Here's a statement they released:



DISCLAIMER NOTICE



Dear Guiders and Participants of MMM NIGERIA community, this notice is to disclaim the latest information and invite circulating in the community about a proposed National Guiders Conference, the source of this invite is not known and we want to believe the event is actually aimed at causing more panic to our community.



We would implore all and sundry to kindly ignore this invitation. The invite is not from any known leader of the community.



SIGNED.

For: MMM NIGERIA





Attached is a chat from Chuddy denying being part of the fake inaugural conference









This is Chidi, Chidi knows the angst that awaits him in Lagos, Chidi is on exile...Chidi is smart, he doesnt want to be Samuel Doe-d in Lagos, Be like Chidi. This is Chidi, Chidi knows the angst that awaits him in Lagos, Chidi is on exile...Chidi is smart, he doesnt want to be Samuel Doe-d in Lagos, Be like Chidi. 52 Likes 2 Shares

MMM have suffered people, they are ponzi scheme, please guys desist from it 13 Likes





Some people will have nightmares after this thread though. We warned you. The Nigga even typed My brother they will get tired of it



Long "Leaf" MMM





I am in my house come and beat me Come to think of it, we have almost forgotten "our money" is still in MMM ohSome people will have nightmares after this thread though. We warned you. The Nigga even typedLong "Leaf" MMMI am in my house come and beat me 11 Likes

I won't mind just getting back the capital, you can keep the interest and bonus But on a serious note, how do I get my money backI won't mind just getting back the capital, you can keep the interest and bonus 4 Likes

ah talk am





Is MMM the name of a biscuit..





I'm not understanding... Is MMM the name of a biscuit..I'm not understanding... 1 Like

MMM and Arsenal have something in common. 4 Likes 1 Share

I thought as much

Ooo my #320,000 2 Likes

observing

MMM Nigeria leave us alone oooo 1 Like

so this ponzi scheme still they 1 Like

everyone now looking for how to "outscam" each other....

Chuddy so they will get tired of it abi after u ve run away with their money 8 Likes

Haters una try well well, Long live MMM

nigeria the only country were scammers try to scam scammer..



the scammer is now getting scamed.. 2 Likes

People are still into MMM? Thought that shii was dead

Chuddy himself knows that appearing in public is like a suicide mission. 1 Like

Is MMM still alive or dead?

After MMM dealt with Nigerian

other ponzi schemes and Nigerian be like





I talk am say na lie. Person way no dey naija wan do symposium. Him don carry una money run



As soon as I saw the venue was Eko Convention Centre, I knew it can't be true.



That would be the beginning of the end for Chuddy Ugorji and co. because the kind red eye way go show there ehn. Na "Moku Mogbe Modaran" Chuddy go dey sing when them don beat am finish.



hahahahahahahahaha!I talk am say na lie. Person way no dey naija wan do symposium. Him don carry una money runAs soon as I saw the venue was Eko Convention Centre, I knew it can't be true.That would be the beginning of the end for Chuddy Ugorji and co. because the kind red eye way go show there ehn. Na "Moku Mogbe Modaran" Chuddy go dey sing when them don beat am finish. 5 Likes

Era of mmm season 4

For ur info, that's those that care to know mmm has been paying, I got paid last week. I was paired the very minute I GH and got paid de following day.

Another attempt to discredit mmm failed. 3 Likes

I dont do any money doubling stuffs because they are 21 century scamers. The wise run for there Life

Arara

Still waiting for chuddy ugorji who ph 'd 500k and gh 10million every month.. 1 Like