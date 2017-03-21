Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Job Offer As A Teacher In Federal College, Should I Take It Or Not? (3788 Views)

I hate teaching because I'm very bad at it. I came to know this during my service year being a corper teacher, it felt like I'm always talking to myself alone the students seems not to comprehend all what I'm trying to explain, and I never tend to try harder because I can't afford to choked on my voice all in the name teaching which I despite.

It been years after serving my kinda job offers ain't coming. I prefer jobs that involve physical activities (field work) or even corporate work like bank jobs and the likes but I couldn't have any, and now I have gotten this offer as a Teacher (very sad) should I take it or not? Staying jobless is taking a toll on me

learn whatever you need to learn to be more effective, source for public speaking materials and develop yourself on the job... and its seems you need to show more concern as regards the students... takia 7 Likes 1 Share

For job security sake, I will advice u to take the teaching job because all this bank jobs ain't secure, u can be sacked anytime. Just try to develop yourself in terms of the teaching job. Trying to learn from those already doing d job. 3 Likes

Take the Job oo!

Bros plz help a brother oo.. Am interested in the teaching job if they've got another vacancy...



My NYSC experience has built the necessary confidence for me and my remarks are off chart in d skul i had carried out my PPA. 5 Likes 1 Share

learn whatever you need to learn to be more effective, source for public speaking materials and develop yourself on the job... and its seems you need to show more concern as regards the students... takia That's part of the problem, I just don't care if the students understand or not. I can't take this habit into a full-time job where I can be held accountable for That's part of the problem, I just don't care if the students understand or not. I can't take this habit into a full-time job where I can be held accountable for

For job security sake, I will advice u to take the teaching job because all this bank jobs ain't secure, u can be sacked anytime. Just try to develop yourself in terms of the teaching job. Trying to learn from those already doing d job. Yes that is the only reason I'm contemplating about this job. Job security. Yes that is the only reason I'm contemplating about this job. Job security.

I beg instead of wasting the job, just link me up to take it. I will really appreciate. 2 Likes

You better take it or I should come and take it 1 Like

Stay at home and work..I'm just 20 and I make *2-*4 of what bankers make/mth doin my cpa/affiliate marketing,seo. I don't know why Nigerians believe in job,Working under someone too much(I no no how una dey take enjoy that tin). I told my self that I'll never work under someone again the day my boss shouted on me when I was 15. I'm planning to establish a company and Be the Boss b4 I get to 26.. Think outside the box.



I'm still a uni student tho. So that when others dey show cert, I go show mine too 2 Likes

are u really asking this question



Ok dnt take it u hear keep sitting at home jobless ur dream job will soon land



Better go n start somewhere if u kw what is good for u, did I hear federal college op u may weep seriously b4 long if u turn down this job offer.



90% percent of graduates dnt like their jobs but they must survive. Ur major problem is dt u still dey chop mama thank ma with free shelter are u really asking this questionOk dnt take it u hear keep sitting at home jobless ur dream job will soon landBetter go n start somewhere if u kw what is good for u, did I hear federal college op u may weep seriously b4 long if u turn down this job offer.90% percent of graduates dnt like their jobs but they must survive. Ur major problem is dt u still dey chop mama thank ma with free shelter 7 Likes

K







Bros, abeg take the offer as you have nothing doing at the moment. As for the students not understanding, how many of our teachers in secondary school those days did we even understand? 5 Likes

Don't take it since you do not like it!





Just sit at home and wait for the next opportunity.



At most, you should get another opportunity in 5years time. 6 Likes

Though getting a job in Nigeria today takes the grace of God, most especially if you are not well connected, but I think it will be better to think of job satisfaction and being happy on the job. For as long as you do not have passion for teaching, you can never be happy on the job. The fact that you are going to be saddled with the responsibility of imparting knowledge and grooming future generation also calls for deep thinking whether you truly want the job or not. 2 Likes



settle for less n grow or grow as you aim higher for what you deserve?

What are your options?settle for less n grow or grow as you aim higher for what you deserve?

Better than being jobless

ok ok

Op, being a graduate requires versatility now. It's even good u know ur weakness, u can den improve on it. U applied 4 d job didn't u, despite knowing it's a school. So be ready & bold enof 2 accept d consequences.

All d best! 3 Likes 1 Share

Nawaooo. Op so u still dey thought ds kain think ds days. E be lyk to stay house still dey hungry u. Ds karma cos its a carryover teaching u skipped during ur nysc. Op abeg thank God ooo cos to geh federal work no dey easy. 1 Like

No! Just refer me to them for the JOB!

Take it...you can learn on the job.



The secret of teaching is "communication" . Engage your students. Let them do most of the talking.

Ask them questions

Allow them to ask you questions Take it...you can learn on the job.The secret of teaching is "communication" . Engage your students. Let them do most of the talking.Ask them questionsAllow them to ask you questions 2 Likes

manage it for a while n seek for anoda job

If u dnt like d job beta leave it nd wait n pray God will give u a beta job ...becus d students in d class dat u wil b teaching wud nt learn anytn 4rm u cus u dnt av d wil n zeal to teach ... 1 Like

If you know you ain't gonna put your heart to the job, don't take it! We don't want dissatisfied teachers producing half-baked graduates. 1 Like

I don't think Your creator made a mistake by giving you Government job even though it's teaching it's worth more than most private school both in workload and pay and if you can endure writing lesson notes I belive you will master the remaining with time, passion can be developed when you have no choice, what did you study and If it's not education enroll for a PGD in Education to help you master the art and have required certificate. 1 Like

You hate teaching because you are not a good public speaker. Take up courses in public speaking and read materials on how to be a good teacher. Teaching in a federal/state is a very good offer. 2 Likes

A federal Teacher and ure still asking. Mehn!!! Just bounce on it. You can as a Federal worker progress to other areas of the Fed civil service. Don't waste time just bounce on it. 1 Like

Go and ask ur village Juju priest

[/font][font=Lucida Sans Unicode]

So sad, I dnt like teaching also, please is appointment letter transferrable, just put my name nd I'd do it for u, God would provide anoda federal job for u which ur heart desires Amen. So sad, I dnt like teaching also, please is appointment letter transferrable, just put my name nd I'd do it for u, God would provide anoda federal job for u which ur heart desires Amen. 1 Like