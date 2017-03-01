₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by AdoraAmadi: 11:47am
Nigerian actress Regina Daniels will turn 17 by October 10 this year. That didn't stop her from sharing this flirty photo of herself in a bathroom with fans to wish them a good night.
She didn't allow them drop comments on the photo.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by IamAirforce1: 11:49am
Lol
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Nne5(f): 11:55am
mtcheeew
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Kenshinmunac: 11:56am
Oboi see nice ass, I like bang this girl
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by ShawttySoFyne(f): 12:20pm
Kenshinmunac:Ode
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by NegeduGrace(f): 12:28pm
Kenshinmunac:pedophile ..that's just the one word that can qualify u since she's still a minor
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Henryyy(m): 12:37pm
Silly girl seeking attention by all means. If her parents are okay with it wetin concern us?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Elnino4ladies: 12:38pm
I love her small asś
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by AgbenuAnna(f): 1:34pm
You will soon fade ,ask those ahead of you they will concur to that.
life na jeje
Your asset is not your bum and boobs it's what's
you are capable of doing with your brain and hand.
wish you the best as you progress in life
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Kenshinmunac: 1:46pm
ShawttySoFyne:
Gerrahere foo
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Goldenheart(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by sweatlana: 1:48pm
There should be a law against underage sexual advertising
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Tokziby: 1:48pm
The beginning of the end.
You are smiling when people call u sexy. Do u know the meaning of Sexy?? It means u are sexually attractive, in other words u look good to be in bed with.
keep posting seductive pictures by the time one of the producers or directors asked u to be KEMENized, u go dey shout sexual assault upandan.
Anuofia!
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by TINALETC3(f): 1:48pm
Dis one na news
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by pweshboi(m): 1:49pm
17yrs girl dey post flirty pix... Feminists be like she can do what a man can #claps yes definitely she can ( on D bed) #Rubbish
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Femsmart(m): 1:49pm
Cheap popularity
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by BUTCHCASSIDY: 1:50pm
...
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by fruitsville: 1:50pm
Idiot ashowo...born prostitute!!!!
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by sweatlana: 1:50pm
Kenshinmunac:She's just 16!
U will have a daughter someday o...
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by AlexCk: 1:51pm
The annoying part is not the pix sef, the annoying part is that, it made front page
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by CharlieMaria(m): 1:51pm
Where's Lil Wayne Pics when you need it?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by ugolinze123: 1:51pm
WHAT A CUTE LITTLE BABY
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Hades2016(m): 1:51pm
Kenshinmunac:your dream will come tru someday
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by prettyboi1989(m): 1:51pm
all dese girls whose parents are in the village and are unable to see the crap their daughter is doing on social media
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Kenshinmunac: 1:52pm
sweatlana:
LOL my comment I was just playing na why yall attacking me
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by iamtewwy(m): 1:52pm
Upcoming olosho
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by cygnus05(m): 1:52pm
Olosho loading..!
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by SalamRushdie: 1:52pm
NegeduGrace:Abegi that girl is already more experienced sexually than many here jare
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by oviejnr(m): 1:52pm
Ok
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by pweshboi(m): 1:52pm
CharlieMaria:
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments by Pearly255(f): 1:52pm
Just 4 a laugh.
Gorgeous Lil damsel but be careful gal.. Your show-off is simply too much.
