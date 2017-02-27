₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by ObiOmaMu: 8:31pm
MMM Nigeria has denied being the ones hosting an alleged Inaugural National MMM Guiders Conference supposedly meant to hold 14th to 15th April, 2017 in Lagos. '
Here's a statement they released:
DISCLAIMER NOTICE
Dear Guiders and Participants of MMM NIGERIA community, this notice is to disclaim the latest information and invite circulating in the community about a proposed National Guiders Conference, the source of this invite is not known and we want to believe the event is actually aimed at causing more panic to our community.
We would implore all and sundry to kindly ignore this invitation. The invite is not from any known leader of the community.
SIGNED.
For: MMM NIGERIA
1 Share
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by ObiOmaMu: 8:35pm
Attached is a chat from Chuddy denying being part of the fake inaugural conference
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by unclezuma: 8:59pm
This is Chidi, Chidi knows the angst that awaits him in Lagos, Chidi is on exile...Chidi is smart, he doesnt want to be Samuel Doe-d in Lagos, Be like Chidi.
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by dicksonadams(m): 9:00pm
MMM have suffered people, they are ponzi scheme, please guys desist from it
13 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by vizkiz: 9:00pm
Come to think of it, we have almost forgotten "our money" is still in MMM oh
Some people will have nightmares after this thread though. We warned you. The Nigga even typed My brother they will get tired of it
Long "Leaf" MMM
I am in my house come and beat me
11 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by DrMuzoic: 9:00pm
But on a serious note, how do I get my money back I won't mind just getting back the capital, you can keep the interest and bonus
4 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by Ohamzee: 9:00pm
ah talk am
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by yorex2011: 9:00pm
Is MMM the name of a biscuit..
I'm not understanding...
1 Like
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by townplanner(m): 9:00pm
MMM and Arsenal have something in common.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by myfantasies(f): 9:00pm
I thought as much
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by wayne4loan: 9:01pm
Ooo my #320,000
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by nogasimplicity: 9:01pm
observing
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:01pm
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by ABMC(m): 9:01pm
MMM Nigeria leave us alone oooo
1 Like
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by Adebowale89(m): 9:01pm
so this ponzi scheme still they
1 Like
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by mazizitonene(m): 9:01pm
everyone now looking for how to "outscam" each other....
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by blesoh(f): 9:02pm
Chuddy so they will get tired of it abi after u ve run away with their money
8 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by ekwelive: 9:02pm
Haters una try well well, Long live MMM
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by henrydadon(m): 9:02pm
nigeria the only country were scammers try to scam scammer..
the scammer is now getting scamed..
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by djlaqua91(m): 9:02pm
People are still into MMM? Thought that shii was dead
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by waterhouse071(m): 9:02pm
Chuddy himself knows that appearing in public is like a suicide mission.
1 Like
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by queenblossom: 9:03pm
Is MMM still alive or dead?
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by Sinfulsaint(m): 9:03pm
After MMM dealt with Nigerian
other ponzi schemes and Nigerian be like
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by richie9093(m): 9:03pm
hahahahahahahahaha!
I talk am say na lie. Person way no dey naija wan do symposium. Him don carry una money run
As soon as I saw the venue was Eko Convention Centre, I knew it can't be true.
That would be the beginning of the end for Chuddy Ugorji and co. because the kind red eye way go show there ehn. Na "Moku Mogbe Modaran" Chuddy go dey sing when them don beat am finish.
5 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by Juell(m): 9:04pm
Era of mmm season 4
For ur info, that's those that care to know mmm has been paying, I got paid last week. I was paired the very minute I GH and got paid de following day.
Another attempt to discredit mmm failed.
3 Likes
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by dacherish(m): 9:04pm
I dont do any money doubling stuffs because they are 21 century scamers. The wise run for there Life
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by kingcomet(m): 9:04pm
Arara
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by Zane2point4(m): 9:05pm
Still waiting for chuddy ugorji who ph 'd 500k and gh 10million every month..
1 Like
|Re: MMM Nigeria Denies Viral MMM Guiders Conference Coming Up In April 2017 by ifyalways(f): 9:05pm
People still dey do MMM?
