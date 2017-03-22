₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Islie: 1:01pm
The Nigerian naira dramatically recovered on Wednesday to 405 per dollar, less than 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by HiddenShadow: 1:04pm
Good
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by ozoebuka1(m): 1:05pm
waiting until it gets to 100 naira per dollar... should I believe myself?
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by SalamRushdie: 1:06pm
Nigeria celebrating mediocrity since 2015
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Lucy001(f): 1:06pm
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by ESDKING: 1:08pm
Not impressed. Return it how you met it.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by petux(m): 1:20pm
Yeah. We are moving...God Bless Nigeria.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by omenkaLives: 1:34pm
If I say what's on my mind, i swear i MUST get banned.
Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation".
What a useless man.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by dunkem21(m): 1:46pm
Nice one FG ..but let's remember where we met it..
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by kolaaderin: 1:50pm
right now on Abokifx
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by wristbangle(m): 1:53pm
I want to know Rhino Mockery view about this development.
In d mean time, well wishing Nigerians are still observing d situation.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Infinitikoncept(m): 2:01pm
omenkaLives:So u dey join in celebration of this mediocrity. Please let it appreciate to #200 and below so that history can for the first time in this administration change from negative to positive.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by omenkaLives: 2:05pm
Infinitikoncept:Oga shut the hell up. Reno said what he said just some days ago and since then, the naira has been growing stronger. I only want to know who exactly we are to blame for it growing stronger and you are telling me nonsense.
Go tell Reno O'fuckery to tell us who to blame and stop making noise around here jor.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Infinitikoncept(m): 2:15pm
omenkaLives:So Reno is now your reason for masturbating? Dial his phone number and tell him yourself since he seems to be giving you high blood pressure. Check the screenshot well to read the whole jargons you are shouting for well. It's a conditional statement.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by chinnyonwu(m): 2:15pm
Walai na die i dey
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Nusaf: 2:16pm
Long live The President and C-in-C
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by omenkaLives: 2:19pm
Infinitikoncept:BSOATF.
Bye.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Infinitikoncept(m): 2:23pm
omenkaLives:Kikikikiki
Always be objective. Don't allow emotions cloud your judgement especially when it comes to politicians. Tomorrow Reno can become pmb spokesman cox it's a matter of interest & he only said IF.......
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by decode55(m): 2:38pm
This is the recovery? ₦405?!
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Omagago(m): 2:39pm
decode55:
So from 550 down to 405 no be recovery abi??
I suspect you are one of the speculators too.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by oviejnr(m): 2:39pm
omenkaLives:Does Reno opinion counts anymore? No one takes him serious.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by sweatlana: 2:39pm
Only for news mallams are still selling at 465
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Jetleeee: 2:39pm
The red-mud descendants of shuku alakuko onibiabia rn
I swear, una own don done for this nairaland. As things don dey take shape, una go hear am
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by yeyeboi(m): 2:39pm
Still not worth celebrating until it hits 155/1$
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Kpakorich(m): 2:40pm
U say recover
when it gets to #110, then we can start talking about recovery
As 4 now its struggling to recover.....
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Tazdroid(m): 2:40pm
The speed wey Naira dey try overtake Dollar no be here o! From N435 just this morring!
Correct
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Baldg: 2:40pm
good news?, Obviously
Sustainable? I don't know.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by adem30: 2:40pm
Its now N400
Check abokifx.com
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by jerrykho(m): 2:41pm
Good News! at last. but OP Wetin carry drama come the matter abeg.. I'm not understanding
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by nwakibie3(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by eph123: 2:41pm
ESDKING:
Eod.
|Re: Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions by Wiseoldman: 2:42pm
SalamRushdie:
Naira has appreciated by over 120 Naira in few weeks. This is unprecedented, and by no means mediocrity.
I'm sure u are one of the speculators loading now...lol!
