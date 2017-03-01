₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:49pm
Some 'traditional' residents in Benin, Edo state donned black and red outfit/head bands for a peaceful protest today in the ancient city. According to the protesters who were demanding for change, 'they can't continue to watch a bunch of people take them for a ride'. See photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-protesting-residents-wore-for.html
1 Like
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by stephleena(f): 7:51pm
hmmm,@the first pic,herbalist dey also protest..na serious case be that.
4 Likes
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:51pm
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by Nne5(f): 7:57pm
Are they the Edo witches everyone talks about?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by chiefolododo(m): 7:57pm
This one na sacrifice no be protest
1 Like
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by iSlayer2: 7:58pm
They're all cultists!! From beginning to end... cultists! All of them!!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by meeky007(m): 8:00pm
chiefolododo:SEE DAT ONE WEARING BARCA
13 Likes
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by ufuosman(m): 8:04pm
change for wot?
4 Likes
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by anotherydz(m): 8:05pm
Known for something like that. By Edo/Benin
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by yomi007k(m): 8:06pm
chiefolododo:
Its high time we sacrificed our leaders....jus to send msgs.
I support my edo people.
6 Likes
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:27pm
Tell them we on NL are not scared of their costume
Red is just a color
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by thesicilian: 8:38pm
If you see people wearing this outfit in Benin you better run.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by slurryeye: 8:53pm
Them no know wetin dem they protest for
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by twilliamx: 8:54pm
Nigerians must they always make everything look say na confra levels. na wa. anyways i wish una luck
1 Like
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by sakalisis(m): 8:54pm
Okay
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by Emmylyon(m): 8:55pm
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by emeijeh(m): 8:55pm
Hhhhmmmmmmm
Ayelala things
1 Like
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by Jerryojozy(m): 8:56pm
Red members on the move.
Genius J
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by uviesa(m): 8:56pm
Ehn
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by pwettiejay(f): 8:56pm
And after all the protest, one govt official will address them and ask them to be calm, promising Heaven on earth yet, no difference, no change
1 Like
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by Oyind18: 8:57pm
This is serious
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by cleatoris: 8:57pm
What exactly are they protesting for?
4 Likes
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by hotspec(m): 8:57pm
Do they also need their own country ni?
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by blessme2019: 8:58pm
Oya wetin come concern me
2 Likes
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by ichommy(m): 8:58pm
cleatoris:
Wages.
Customers Dwindled
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by noziz(m): 8:58pm
thesicilian:
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by WILLYBABS(m): 8:58pm
These people should come to abuja and help us protest against this baba na...but with their guns o.
#awon_werey
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by davodyguy: 8:58pm
What are they protesting for?
What kind of news is this?
I can't just go to the street to protest, without having a good reason
3 Likes
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by davodyguy: 8:59pm
ichommy:
From who?
FG, SG or LG?
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by skillful01: 9:00pm
change is constant;the new of way protesting is to use charms.
At least the polythiefcians are scared of it
|Re: Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos by publicenemy(m): 9:00pm
