Better known as Ramota in popular, but now defunct TV series, New Masquerade, Mrs. Veronica Njoku was a secretary at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA Channel 6) in Aba many years ago. Having watched her mother display acting skills before congregations as a child, she said she would like to be an actress if she could live her life all over again



How did you become involved with acting?



I started acting during my primary school days at Methodist Primary School at Surulere, Lagos. I finished my primary school in 1972 and back then, we were acting plays based on stories from the Bible.



Did you explore the talent even more when you got to Secondary School?



I did not go secondary school. I sat for my General Certificate Examination (GCE) at home and cleared all my subjects and went on to get a job with a construction firm as a typist. The company later relocated to Aba. It was when the company folded up that I applied to work in NTA Channel 6 Aba.



What year did you join the NTA station based in Aba?



I joined Nigerian Television Authority (NTA Aba as a secretary to the Manager, Programmes in 1974.



When did you join the cast of The Masquerade?



I started featuring in The Masquerade in 1976 while working with NTA Channel 6 Aba.



Noting that you acted exactly like Apena, how did you get the role of Ramota in The Masquerade?



When Apena (Mrs. Christy Essien Igbokwe) of blessed memory left acting in The Masquerade, they were looking for who can play her role. When they approached me, I told them that I grew up and schooled in Lagos and could play the role well. I was asked if I could speak Yoruba fluently, which I answered in the affirmative and I was auditioned for the role of Ramota. My performance pleased the producer, Mr. James Iroha and that was it.



On the first day, how did you react to the camera?



I featured with Mr. James Iroha (Giringori) and Clarus (Mr. Davis Ofor) but I was not given a permanent role.



While growing up, did you ever think of becoming an actress?



Yes, I have always thought of becoming an actress. In fact, my mother was my mentor because she used to act in our church, St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church in Surulere. Then I used to watch her act before the congregation and I knew I wanted to be like my mother upon growing up.



So did she discourage you when she got to know you wanted to take to acting?



No, she did not. Rather, she encouraged me once I made it known I would like to follow her path.



Getting the role is different from acting it. What challenges did you face in getting into that role?



I would say the role seemed so natural for me; I did not have any problem with acting the role.



Did you watch the late Christy Essien-Igbokwe while playing the role of Apena?



Yes, I watched her a lot, but apart from watching her, Christy was also my friend, so that made it very easy for me.



Besides acting what other things did you do?



Working as a staff of NTA was the only other thing I was doing apart from acting.



How much were you paid per episode?



I cannot remember now; it’s now a long time ago.



Playing Ramota can make one assume you are from Lagos or another part of the South West but where are you from exactly?



I am from Umudike in Ikwuano, Abia State while my husband is from Emekuku Owerri in Imo State.



What year did you retire from NTA?



I retired from NTA Aba in 1992 as Secretary to the Manager, Programmes.



Have you acted at any other time since you retired?



Yes, whenever Chief Zebrudaya gets a contract to perform live before the audience, we come together as members of The Masquerade cast to act.



How can you separate Ramota from Veronica or are they similar?



(Laughter) They are not the same. I am a very violent or troublesome woman in the role Ramota but for Vero, she is a gentle and loving mother with a caring husband. She relates very well with her children.



How did you meet your husband?



I met my husband at NTA Aba; I had started acting when I met my husband; and he also encouraged me to continue.



What have you observed about artistes of this generation that is not like your own era?



They are too ambitious; they are always looking for ways to make quick money. This was not the case during our own time.



Do your fans embarrass you sometimes when you are with your husband in public?



That has happened a lot. My husband has been embarrassed because they would tell him he snatched the wife of Jegede (Mr. Claude Eke) of blessed memory.



What was your husband’s reaction?



Sometimes he laughs at them and there are times he reacts in an angry manner.



Did that ever cause any misunderstanding between the two of you?



No.



Does he stay to watch you record on set?



Sometimes he stays behind to watch us record and if we are recording live he will be in the studio with me while the recording is going on.



What attracted him to you?



I don’t know but he loved me and we lived happily until he died in June last year.



What was his job at NTA Aba?



He was a producer of Igbo programme at NTA Aba.



If there is anything like reincarnation would you like to come back as an actress?



Surely, I would like to come back as an actress. I love acting.



Have you missed anything about New masquerade now that it has been rested?



Yes I missed a lot about the New Masquerade; I wish it could come back on air immediately.



Was there any misconception on the side of your husband’s relatives about being the wife of another man on set?



When we just got married, they approached my mother in-law and she started quarrelling with me but I told my mother in-law that I am not like what was portrayed of me. I made her understand that I am a different person entirely and not what they have painted me to be. My husband also talked to my mother who later calmed down and she never disturbed me and my husband again.



Did men make any advances towards you because of your popularity?



No, the men and even women were afraid to get close to me as a result of the character and how well I played it.



Would like any of your children to take after you?



Yes, even my last boy studying Mass Communication in IMT Enugu wants to be an actor. When he is at home, he does funny things that generate laughter.



It was speculated at some point that you have some health challenges. How true is that?



Yes, I have arthritis on my leg but it doesn't mean I cannot move around. I move around on my own. -Culled from New Telegraph.