2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by olasarah: 7:46am
2Baba releases African Queen (HDV) - Special "Annie-versary" video to celebrate Annie Idibia who featured in the 2004 original
In commemoration of 2Baba and Annie Idibia's 4th wedding anniversary, the legendary musician and loving husband is releasing a special video to celebrate his wife, who featured in the original African Queen video in 2004. The video which was shot in South Africa, with exclusive clips from their Dubai wedding in 2013, is also one of the official motion Picture soundtrack for AY's new film, "10 Days In Sun City" which features RMD, Adesua Etomi, AY and cameos by 2Baba and Annie Idibia. watch Video of 2Baba's AFRICAN QUEEN REMIX below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgfbes8JYa8
http://www.rayonewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/2baba-releases-african-queen-hdv.html
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by olasarah: 7:47am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Alleviating: 7:47am
Dope.
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by rayonews: 7:49am
Awwn... Cool
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by olanaijateam: 7:51am
Wetin dey the video sef?
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by olahandle: 7:53am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by geostrata(m): 11:03am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Gwan2(m): 11:03am
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by YonkijiSappo: 11:04am
Hahahaha
BIG FAIL!
2face You remain a legend, but you have ran your race, time to rest plsss... Don't force it, allow the youngsters to shine.
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by philo04(m): 11:04am
the song sweet die....
1 Like
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Tazdroid(m): 11:04am
Nice, abeg, who don watch am?
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by temmarbaba(m): 11:04am
Dope
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by mamatayour(f): 11:04am
Nice one
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by harffie(m): 11:04am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by prettyprecy(f): 11:04am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by unclezuma: 11:05am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Divay22(f): 11:05am
Wow wow
I must love
That was a nice video
Couldn't help but watch it twice
1 Like
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Ola2004: 11:05am
Ok
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by burkingx(f): 11:06am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Lacomus(m): 11:06am
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by oluwayimika123: 11:06am
WAAAAWUUUUU
2 BABA REMAINS D KING OF POP MUSIC IN NIGERIA
HE NAILED IT
I LIKE D REGGEA BEAT MAKES IT BIT DANCEABLE
WCH 1 IS TO BE CONTINUED NOW
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by numerouno01(m): 11:07am
totally unnecessary
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by mykelmeezy: 11:08am
African queen
classic
song that has stood the test of time
the good ol days when Nigeria music was making sense
not all this lil kesh n runtown we have now
surprisingly there was no mention of as*s or boooooty n yet the song sold like hell
1 Like
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by modivaz(f): 11:08am
Beautiful....God bless this couple
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by DollarAngel(m): 11:08am
Okay
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Dannykool(m): 11:08am
nice one. Shine on Annie idibia
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by laurel03: 11:08am
olanaijateam:Africa queen remix
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by LordXaaan: 11:09am
5 Likes
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by ammyluv2002(f): 11:09am
Adesua Etomi is pretty. ....she's sent from heaven
1 Like
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by bjhaid: 11:09am
Evergreen music
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by blessme2019: 11:09am
This is lovely, whenever I hear the song, I just have to call Bae and say I love you
|Re: 2baba Releases ' African Queen' Remix Video (watch) by Btruth: 11:09am
Hummmm!
That's all he knows. To come and lead the protest that he initiated, he ran away like bush rabbit.
Oniranu.
2 Likes
