Source; Some 'traditional' residents in Benin, Edo state donned black and red outfit/head bands for a peaceful protest today in the ancient city. According to the protesters who were demanding for change, 'they can't continue to watch a bunch of people take them for a ride'. See photos below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-protesting-residents-wore-for.html 1 Like

hmmm,@the first pic,herbalist dey also protest..na serious case be that. 4 Likes

Are they the Edo witches everyone talks about? 21 Likes 1 Share

This one na sacrifice no be protest 1 Like

They're all cultists!! From beginning to end... cultists! All of them!! 14 Likes 2 Shares

This one na sacrifice no be protest SEE DAT ONE WEARING BARCA SEE DAT ONE WEARING BARCA 13 Likes

change for wot? 4 Likes

Known for something like that. By Edo/Benin Known for something like that. By Edo/Benin

This one na sacrifice no be protest

Its high time we sacrificed our leaders....jus to send msgs.



I support my edo people. Its high time we sacrificed our leaders....jus to send msgs.I support my edo people. 6 Likes





Red is just a color Tell them we on NL are not scared of their costumeRed is just a color 13 Likes 1 Share

If you see people wearing this outfit in Benin you better run. 1 Like 1 Share

Them no know wetin dem they protest for

Nigerians must they always make everything look say na confra levels. na wa. anyways i wish una luck 1 Like

Ayelala things 1 Like

Red members on the move.







And after all the protest, one govt official will address them and ask them to be calm, promising Heaven on earth yet, no difference, no change 1 Like

This is serious

What exactly are they protesting for? 4 Likes

Do they also need their own country ni?





Oya wetin come concern me 2 Likes

What exactly are they protesting for?



Wages.





Customers Dwindled Wages.Customers Dwindled

If you see people wearing this outfit in Benin you better run.

These people should come to abuja and help us protest against this baba na...but with their guns o.

What are they protesting for?

What kind of news is this?



I can't just go to the street to protest, without having a good reason 3 Likes

Wages.





Customers Dwindled

From who?



FG, SG or LG? From who?FG, SG or LG?