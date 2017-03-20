₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,189 members, 3,434,595 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 08:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student (3529 Views)
Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student / I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher / Michael Arowosegbe Is LASU Best Graduating Student (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by BounceNigeria: 6:12am
It is generally expected that one only seeks professional certifications after securing an academic qualification like a degree or HND from the university or polytechnic.
So, friends and relatives criticized Elizabeth Orefuwa when she took an unusual route of seeking professional certification even when she was yet to gain admission into a university.
She knew in good time that perhaps hers was destined to be a unique story and she was ready to live it up to reality.
She ended up winning from both worlds.
The now married and pregnant Mrs Elizabeth Orefuwa graduated as Lagos State University (LASU) best graduating students in 2015/2016 with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.74 in Accounting Education.
Telling her story during the institution’s 21st convocation on Wednesday in Lagos, she revealed that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) seven times before gaining admission.
Orefuwa, 29, said it was this frustrating process of seeking for university admission that led her into starting a professional career in accounting.
“The journey through the institution was not easy; it took me seven years of writing the UTME before I finally gained admission in 2012.
“I also applied for direct entry three times at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
“During this period of waiting, I started professional career at the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) in 2007 and became qualified as an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) in 2010,” Orefuwa revealed.
She said that she wanted to study accounting but fate brought her to education. Surprisingly, she enjoyed every bit of it but never dreamt of coming out with a first class and becoming the best student.
According to her, self-determination and motivation through her father’s insisting on academic excellence gave her an edge.
“My aim is to get my first-degree certificate after several years of waiting and to satisfy my dad, who has been insisting on academic certificate before professional certificate.
“He would always say to me then that I have put the cart before the horse.
“However, what kept me going was self-belief, focus and determination bearing in mind that I am not competing with other but with my own capabilities.”
She said that her marriage at the beginning of her final year and the pregnancy condition did not affect her academic performance.
“I had a CGPA of 4.72 before marriage and I graduated with 4.74 point.
“I got married during my final year in 2015 and my husband was very supportive throughout that period.”
Although a chartered accountant, Orefuwa said she would love to teach and combine it with practising accounting profession.
Source - http://news.bounce.ng/Content/i-wrote-utme-7-times-lasu-best-graduating-student-20170322
2 Likes
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by willjoe: 6:34am
We may say she made it. I argue she's still not better off given d 7 wasted years.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by fineyemi(m): 6:47am
Registration is on-going
IMPORTANT FOR YOU
3 Things To Do To Make Your 2017 UTME Registration Faster And Stress Free
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/things-make-your-2017-utme-registration-faster-and-stress-free/
Jamb 2017 New Post Utme Screening System.
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-latest-update-new-post-utme-screening-system/
Download android jamb application for profile creation[UTME/DE]
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-launches-android-application-for-2017-utme-profile-creation-download-now/
JAMB 2017 New Recommended Book “InDependence” By Sarah Ladipo Manyika
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-new-recommended-book-independence-sarah-ladipo-manyika/
JAMB 2017 Approved CBT Registration Centers Out [1st and 2nd Batch]
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-approved-cbt-registration-centers-out-1st-and-2nd-batch/
View Complete 2017/2018 JAMB Syllabus
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/view-complete-20172018-jamb-syllabus/
Updated Jamb Subject Combination For All Courses 2017
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/updated-jamb-subject-combination-for-all-courses/
JAMB 2017/18 Examination Dates Announced
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-201718-examination-dates-announced/
JAMB Direct Entry[DE] 2017/18 Admission Form Is Out
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-direct-entryde-201718-admission-form-out/
2017 JAMB Mock Examination Date & Registration Details
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-mock-examination-date-registration-details/
2017 Jamb- Registration Begins On 20th March Ends On 19th April
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-registration-begins-20th-march-ends-19th-april/
JAMB Did Not Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 Registration UTME- Ignore Rumours
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-did-scrapped-awaiting-result-2017-registration-utme-ignore-rumours/
UTME 2017 Registration- Its Not Compulsory You choose A Private University
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/utme-2017-registration-its-not-compulsory-you-choose-private-university/
10 most sought after Universities candidates will choose for this year jamb
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/most-sought-after-universities-nigeria-20172018/
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by nairaman66(m): 7:12am
Just imagine!! This is enough reason for them to scrap jamb!
3 Likes
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Damilolababy(f): 7:12am
hmm
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by obamd: 7:13am
Connection aka nepotism gets things done faster than merit in this country.
1 Like
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by frubben(m): 7:13am
Na kichen u go still end or za oza room.
Dem will come for me ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Famouson: 7:14am
She try
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by WhiteKettle: 7:14am
The end matters more; not the means. Congrats.
1 Like
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Nomzylicious(f): 7:14am
Nice
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by SoldierofPeace: 7:15am
a clear difination of never give up ..kip pressing on one day stone go soft like agege bread
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Kingjags: 7:15am
Click like if you think Education is overrated in this country, click share if u want is scrap
3 Likes
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by lawal28c: 7:15am
I also av my story bt diz iz d time to tell urs
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by realGURU(f): 7:16am
Olodo
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by sakalisis(m): 7:16am
Never give up
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by iamkingzlee(m): 7:16am
We all have our stories to tell
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by eDoctorr(m): 7:17am
Clarify it joor. UTME is not even up to 7 years.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Pavore9: 7:17am
Congratulations to her.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by lawal28c: 7:17am
frubben:definately,cos ur post stinks and makes u look like an illi
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Vorpal: 7:18am
willjoe:
Quite myopic.
Even the bible says the race is not to the swift,strong or wise. It's to those who has been showed favoured.
Phillip Emegwali had a more tortuous path to his academic excellence but his peers who went ahead of him are not as known as him today.
It's not about how quick you finish, its about how well.
5 Likes
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by 9jakohai(m): 7:20am
nairaman66:
And replace it with what?
A-Level....(five years of secondary school plus two years extra....and it is still tough).
Each university conducts its own matric exams( which would only, in the nigerian context be even more open to nepotisim).
Exams are tough. Simple.
1 Like
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Sammy07(m): 7:20am
lawal28c:
H'mmm,, you can share us your story it might help....
I once met a friend who wrote utme 8 times b4 he got admission to fulokoja last year
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by jide219(m): 7:22am
Kingjags:guy if u do edu 405 u will give kudos to dose DAT are doing edu courses
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by EzigboNwanma(f): 7:22am
Thank God for you
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by Tazdroid(m): 7:23am
Congrats, perseverance and resilience pay
1 Like
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by herdekunley9ja: 7:24am
happy for you bro.... forward ever
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by OnlyTheBrave: 7:24am
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by smithblink0052(f): 7:26am
obamd:
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by willjoe: 7:30am
Vorpal:dont get me wrong, my snipe is focused on the failed nigerian education sector. She cud still have achieved this feat the first yr she wrote jamb. Guess u see yourself in d mirror of my words?
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by YhungPablo(m): 7:31am
congrats.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 7 Times – LASU Best Graduating Student by herdekunley9ja: 7:32am
Thumb up for u Bro ... u Achieve ur Desire
Unilag Post-jamb Result / Update On Kenya University Attack - 147 Students Killed (graphic) / Law School Transcript
Viewing this topic: Engrczar(m), bammo, star2008, rill, opeyemiieblog(m), refiner(f), Gallant3(f), MrHibee(m), sulesadat(m), Profbukky, Amarabae(f), Zaen, csbenedict, mehvo(m), zevous, itzCnote, mrjojo, marumaru, ericmor and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23