|Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 9:32pm On Mar 21
Please how much will it cost me to develop an architectural plan of this house?
Sketch Picture attached.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by Perfecttouch(m): 9:41pm On Mar 21
nuelsylves:errrmm op,is this an hotel or na face me I slap u house? I gat advice ni o if you tell me which.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 9:58pm On Mar 21
Perfecttouch:
It's where old people will be taking care of, though won't be a full time residence for them.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 10:04pm On Mar 21
Please those viewing without commenting if you have an idea of how much it will cost me, help out. Thanks
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by florest(m): 12:30am On Mar 22
nuelsylves:what are the rooms dimensions? Land size? Type of soil to determine type of foundation? And location?
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 6:42am On Mar 22
florest:
Standard room dimensions, 2 plots, I don't know type of soil but it's not a swampy area, village in Anambra state.
Thanks
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by PropertiesNaija(m): 6:54am On Mar 22
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by florest(m): 7:14am On Mar 22
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by florest(m): 7:14am On Mar 22
nuelsylves:OK, i will attend to your request shortly, let me do the calc.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 7:29am On Mar 22
florest:
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 9:20am On Mar 22
Please everyone that could help, I'm still waiting. Thanks
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by Sketchandcraft: 9:41am On Mar 22
nuelsylves:Pls kindly contact sketch 'n' craft architectural and building engineering services on 07035572900 at almost free
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 9:49am On Mar 22
Sketchandcraft:
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 1:01pm On Mar 22
I haven't gotten any help. Please I'm still hanging in here
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by florest(m): 9:45pm On Mar 22
Budget 30k, as you can see archis are not ready / willing to discus their price openly.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by stancydg: 12:03am On Mar 23
hit me up on via Whatsapp on 07034643328 and we can move forward from there.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by nuelsylves(m): 9:20pm On Apr 01
florest:
I have done it. I hooked up with one Architect at ph. he drew it and sent it to me down here. He charged me 50k together with the cost of sending it.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by money121(m): 7:22am
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by HRich(m): 7:22am
To build what?
If its what I'm seeing
at least 43k will be enough, don't let them cheat you ooO
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by helphelp: 7:23am
Max 30k
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by Chiderao1(m): 7:24am
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by blazeahams(m): 7:25am
It will cost you 3million naira.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by helphelp: 7:26am
nuelsylves:
And you can't share for us to see abi
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by Moreoffaith(m): 7:26am
Op you need to resketch this oo... What I noticed in this sketch is the toilet....you can't expect this whole building to use just one toilet.
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by PresidentMUGABE: 7:27am
Old people's house in naija hmmmm
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by blazeahams(m): 7:28am
To make it standard, 6million naira
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by flyca: 7:28am
Where is the toilet and bathroom?
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by chuksjuve(m): 7:29am
op, no place for flowers and gardens?
Try indicate where flowers and gardens will be because old people love to play and with aesthetic environment..
check my profile for more...
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by MrRichy(m): 7:29am
40k maximum
you fit still enter unizik or Ansu reason one or two final yr architecture student dem go draw am with 10k for you sef
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by Desdola(m): 7:30am
This is not my field. Well I believe u get good replies here
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by bobbybrown007(m): 7:30am
nuelsylves:you didnt give us the diamention of the land? Is it 200 by 200 or 100 by 150
|Re: Help: Please How Much Will It Cost Me? Sketch Picture Attached by money121(m): 7:31am
