|Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by cheaphost: 7:33pm
Suspected armed robbers burst into tears after being caught in Ogun State
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising the state in recent times. .
A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, gave their names as Yusuf Olatunji, Jamiu Babatunde and Tunde Ajasa.
Adejobi also said that the suspects had been confirmed to be members of a notorious robbery gang that had been terrorising the state.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/suspected-armed-robbers-burst-tears-caught-ogun-state/
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Benevee: 7:36pm
Funny
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 7:37pm
Lol .
See as they squeeze mouth like a deflated pure water nylon
Abeg they should go throw them for soak away.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by waxxydude: 7:45pm
Wetin pain am nor be say them catch am, or cause he's innocent, na the flogging those heartless police give am. The thing enter im bones touch his soul. My guy break down like when saul meet Jesus enroute damascus.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Freewoman(f): 7:55pm
Them be learner armed robbers...........................
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:01pm
wayo cry, so them no knw say one day hand go hold dem. na dem suffer continue. Kudos to the police
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by quinnboy: 8:06pm
I no trust 9ja police at all....those guys might be innocent .if you don go police station b4 you go understand watin I mean.....Wen police lie on top your head for police station come beat yeye commort for your body eh...you begin dey confess watin you no do.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Franzinni: 8:57pm
The guy is suspected but receiving treatment of a convicted criminal...
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Negotiate: 10:10pm
Lol
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:10pm
Oleeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 10:10pm
Eekun abosi.....
olopa make una keee dem ooo
omo wobe jatijati
work una no go work... na ppl wey.dey husstle una go dey abuse for nairaland....
driver abey
company.driver
errnd boy
now una don hang u con dey.cry.....
' ole alapa ma sise. o lowo ofe fresh... no food dor lazy man. work i oooo worki ooo'
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Whoeppme: 10:11pm
Akpos you see any difference between these guys and the police ?
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:11pm
Kai!! See somebodys child....
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 10:11pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:11pm
You reap wwhat u sow
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 10:11pm
no peace for the wiked
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:11pm
Na wa oo.. am so sad with the name.. sha.. Nigeria which way.. one day for the thief one day for the owner.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 10:12pm
AWON Afonjas
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by botad(m): 10:12pm
Why is he crying? I guess the devil that gave him the boldness to go and steal has disappeared immediately they caught him.
Oponu Ole......
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Khayil(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 10:12pm
Crocodile tears.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Ibraheem009(m): 10:13pm
But these people might be innocent.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by halldoran: 10:13pm
Useless boys.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by nextstep(m): 10:13pm
Names noted.
But I don't trust Naija police either... they can implicate innocents. We just pray to not be involved with police in any way
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by jeamie(m): 10:13pm
I feel your pain brothers
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Philinho(m): 10:13pm
He's just thinking of all d advice he refused to hear.... jungle don matured
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by Akalia(m): 10:14pm
Crocodile tears.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by sleekpro(m): 10:14pm
Their leader didn't tell them about this part, so they didn't plan for it. #petithief
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:14pm
Crocodile tears
No pity for them at all
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by smartkester: 10:14pm
Freewoman:shey you know as professionals be ba. Abi are yoi one
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by spayor(m): 10:14pm
Suspect they said...yet they are being treated like this...by the time they convict dem na die o
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Ogun Cry (Photos) by venai(m): 10:14pm
Op, who asked you for their names? Nairalanders self.
