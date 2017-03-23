₦airaland Forum

Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Jaymaxxy(m): 2:53pm
Bode Daniel came to rescue the host against Rangers international to give Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan a deserving late victory. Below is the reaction of Rangers international players after Daniel scored at the 93rd minute.

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Keneking: 2:57pm
You mean SW beat SE wink

I am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral' undecided

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by ayourbamie: 4:15pm
Keneking:
You mean SW beat SE wink

3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Okundaye4(m): 4:28pm
Hmm
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Chrisozone: 4:28pm
I think ARSENAL FAN'S will teach them how to endure lipsrsealed

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Kelliebright: 4:28pm
.
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by 9jakohai(m): 4:28pm
Keneking:
You mean SW beat SE wink

It is just a football match, not a tribal war , really!

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by brainpulse: 4:29pm
grin
Keneking:
You mean SW beat SE wink
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by rheether(f): 4:29pm
Rangers my Rangers. Should we sack Imma?

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 4:29pm
Dem still trash Dem comot Champions league...

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by ALAYORMII: 4:30pm
Have you seen PSG's reaction when they lost against Barcelona??

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Mentcee(m): 4:30pm
Buhari is an idiott

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by monimekaz(m): 4:30pm
Keneking:
You mean SW beat SE wink

Bigot

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by rafhell(m): 4:30pm
nigeria football leaugue where host club dont lose.
all their matches are fixed jare.

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by YonkijiSappo: 4:30pm
Well done, lads.

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by ToyinDipo(m): 4:30pm
Up Shoooooooooting! grin

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Gabrielwilliams(m): 4:30pm
That's pain right there! Ahh!

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by harmless011: 4:31pm
f
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by nuesmann(m): 4:31pm
[quote author=brainpulse post=54873494] grin[/quotMFM 2 RIVERS UTD 1..SW BEAT SS
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by sucess001(m): 4:31pm
u sure say no be say na sleep all of dem dey sleep so?
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by anambra111: 4:31pm
Who dey top league?
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by vani86: 4:31pm
Keneking:
You mean SW beat SE wink

I am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral' undecided

In your mind now, you said something meaningful.

Read your post again carefully and realise how stupid it is. Its a football match how TF were you able to make it tribalistic.

Leaders of tomorrow my foot

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by charlesucheh(m): 4:32pm
ayourbamie:


3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title
See you o! Just exhibiting your JJC here! Defend title in NPL!!! You must be joking... let's hope they don't go to relegation.

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by tociano009(m): 4:32pm
tongue Ip
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Jaymaxxy(m): 4:32pm
ALAYORMII:
Have you seen PSG's reaction when they lost against Barcelona??
Na that one bad pass o
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by tallestobj(m): 4:32pm
how I wish Arsene FC....oh sorry Arsenal FC could be showing us this remorse sometimes.

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by oyebode95(m): 4:32pm
ayourbamie:


3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title
Don't you know it is more herculean defending a Trophy than winning it?!!!

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Jaymaxxy(m): 4:33pm
anambra111:
Who dey top league?
MFM
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by SexyNairalander: 4:33pm
booked


up rangers
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Ijeuwadiuto: 4:34pm
Keneking:
You mean SW beat SE wink

I am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral' undecided
but they are still the champion right? when last did a club from your so called SW lift NPL trophy? mumu get a life

Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Philinho(m): 4:34pm
this kind situation, if you're not healthy enough na to enter coma straight. painful
Re: Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC by Trone: 4:34pm
It could have ended in a draw or win for Rangers FC. They missed a PK in the 2nd half. Painful!

