Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) (7801 Views)

Oil Thieves Arrested With Wooden Boats From Nigerian Navy Ship / Mob Ties Cable Thieves To Transformer (photo) / How We Graduated From Phone Thieves To Car Snatchers –suspects(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





At the brief hand-over session, NNS Pathfinder’s Commander, Commodore W. O Kayoda, said that the suspects were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol team deployed for anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations around Liquid Bulk axis, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



The wooden boat was laden with about 32,000 litres of products suspected to be Automated Gas Oil, AGO.

The suspects aboard the boat were Sunday Nwate, Olipo Rolins, Sunday David, Kingsman Elekimah Alex, Abuye Suku and Salvation Nwankwo. They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-nigerian-navy-hands-over-six.html Six suspected oil thieves and a wooden boat were on Monday, march 20, 2017, handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER Naval Base, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for further investigation and prosecution.At the brief hand-over session, NNS Pathfinder’s Commander, Commodore W. O Kayoda, said that the suspects were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol team deployed for anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations around Liquid Bulk axis, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.The wooden boat was laden with about 32,000 litres of products suspected to be Automated Gas Oil, AGO.The suspects aboard the boat were Sunday Nwate, Olipo Rolins, Sunday David, Kingsman Elekimah Alex, Abuye Suku and Salvation Nwankwo. They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed. 1 Share

Their names are confusing. E b like say every tribe is involved. 1 Like 2 Shares

Very lazy sect of human beings

Some people will come here and say leave them alone is our oil.

Our oyel

Just waite and see some idiots, will com around to defend them..



the same morally bankrupt people that hv been defending Dasuki, Badeh, Saraki... will turn up to defend their own 2 Likes

I saw this thread without any comment. b4 I could comment & be FTC, 4 people don book space b4 me. ... hmmmmm, anyways Navy Una no try ooo.

Ok oh

They look dirty and hungry

EFCC? Am lost is the police still useful in this country?

God bless The President

God bless The Nigerian Navy

Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria 1 Like

Ok, how NCAN will rush this Post! 1 Like

y EFCC?

Good. But when are we seeing those that steal our oil in ocean going vessels and their foreign collaborators.



Those that steal billions of litres should be arrested and tried also.

That's wrong, they should be handed over to NSCDC not EFFC, stop over powering a common appendage 1 Like

Economic and Oyel Crimes Commission 1 Like

samuel19222:

H H for house ? H for house ? 1 Like

why na? leave these guys make them eat small from the cake





Na dem, I no tell you Check the names na, I say na dem. Na their way. Dem *** boys "Sunday Nwate, Olipo Rolins, Sunday David, Kingsman Elekimah Alex, Abuye Suku and Salvation Nwankwo."Na dem, I no tell youCheck the names na, I say na dem. Na their way. Dem *** boys

Give them what they cant swallow.. . 1 Like 1 Share

case closed. handing them over to the police is as good as letting them go scot free 2 Likes

Nawa o

Onward Together



God bless our military.

Zane2point4:

Give them what they cant swallow.. .

Good job







guys dey do illegal mining for north daily





no arrest free boysguys dey do illegal mining for north dailyno arrest 1 Like

Boys are seriously hustling.....

ESDKING:

Their names are confusing. E b like say every tribe is involved.





sorry dude your bubbles don burst!!! sorry dude your bubbles don burst!!!

Zane2point4:

Give them what they cant swallow.. . savage savage

When will our courts hand over politicians like that to prison officers

Qmerit:

Very lazy sect of human beings

Some people will come here and say leave them alone is our oil.

May I know where u are from before I will react to your comment pls? May I know where u are from before I will react to your comment pls? 1 Like

Good job guys