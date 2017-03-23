Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression (4017 Views)

So much has been said already about the phone and a detailed review will follow in the coming days as I put the phone through its paces to see how it performs. Meanwhile, here's a quick unboxing.



For the unboxing story and full specs>>>



I finally got my paws on the much talked about big and long smartphone from Tecno Mobile; he L9 plus.So much has been said already about the phone and a detailed review will follow in the coming days as I put the phone through its paces to see how it performs. Meanwhile, here's a quick unboxing.

1: Quality earphone

2: 2A wallcharger

3: OTG cable

1: Quality earphone

2: 2A wallcharger

3: OTG cable

The phone looks and feel solid, and yes its a metal unibody.



Its stock Android 7.0 Nougat. Whats up with HIOS?



Full specifications>>>

Suprise!!!Its stock Android 7.0 Nougat. Whats up with HIOS?

Looks durable, price

Is it 2GB or 3GB RAM ?

ayourbamie:

Yes. The body is made of metal and its also surprisingly light weight considering its packing a 5000mAh battery

Techm8:

What phone didu use to capture this images?

Wow nice read! I even checked the blog for full specs, I'm so loving it. I can't wait to finally get mine. 1 Like

Device looks nice. Great design too. Seems Tecno got this one right and the 5000mah is a good deal, Android 7.0? Superb!

Behankey:

Device looks nice. Great design too. Seems Tecno got this one right and the 5000mah is a good deal, Android 7.0? Superb!

Technology brand, mtchww



Technology brand, mtchww

paolokonqueror:

Wow nice read! I even checked the blog for full specs, I'm so loving it. I can't wait to finally get mine. The specs are on point. So far so good i haven't experienced the slightest bit of lag yet.

The specs are on point. So far so good i haven't experienced the slightest bit of lag yet.

Watch out for the full detailed review in a couple days.

modik:





Technology brand, mtchww





You want me to reply you abi?

You want me to reply you abi?

But I won't.

Behankey:

Been using it heavily since the unboxing yesterday and I still got 57% juice left. Don't get me started on the Nougat. The split screen feature is badass on a 6inch device

Techm8:



Yes. The body is made of metal and its also surprisingly light weight considering its packing a 5000mAh battery Allow me to correct you, that's not real metal, its just a kind of alloy that gives metallic appearance just like the L8 was. And also that is not stock android, thats HiOS v2. It's an upgrade of the first HiOs so it looks different, but u can see the Hi-manager on the front screen. Allow me to correct you, that's not real metal, its just a kind of alloy that gives metallic appearance just like the L8 was. And also that is not stock android, thats HiOS v2. It's an upgrade of the first HiOs so it looks different, but u can see the Hi-manager on the front screen. 2 Likes

lolz made in china, God4bid 1 Like

Norman4real:

Allow me to correct you, that's not real metal, its just a kind of alloy that gives metallic appearance just like the L8 was. And also that is not stock android, thats HiOS v2. It's an upgrade of the first HiOs so it looks different, but u can see the Hi-manager on the front screen. 1: Bar the Hi manager nothing in the Rom suggests its HIOS. All the usual HIOS apps are missing. This looks and feels like stock Android.

1: Bar the Hi manager nothing in the Rom suggests its HIOS. All the usual HIOS apps are missing. This looks and feels like stock Android.

2: Alloys contain metallic elements so what are you saying?

Norman4real:

Allow me to correct you, that's not real metal, its just a kind of alloy that gives metallic appearance just like the L8 was. And also that is not stock android, thats HiOS v2. It's an upgrade of the first HiOs so it looks different, but u can see the Hi-manager on the front screen. This is from the Canon CX launch.

Look at that image closely and tell me what's written there.

Full metal build.

This is from the Canon CX launch.Look at that image closely and tell me what's written there.Full metal build.Aluminum Alloy.

Just passing by.



Remember to save towards the next Android 8.0 upgrade by getting a brand new TecNo L10. Of course powered by Android O, v8.0.

Techm8:



This is from the Canon CX launch.

Look at that image closely and tell me what's written there.

Full metal build.

Aluminum Alloy.

bro don't try to confuse me. We were talking about L9+ not camon cx bro don't try to confuse me. We were talking about L9+ not camon cx 1 Like

Norman4real:

Lol....different phones same argument. You said L9plus's body is not metal but alloy and I told you Alloys contains metal properties and most people consider it metal. That image was for reference purpose

Techm8:



1: Bar the Hi manager nothing in the Rom suggests its HIOS. All the usual HIOS apps are missing. This looks and feels like stock Android.

2: Alloys contain metallic elements so what are you saying? Am quite sure it has HiOs, I've had a chance to use one too but briefly.

Am quite sure it has HiOs, I've had a chance to use one too but briefly.The plastic-like alloys are just not the same thing as the metalic finish, compare that phone to the phantom and you will feel the difference. Or maybe get the black or blue colour variants of the L9+ and you will realise what I'm saying.

Techm8:



Lol....different phones same argument. You said L9plus's body is not metal but alloy and I told you Alloys contains metal properties and most people consider it metal. That image was for reference purpose but it's a different material from what is used in the CX.

but it's a different material from what is used in the CX.Cx has a full aluminium metal body. My friend there is a difference. I'm not saying that all metallic phones are not real metal, am just pointing out that for some phones it appears to be metal but really isn't.

Norman4real:

Am quite sure it has HiOs, I've had a chance to use one too but briefly.

The plastic-like alloys are just not the same thing as the metalic finish, compare that phone to the phantom and you will feel the difference. Or maybe get the black or blue colour variants of the L9+ and you will realise what I'm saying. I can tell a plastic from a metal when I see/feel one.



I can tell a plastic from a metal when I see/feel one.The phantom 6 is plastic, phantom 6+ is metal. L8plus is plastic, L9plus.... Check this image.

MizMyColi:





You want me to reply you abi?

But I won't.

I understood you first time.



Was only referring to "Technology" brand, if I must explain further.



Never knew that sobriquete was your alternate! @MizMyColi.



I understood you first time.Was only referring to "Technology" brand, if I must explain further.Never knew that sobriquete was your alternate! @MizMyColi.No hard feelings tho.

modik:





I understood you first time.



Was only referring to "Technology" brand, if I must explain further.



Never knew that sobriquete was your alternate! @MizMyColi.



No hard feelings tho.

Lol

How nau.

Biko that's not my alternate. My alt accounts are known. One has been banned till eternity. The other one is A mbivert.

LolHow nau.Biko that's not my alternate. My alt accounts are known. One has been banned till eternity. The other one is A mbivert.Look well.

MizMyColi:





Lol

How nau.

Biko that's not my alternate. My alt accounts are known. One has been banned till eternity. The other one is A mbivert.

Look well.



That's the voice I'm very familiar with. @the boldened.



Doing great.



I hope the little princess is doing great too?



That's the voice I'm very familiar with. @the boldened.Doing great.I hope the little princess is doing great too?Cheers.

Nice unboxing review

SortOut:

Is it 2GB or 3GB RAM ? 2GB RAM

Nice review OP

ok den