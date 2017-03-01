₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 1:53pm
Guess that's why he's called Thin Tall Tony!!!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 1:54pm
See more photos from his media tour today...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Sammypope4all(m): 2:03pm
Dogo. Collect 1million you no gree. Baso bisola sweet reach??
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by PapiNigga: 2:18pm
fresh nigga
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by jieta: 2:20pm
i just love that girl on the right.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by djlawex02(m): 2:23pm
Omoga
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by leksmediaweb: 2:30pm
This shouldn't be news now, why do you think he is TTT lol Tall Taller Tallest.
That's over 6 feet
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:30pm
Nollywood go fit dis guy
All those gigolo, casanova, runs guy roles go fit am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Deseo(f): 2:31pm
...as the name implies.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by jerrykho(m): 2:31pm
very sharp badt guyy
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Kelly2713(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by naijablood: 2:31pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by yourexcellency: 2:31pm
TTT better go find work do
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by professorfal: 2:31pm
nairaland girls : for their mind he must have a long cassava.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:31pm
jieta:different ladies on the right. Whish one?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by lecturer11: 2:31pm
I am beginning to like this guy since his eviction.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by fergieboy(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by ednut1(m): 2:32pm
and this is news
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 2:32pm
u for collect tht wan mili but u no gree. na so Bisola meat take sweet reach
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:32pm
Who you help
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by fineboynl: 2:32pm
that look like 7inchm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Alleviating: 2:32pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:32pm
Sammypope4all:come 10 years, u no say TTT no go see dis question talk less of to answer am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by mailtotim: 2:33pm
This guy no get shame
if you can load aza mobile deposit way, send me and email mailtotim.brown@gmail.com
no time wasters please
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 2:33pm
Okay
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by sholay2011(m): 2:33pm
jieta:Which of the pics abeg?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by jieta: 2:33pm
Tazdroid:its obvious you know the one am talking about.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 2:33pm
Ok
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Imeyo1: 2:34pm
And so what......meanwhile my shout out to GLT WORLD, UNEC CEMAC,......lol
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Baldg: 2:34pm
2nd time this is making front page.
How standards have fallen. Is this the Nairaland that used to have interesting and educative topics.
can someone please suggest a more educative site please. apart from reddit and quora.
in need of Nigerian content
I think this is the beginning of the end of Nairaland.
what a dearth of intellectual property.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by Fuadeiza(m): 2:34pm
Ok
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) by 0955eb027(m): 2:35pm
Them use height swear for this guy nii
