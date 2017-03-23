₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Jaymaxxy(m): 2:53pm
Bode Daniel came to rescue the host against Rangers international to give Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan a deserving late victory. Below is the reaction of Rangers international players after Daniel scored at the 93rd minute.
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Keneking: 2:57pm
You mean SW beat SE
I am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral'
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by ayourbamie: 4:15pm
Keneking:
3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Okundaye4(m): 4:28pm
Hmm
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Chrisozone: 4:28pm
I think ARSENAL FAN'S will teach them how to endure
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Kelliebright: 4:28pm
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by 9jakohai(m): 4:28pm
Keneking:
It is just a football match, not a tribal war , really!
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by brainpulse: 4:29pm
Keneking:
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by rheether(f): 4:29pm
Rangers my Rangers. Should we sack Imma?
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 4:29pm
Dem still trash Dem comot Champions league...
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by ALAYORMII: 4:30pm
Have you seen PSG's reaction when they lost against Barcelona??
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Mentcee(m): 4:30pm
Buhari is an idiott
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by monimekaz(m): 4:30pm
Keneking:
Bigot
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by rafhell(m): 4:30pm
nigeria football leaugue where host club dont lose.
all their matches are fixed jare.
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by YonkijiSappo: 4:30pm
Well done, lads.
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by ToyinDipo(m): 4:30pm
Up Shoooooooooting!
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Gabrielwilliams(m): 4:30pm
That's pain right there! Ahh!
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by harmless011: 4:31pm
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by nuesmann(m): 4:31pm
[quote author=brainpulse post=54873494] [/quotMFM 2 RIVERS UTD 1..SW BEAT SS
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by sucess001(m): 4:31pm
u sure say no be say na sleep all of dem dey sleep so?
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by anambra111: 4:31pm
Who dey top league?
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by vani86: 4:31pm
Keneking:
In your mind now, you said something meaningful.
Read your post again carefully and realise how stupid it is. Its a football match how TF were you able to make it tribalistic.
Leaders of tomorrow my foot
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by charlesucheh(m): 4:32pm
ayourbamie:See you o! Just exhibiting your JJC here! Defend title in NPL!!! You must be joking... let's hope they don't go to relegation.
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by tociano009(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Jaymaxxy(m): 4:32pm
ALAYORMII:Na that one bad pass o
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by tallestobj(m): 4:32pm
how I wish Arsene FC....oh sorry Arsenal FC could be showing us this remorse sometimes.
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by oyebode95(m): 4:32pm
ayourbamie:Don't you know it is more herculean defending a Trophy than winning it?!!!
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Jaymaxxy(m): 4:33pm
anambra111:MFM
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by SexyNairalander: 4:33pm
booked
up rangers
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Ijeuwadiuto: 4:34pm
Keneking:but they are still the champion right? when last did a club from your so called SW lift NPL trophy? mumu get a life
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Philinho(m): 4:34pm
this kind situation, if you're not healthy enough na to enter coma straight. painful
|Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Trone: 4:34pm
It could have ended in a draw or win for Rangers FC. They missed a PK in the 2nd half. Painful!
