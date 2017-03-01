₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by metromediaboss: 3:49pm
Six suspected oil thieves and a wooden boat were on Monday, march 20, 2017, handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER Naval Base, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for further investigation and prosecution.
At the brief hand-over session, NNS Pathfinder’s Commander, Commodore W. O Kayoda, said that the suspects were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol team deployed for anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations around Liquid Bulk axis, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The wooden boat was laden with about 32,000 litres of products suspected to be Automated Gas Oil, AGO.
The suspects aboard the boat were Sunday Nwate, Olipo Rolins, Sunday David, Kingsman Elekimah Alex, Abuye Suku and Salvation Nwankwo. They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by ESDKING: 5:55pm
Their names are confusing. E b like say every tribe is involved.
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 5:55pm
Very lazy sect of human beings
Some people will come here and say leave them alone is our oil.
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by samuel19222(m): 5:55pm
Our oyel
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Lordsocrates: 5:55pm
Just waite and see some idiots, will com around to defend them..
the same morally bankrupt people that hv been defending Dasuki, Badeh, Saraki... will turn up to defend their own
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Rotjijatau(f): 5:55pm
I saw this thread without any comment. b4 I could comment & be FTC, 4 people don book space b4 me. ... hmmmmm, anyways Navy Una no try ooo.
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 5:56pm
Ok oh
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 5:56pm
They look dirty and hungry
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by iyobs7(m): 5:56pm
EFCC? Am lost is the police still useful in this country?
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Nusaf: 5:56pm
God bless The President
God bless The Nigerian Navy
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 5:56pm
Ok, how NCAN will rush this Post!
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 5:57pm
y EFCC?
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by dollarsplenty(f): 5:57pm
Good. But when are we seeing those that steal our oil in ocean going vessels and their foreign collaborators.
Those that steal billions of litres should be arrested and tried also.
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 5:57pm
That's wrong, they should be handed over to NSCDC not EFFC, stop over powering a common appendage
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 5:58pm
Economic and Oyel Crimes Commission
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by ESDKING: 5:58pm
samuel19222:H for house ?
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by megamank(m): 5:58pm
why na? leave these guys make them eat small from the cake
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 5:58pm
"Sunday Nwate, Olipo Rolins, Sunday David, Kingsman Elekimah Alex, Abuye Suku and Salvation Nwankwo."
Na dem, I no tell you Check the names na, I say na dem. Na their way. Dem *** boys
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Zane2point4(m): 5:58pm
Give them what they cant swallow.. .
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 5:58pm
case closed. handing them over to the police is as good as letting them go scot free
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 5:59pm
Nawa o
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by wildchild1: 5:59pm
Onward Together
God bless our military.
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 5:59pm
Zane2point4:
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Mouthgag: 5:59pm
Good job
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 5:59pm
free boys
guys dey do illegal mining for north daily
no arrest
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 6:00pm
Boys are seriously hustling.....
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by tydi: 6:01pm
ESDKING:
sorry dude your bubbles don burst!!!
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 6:03pm
Zane2point4:savage
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by bennymark: 6:03pm
When will our courts hand over politicians like that to prison officers
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by kachi08(m): 6:03pm
Qmerit:
May I know where u are from before I will react to your comment pls?
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by Jdesilentkiller(m): 6:03pm
Good job guys
|Re: Navy Hands Over Six Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC (Photos) by konjinus(m): 6:06pm
Jooo
