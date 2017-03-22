Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. (13075 Views)

Difficulties In Submitting My CV On Etisalat Recruitment Portal / Submitting CV Manually: How To Prepare & Package Your File / Need Your Help In Identifyling Dis Company,got The Invitation Today! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I received a text this afternoon from Como oil and gas, that I have been shortlisted for an interview. I was to log in with my details (matriculation or JAMB registration number).

I was curious because;



1. I haven't heard of the company before



2. I didn't submit an application there.



3. They telling me to log in with my details actually means they have my details.



So, I did two things, I 'googled' Como oil and gas and I went to the site as stated in the text.



The first research showed that Como oil and gas actually exists, but in Florida. There was no evidence whatsoever, at least online, to show they have any presence in Nigeria.



When I got to the site, I saw a link for Job vacancy, I clicked and it took me to a page where I will put in my details. I imputed my matriculation number and to my amazement, it brought out my details including my full name, state of origin, JAMB registration number, phone number and my matriculation number.



I was also asked to pay N1000 through any online media, of course no reputable company will ask you to pay for an interview, so I registered it as a scam in my head.



The question now is, how did they get my details? The first two can be gotten through my social media accounts but my JAMB registration number and matriculation number are neither on my CV nor my social media accounts.



Has anyone ever had an experience like this? It will make it easier for people to fall once they see their 'private' details. Or does anyone know anything about Como?



Thanks.



Evidences below. 1 Share



Do you need a prophet to tell you say Na scam?



1k in 200 places is 200k for just sending emails and bulk sms.....



Imagine the money they will make if mugus pay 1k each?



Oil company wey dey ask for 1k.... that one na oil compny?

end time company.

43 Likes 2 Shares

This is the text I got. 1 Share

U already registered it as a scam in my head, u can still try nd pay d 1k too, yr village people might support u on dis one. 1k is nt too much.



Bt i fear those people hw them take get yr jamb number 17 Likes

Scary....

person no get place to hide again .... 12 Likes 1 Share

Someone has to eat.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Run 7 Likes

ojun50:

U already registered it as a scam in my head, u can still try nd pay d 1k too, yr village people might support u on dis one. 1k is nt too much.



Bt i fear those people hw them take get yr jamb number

Who has money to waste.

10 bags of sachet water

5 tubes of big close up

Half rubber of rice

Half rubber of beans

Full rubber of garri

2 kg of gas etc



Just reminding you the things 1k can buy. Who has money to waste.10 bags of sachet water5 tubes of big close upHalf rubber of riceHalf rubber of beansFull rubber of garri2 kg of gas etcJust reminding you the things 1k can buy. 39 Likes 1 Share

oweniwe:

Scary....



person no get place to hide again ....

Very scary Bro.



And easy to fall for.

They even made the payment platform very professional. Very scary Bro.And easy to fall for.They even made the payment platform very professional. 1 Like 1 Share

They either hacked into the Jamb database (easy enough to do if you know how and there's a vulnerability), obtained your details from an insecure system you used to register or they purchased your data from a third party .



The giveaway is the request for N1,000.



An oil company hustling for $3 !



Report to Jamb and avoid the site. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Got the same text message also... But i need no one to tell... It is a scam. 6 Likes

Scamming don dey tie wrapper. Boys are becoming advanced in scamming 5 Likes

Hmmmm

If you hear scam, pls run

IamaNigerianGuy:

They either hacked into the Jamb database (easy enough to do if there's a vulnerability), they purchased your details from a third party or obtained your details from an insecure system you used to register.



The giveaway is the request for N1,000.



An oil company hustling for $3 !



Report to Jamb and avoid the site.

Maybe it can be taken to front page to warn others.



It will be easy for them to fall when they see details that nobody is supposed to see. Maybe it can be taken to front page to warn others.It will be easy for them to fall when they see details that nobody is supposed to see. 3 Likes

You did

don't pay a dime...Scam alert

i smell something fishy. ..1k might lead you to paying 100k in d nearest future for the said job 2 Likes

#1,000 too small now... I guess they want to have #30 billion for the account oo! 1 Like

people should learn from you been smart

flee

H

It's easy na.



But they are real advanced scammers.

I am not that tech savvy but i suspect keylogging.



They asked for your details and you provided it, didn't you?



As you were typing ON THEIR WEBSITE, one korokoro eyes dey see am for where he dey



OFF POINT -No mystery in some cases, one's phone number & full name can be retrieved from passenger manifest when travelling -



That's a different scenario, i know. But this is a SCAM anyway... RUN 3 Likes 1 Share

dapyd1:

I received a text this afternoon from Como oil and gas, that I have been shortlisted for an interview. I was to log in with my details (matriculation or JAMB registration number).

I was curious because;



1. I haven't heard of the company before



2. I didn't submit an application there.



3. They telling me to log in with my details actually means they have my details.



So, I did two things, I 'googled' Como oil and gas and I went to the site as stated in the text.



The first research showed that Como oil and gas actually exists, but in Florida. There was no evidence whatsoever, at least online, to show they have any presence in Nigeria.



When I got to the site, I saw a link for Job vacancy, I clicked and it took me to a page where I will put in my details. I imputed my matriculation number and to my amazement, it brought out my details including my full name, state of origin, JAMB registration number, phone number and my matriculation number.



I was also asked to pay N1000 through any online media, of course no reputable company will ask you to pay for an interview, so I registered it as a scam in my head.



The question now is, how did they get my details? The first two can be gotten through my social media accounts but my JAMB registration number and matriculation number are neither on my CV nor my social media accounts.



Has anyone ever had an experience like this? It will make it easier for people to fall once they see their 'private' details. Or does anyone know anything about Como?



Thanks.



Evidences below. Run Run

You can try to log in the details if its going to work?? Wait!!! Did i just say that??



You better run for your life. From 1k you will end up paying 10k 4 Likes

This is cause for concern. Notify any cyber security agency.

Beware! Am sure they got your details from a third party.

bros its a scam. oil and gas dey find 1k lol yahoo boys at work, anybody can create a website pay for it and deceive people to pay money for employment . Remember ponzi schemes anybody creates a paid website to scam people, be wise o





If it smells and looks like a scam, it's usually one... I smell a rotten fishIf it smells and looks like a scam, it's usually one...