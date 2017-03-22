Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Dramatically Recovers To N405/$1 After MPC Decisions (2840 Views)

Saraki Recovers N52 Million From His Accountant / Mamman Daura Behind President Buhari's Many Decisions / EFCC Recovers Millions From Diezani Alison-Madueke's Home - Vanguard

The Nigerian naira dramatically recovered on Wednesday to 405 per dollar, less than 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.



In Abuja, the naira is currently trading between 405 to 410 per dollar, while the British pound is going for 520/523 — all at the parallel market.



For Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, traders are selling at 415 per dollar, and buying at 410. The pound and euro were also going for 530 and 460 respectively.



On Tuesday, after the CBN MPC voted to keep existing monetary policies, Godwin Emefiele warned speculator that the bank had all it takes to sustain its prevailing interventions.



He said those who think the policy actions were not sustainable, are on the wrong side of the bet.



“I am happy, indeed very gratified that those interventions have proved very positive. We’ve seen the rates converging and we are strongly optimistic that the rates will converge further,” he had said.



“The fact that we have done this consistently for almost four to five weeks should tell everybody or those who doubt the strength of central bank to sustain this policy that they are taking a risk and they will lose in this bid to want to place a wrong bet on the direction that we are going.



“The direction is that there is a determination to see to the convergence of those rates and with what we have seen so far, we are very optimistic that those rates will converge.



“It is a program and I am happy to say that the program is looking good, in fact beyond our expectation and those who remain on the sideline doubting the level of CBN’s ability to sustain this policy are on the wrong side of the bet.”

waiting until it gets to 100 naira per dollar... should I believe myself?

Nigeria celebrating mediocrity since 2015

Not impressed. Return it how you met it.

Yeah. We are moving...God Bless Nigeria.





Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation".



What a useless man. If I say what's on my mind, i swear i MUST get banned. Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation". What a useless man.

..but let's remember where we met it.. Nice one FG..but let's remember where we met it..

I want to know Rhino Mockery view about this development.



In d mean time, well wishing Nigerians are still observing d situation.

If I say what's on my mind, i swear i MUST get banned.



Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation".



So u dey join in celebration of this mediocrity. Please let it appreciate to #200 and below so that history can for the first time in this administration change from negative to positive.

Infinitikoncept: So u dey join in celebration of this mediocrity. Please let it appreciate to #200 and below so that history can for the first time in this administration change from negative to positive.



omenkaLives: Oga shut the hell up. Reno said what he said just some days ago and since then, the naira has been growing stronger. I only want to know who exactly we are to blame for it growing stronger and you are telling me nonsense. Go tell Reno O'fuckery to tell us who to blame and stop making noise around here jor.

Oga shut the hell up. Reno said what he said just some days ago and since then, the naira has been growing stronger. I only want to know who exactly we are to blame for it growing stronger and you are telling me nonsense. Go tell Reno O'fuckery to tell us who to blame and stop making noise around here jor.



Infinitikoncept: So Reno is now your reason for masturbating? Dial his phone number and tell him yourself since he seems to be giving you high blood pressure. Check the screenshot well to read the whole jargons you are shouting for well. It's a conditional statement.

Long live The President and C-in-C

Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria

Infinitikoncept: BSOATF. Bye.



BSOATF. Bye.

BSOATF.



Kikikikiki Always be objective. Don't allow emotions cloud your judgement especially when it comes to politicians. Tomorrow Reno can become pmb spokesman cox it's a matter of interest & he only said IF.......

This is the recovery? ₦405?!

decode55: This is the recovery? ₦405?!



So from 550 down to 405 no be recovery abi??



So from 550 down to 405 no be recovery abi?? I suspect you are one of the speculators too.

If I say what's on my mind, i swear i MUST get banned.



Nevertheless, in the meantime, someone should call the bigoted Reno O'fuckery to come show us who to "blame" for this "depreciation".



Does Reno opinion counts anymore? No one takes him serious.

Only for news mallams are still selling at 465

















I swear, una own don done for this nairaland. As things don dey take shape, una go hear am The red-mud descendants of shuku alakuko onibiabia rn

Still not worth celebrating until it hits 155/1$







when it gets to #110, then we can start talking about recovery

As 4 now its struggling to recover..... U say recover when it gets to #110, then we can talking about recovery As 4 now its struggling to recover.....

The speed wey Naira dey try overtake Dollar no be here o! From N435 just this morring!





good news?, Obviously

Sustainable? I don't know.

Good News! at last. but OP Wetin carry drama come the matter abeg.. I'm not understanding

ESDKING: Not impressed. Return it how you met it. Eod.

Eod.