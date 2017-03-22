₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by dapyd1(m): 6:37pm
I received a text this afternoon from Como oil and gas, that I have been shortlisted for an interview. I was to log in with my details (matriculation or JAMB registration number).
I was curious because;
1. I haven't heard of the company before
2. I didn't submit an application there.
3. They telling me to log in with my details actually means they have my details.
So, I did two things, I 'googled' Como oil and gas and I went to the site as stated in the text.
The first research showed that Como oil and gas actually exists, but in Florida. There was no evidence whatsoever, at least online, to show they have any presence in Nigeria.
When I got to the site, I saw a link for Job vacancy, I clicked and it took me to a page where I will put in my details. I imputed my matriculation number and to my amazement, it brought out my details including my full name, state of origin, JAMB registration number, phone number and my matriculation number.
I was also asked to pay N1000 through any online media, of course no reputable company will ask you to pay for an interview, so I registered it as a scam in my head.
The question now is, how did they get my details? The first two can be gotten through my social media accounts but my JAMB registration number and matriculation number are neither on my CV nor my social media accounts.
Has anyone ever had an experience like this? It will make it easier for people to fall once they see their 'private' details. Or does anyone know anything about Como?
Thanks.
Evidences below.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by LAFO(f): 6:39pm
Do you need a prophet to tell you say Na scam?
1k in 200 places is 200k for just sending emails and bulk sms.....
Imagine the money they will make if mugus pay 1k each?
Oil company wey dey ask for 1k.... that one na oil compny?
end time company.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by dapyd1(m): 6:42pm
This is the text I got.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by ojun50(m): 6:56pm
U already registered it as a scam in my head, u can still try nd pay d 1k too, yr village people might support u on dis one. 1k is nt too much.
Bt i fear those people hw them take get yr jamb number
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by oweniwe(m): 7:01pm
Scary....
person no get place to hide again ....
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by Cutehector(m): 7:16pm
Someone has to eat..
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by subtlemee(f): 7:34pm
Run
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by dapyd1(m): 7:36pm
ojun50:
Who has money to waste.
10 bags of sachet water
5 tubes of big close up
Half rubber of rice
Half rubber of beans
Full rubber of garri
2 kg of gas etc
Just reminding you the things 1k can buy.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by dapyd1(m): 7:37pm
oweniwe:
Very scary Bro.
And easy to fall for.
They even made the payment platform very professional.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by IamaNigerianGuy: 7:56pm
They either hacked into the Jamb database (easy enough to do if you know how and there's a vulnerability), obtained your details from an insecure system you used to register or they purchased your data from a third party .
The giveaway is the request for N1,000.
An oil company hustling for $3 !
Report to Jamb and avoid the site.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by haybble(m): 7:57pm
Got the same text message also... But i need no one to tell... It is a scam.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by huche(m): 8:25pm
Scamming don dey tie wrapper. Boys are becoming advanced in scamming
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by brunofarad(m): 8:25pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by cheaphost: 8:26pm
If you hear scam, pls run
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by dapyd1(m): 8:26pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
Maybe it can be taken to front page to warn others.
It will be easy for them to fall when they see details that nobody is supposed to see.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by Negotiate: 8:26pm
You did
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by pillan(f): 8:27pm
don't pay a dime...Scam alert
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by veinless(f): 8:27pm
i smell something fishy. ..1k might lead you to paying 100k in d nearest future for the said job
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by Dgunnerz(m): 8:27pm
#1,000 too small now... I guess they want to have #30 billion for the account oo!
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by myners007: 8:28pm
people should learn from you been smart
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by Talk2Bella(f): 8:28pm
flee
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by obembet(m): 8:29pm
H
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by wellmax(m): 8:29pm
It's easy na.
But they are real advanced scammers.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by JustinSlayer69: 8:30pm
I am not that tech savvy but i suspect keylogging.
They asked for your details and you provided it, didn't you?
As you were typing ON THEIR WEBSITE, one korokoro eyes dey see am for where he dey
OFF POINT -No mystery in some cases, one's phone number & full name can be retrieved from passenger manifest when travelling -
That's a different scenario, i know. But this is a SCAM anyway... RUN
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by chloride6: 8:30pm
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by sorom4: 8:30pm
dapyd1:Run
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by oviejnr(m): 8:30pm
You can try to log in the details if its going to work?? Wait!!! Did i just say that??
You better run for your life. From 1k you will end up paying 10k
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by sniperr007: 8:30pm
This is cause for concern. Notify any cyber security agency.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by b3llo(m): 8:30pm
Beware! Am sure they got your details from a third party.
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by Westlife2013(m): 8:32pm
bros its a scam. oil and gas dey find 1k lol yahoo boys at work, anybody can create a website pay for it and deceive people to pay money for employment . Remember ponzi schemes anybody creates a paid website to scam people, be wise o
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by Adesiji77: 8:32pm
I smell a rotten fish
If it smells and looks like a scam, it's usually one...
|Re: Company Got All My Details Without Me Submitting Application. by travelpoint: 8:33pm
Scam
