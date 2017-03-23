₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 2:02pm
I finally got my paws on the much talked about big and long smartphone from Tecno Mobile; he L9 plus.
So much has been said already about the phone and a detailed review will follow in the coming days as I put the phone through its paces to see how it performs. Meanwhile, here's a quick unboxing.
For the unboxing story and full specs>>>
http://techmate.com.ng/tecno-l9plus-unboxing-tecnos-big-and-long-smartphone-is-finally-here/
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 2:03pm
1: Quality earphone
2: 2A wallcharger
3: OTG cable
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 2:03pm
The phone looks and feel solid, and yes its a metal unibody.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 2:03pm
Suprise!!!
Its stock Android 7.0 Nougat. Whats up with HIOS?
Full specifications>>>
http://techmate.com.ng/tecno-l9plus-unboxing-tecnos-big-and-long-smartphone-is-finally-here/
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by ayourbamie: 2:08pm
Looks durable, price
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by SortOut: 2:09pm
Is it 2GB or 3GB RAM ?
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 2:22pm
ayourbamie:Yes. The body is made of metal and its also surprisingly light weight considering its packing a 5000mAh battery
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by chuksp09(m): 4:53pm
Techm8:What phone didu use to capture this images?
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by paolokonqueror(m): 5:12pm
Wow nice read! I even checked the blog for full specs, I'm so loving it. I can't wait to finally get mine.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Behankey(m): 5:35pm
Device looks nice. Great design too. Seems Tecno got this one right and the 5000mah is a good deal, Android 7.0? Superb!
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by modik(m): 5:44pm
Behankey:
Technology brand, mtchww
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 6:10pm
paolokonqueror:The specs are on point. So far so good i haven't experienced the slightest bit of lag yet.
Watch out for the full detailed review in a couple days.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by MizMyColi(f): 6:11pm
modik:
You want me to reply you abi?
But I won't.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 6:14pm
Behankey:Been using it heavily since the unboxing yesterday and I still got 57% juice left. Don't get me started on the Nougat. The split screen feature is badass on a 6inch device
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Norman4real: 6:20pm
Techm8:Allow me to correct you, that's not real metal, its just a kind of alloy that gives metallic appearance just like the L8 was. And also that is not stock android, thats HiOS v2. It's an upgrade of the first HiOs so it looks different, but u can see the Hi-manager on the front screen.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by CICERO09(m): 6:24pm
lolz made in china, God4bid
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 6:29pm
Norman4real:1: Bar the Hi manager nothing in the Rom suggests its HIOS. All the usual HIOS apps are missing. This looks and feels like stock Android.
2: Alloys contain metallic elements so what are you saying?
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 6:37pm
Norman4real:This is from the Canon CX launch.
Look at that image closely and tell me what's written there.
Full metal build.
Aluminum Alloy.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by NCP: 6:46pm
Just passing by.
Remember to save towards the next Android 8.0 upgrade by getting a brand new TecNo L10. Of course powered by Android O, v8.0.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Norman4real: 6:55pm
Techm8:bro don't try to confuse me. We were talking about L9+ not camon cx
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 6:58pm
Norman4real:Lol....different phones same argument. You said L9plus's body is not metal but alloy and I told you Alloys contains metal properties and most people consider it metal. That image was for reference purpose
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Norman4real: 6:58pm
Techm8:Am quite sure it has HiOs, I've had a chance to use one too but briefly.
The plastic-like alloys are just not the same thing as the metalic finish, compare that phone to the phantom and you will feel the difference. Or maybe get the black or blue colour variants of the L9+ and you will realise what I'm saying.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Norman4real: 7:01pm
Techm8:but it's a different material from what is used in the CX.
Cx has a full aluminium metal body. My friend there is a difference. I'm not saying that all metallic phones are not real metal, am just pointing out that for some phones it appears to be metal but really isn't.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by Techm8: 7:16pm
Norman4real:I can tell a plastic from a metal when I see/feel one.
The phantom 6 is plastic, phantom 6+ is metal. L8plus is plastic, L9plus.... Check this image.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by modik(m): 7:24pm
MizMyColi:
I understood you first time.
Was only referring to "Technology" brand, if I must explain further.
Never knew that sobriquete was your alternate! @MizMyColi.
No hard feelings tho.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by MizMyColi(f): 7:35pm
modik:
Lol
How nau.
Biko that's not my alternate. My alt accounts are known. One has been banned till eternity. The other one is A mbivert.
Look well.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by modik(m): 7:40pm
MizMyColi:
That's the voice I'm very familiar with. @the boldened.
Doing great.
I hope the little princess is doing great too?
Cheers.
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by omoalajah(m): 9:32pm
Nice unboxing review
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by datyorubaboy: 9:40pm
2GB RAM
SortOut:
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by missslimzy(f): 9:48pm
Nice review OP
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by auntysimbiat(f): 10:11pm
ok den
|Re: Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression by BoleAndFish: 10:15pm
How much is this phone?
