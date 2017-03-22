Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) (4813 Views)

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising the state in recent times. .



A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, gave their names as Yusuf Olatunji, Jamiu Babatunde and Tunde Ajasa.



Adejobi also said that the suspects had been confirmed to be members of a notorious robbery gang that had been terrorising the state.



Wetin pain am nor be say them catch am, or cause he's innocent, na the flogging those heartless police give am. The thing enter im bones touch his soul. My guy break down like when saul meet Jesus enroute damascus. 2 Likes 1 Share

I no trust 9ja police at all....those guys might be innocent .if you don go police station b4 you go understand watin I mean.....Wen police lie on top your head for police station come beat yeye commort for your body eh...you begin dey confess watin you no do. 6 Likes

The guy is suspected but receiving treatment of a convicted criminal...

Akpos you see any difference between these guys and the police ?

Na wa oo.. am so sad with the name.. sha.. Nigeria which way.. one day for the thief one day for the owner.

Why is he crying? I guess the devil that gave him the boldness to go and steal has disappeared immediately they caught him.





But these people might be innocent.





But I don't trust Naija police either... they can implicate innocents. We just pray to not be involved with police in any way

He's just thinking of all d advice he refused to hear.... jungle don matured

Suspect they said...yet they are being treated like this...by the time they convict dem na die o