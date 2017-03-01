[b]Just feel like encouraging someone, please never never give-up, although the advise might seem outdated and a commonplace, but never give up please. Give it a try again and again and again. The best way to achieve success is to double your failure rate...Henry Ford. The odd against you might seem insurmountable, but again never give up please.

.

One of the most difficult discoveries in life is to discover your purpose on earth, for some people it takes months, for some it takes years, for some it takes eternity. Most times, if you dont discover your purpose life could be very frustrating and stressful because you will always find yourself in scenarios you aint suited for, just like putting square pegs in round hole....you know how frustrating it could be.

.

If things ain't working out, please develop a plan or set a SMART goal for yourself.....set up strategies to meet the set goal, be resolute in your pursuit of the goal......NEVER NEVER NEVER grade your life progression base on comparison with your contemporaries or friends, it will subdue you and wear you out, life race is you and you alone.

.

.

Again never ever nurse a suicidal ambition, Nigerian situation could be unbearable, but the goal you set and the resolve you embrace to reach that goal will always be your driving force to live.....reasons why it is very pertinent to set SMART goals and discover your purpose.

.

Wish you goodluck.[/b]

5 Likes 2 Shares