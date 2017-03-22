₦airaland Forum

Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Islie: 1:01pm
The Nigerian naira dramatically recovered on Wednesday to 405 per dollar, less than 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

In Abuja, the naira is currently trading between 405 to 410 per dollar, while the British pound is going for 520/523 — all at the parallel market.

For Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, traders are selling at 415 per dollar, and buying at 410. The pound and euro were also going for 530 and 460 respectively.

On Tuesday, after the CBN MPC voted to keep existing monetary policies, Godwin Emefiele warned speculator that the bank had all it takes to sustain its prevailing interventions.

He said those who think the policy actions were not sustainable, are on the wrong side of the bet.

“I am happy, indeed very gratified that those interventions have proved very positive. We’ve seen the rates converging and we are strongly optimistic that the rates will converge further,” he had said.

“The fact that we have done this consistently for almost four to five weeks should tell everybody or those who doubt the strength of central bank to sustain this policy that they are taking a risk and they will lose in this bid to want to place a wrong bet on the direction that we are going.

“The direction is that there is a determination to see to the convergence of those rates and with what we have seen so far, we are very optimistic that those rates will converge.

“It is a program and I am happy to say that the program is looking good, in fact beyond our expectation and those who remain on the sideline doubting the level of CBN’s ability to sustain this policy are on the wrong side of the bet.”

https://www.thecable.ng/just-naira-dramatically-recovers-n4051

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by HiddenShadow: 1:04pm
Good
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by ozoebuka1(m): 1:05pm
waiting until it gets to 100 naira per dollar... should I believe myself? undecided

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by SalamRushdie: 1:06pm
Nigeria celebrating mediocrity since 2015

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Lucy001(f): 1:06pm
shocked
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by ESDKING: 1:08pm
Not impressed. Return it how you met it.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by petux(m): 1:20pm
Yeah. We are moving...God Bless Nigeria.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by omenkaLives: 1:34pm
If I say what's on my mind, i swear i MUST get banned. cheesy

Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation".

What a useless man.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by dunkem21(m): 1:46pm
Nice one FG wink ..but let's remember where we met it..
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by kolaaderin: 1:50pm
right now on Abokifx

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by wristbangle(m): 1:53pm
I want to know Rhino Mockery view about this development.

In d mean time, well wishing Nigerians are still observing d situation.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Infinitikoncept(m): 2:01pm
omenkaLives:
If I say what's on my mind, i swear i MUST get banned. cheesy

Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation".

What a useless man.
So u dey join in celebration of this mediocrity. Please let it appreciate to #200 and below so that history can for the first time in this administration change from negative to positive.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by omenkaLives: 2:05pm
Infinitikoncept:

So u dey join in celebration of this mediocrity. Please let it appreciate to #200 and below so that history can for the first time in this administration change from negative to positive.
Oga shut the hell up. Reno said what he said just some days ago and since then, the naira has been growing stronger. I only want to know who exactly we are to blame for it growing stronger and you are telling me nonsense.

Go tell Reno O'fuckery to tell us who to blame and stop making noise around here jor.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Infinitikoncept(m): 2:15pm
omenkaLives:
Oga shut the hell up. Reno said what he said just some days ago and since then, the naira has been growing stronger. I only want to know who exactly we are to blame for it growing stronger and you are telling me nonsense.

Go tell Reno O'fuckery to tell us who to blame and stop making noise around here jor.
So Reno is now your reason for masturbating? Dial his phone number and tell him yourself since he seems to be giving you high blood pressure. Check the screenshot well to read the whole jargons you are shouting for well. It's a conditional statement.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by chinnyonwu(m): 2:15pm
Walai na die i dey cry
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Nusaf: 2:16pm
Long live The President and C-in-C
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by omenkaLives: 2:19pm
Infinitikoncept:

So Reno is now your reason for masturbating? Dial his phone number and tell him yourself since he seems to be giving you high blood pressure. Check the screenshot well to read the whole jargons you are shouting for well. It's a conditional statement.
BSOATF. grin grin

Bye.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Infinitikoncept(m): 2:23pm
omenkaLives:
BSOATF. grin grin

Bye.
Kikikikiki
Always be objective. Don't allow emotions cloud your judgement especially when it comes to politicians. Tomorrow Reno can become pmb spokesman cox it's a matter of interest & he only said IF.......

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by decode55(m): 2:38pm
This is the recovery? ₦405?!

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Omagago(m): 2:39pm
decode55:
This is the recovery? ₦405?!


So from 550 down to 405 no be recovery abi??

I suspect you are one of the speculators too.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by oviejnr(m): 2:39pm
omenkaLives:
If I say what's on my mind, i swear i MUST get banned. cheesy

Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation".

What a useless man.
Does Reno opinion counts anymore? No one takes him serious. undecided undecided

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by sweatlana: 2:39pm
Only for news mallams are still selling at 465

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Jetleeee: 2:39pm
The red-mud descendants of shuku alakuko onibiabia rn grin cheesy







I swear, una own don done for this nairaland. As things don dey take shape, una go hear am grin cheesy

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by yeyeboi(m): 2:39pm
Still not worth celebrating until it hits 155/1$

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Kpakorich(m): 2:40pm
U say recover


when it gets to #110, then we can start talking about recovery
As 4 now its struggling to recover.....
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Tazdroid(m): 2:40pm
The speed wey Naira dey try overtake Dollar no be here o! From N435 just this morring!


Correct

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Baldg: 2:40pm
good news?, Obviously
Sustainable? I don't know.
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by adem30: 2:40pm
Its now N400
Check abokifx.com
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by jerrykho(m): 2:41pm
Good News! at last. but OP Wetin carry drama come the matter abeg.. I'm not understanding

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by nwakibie3(m): 2:41pm
grin
Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by eph123: 2:41pm
ESDKING:
Not impressed. Return it how you met it.

Eod.

Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Wiseoldman: 2:42pm
SalamRushdie:
Nigeria celebrating mediocrity since 2015

Naira has appreciated by over 120 Naira in few weeks. This is unprecedented, and by no means mediocrity.

I'm sure u are one of the speculators loading now...lol!

