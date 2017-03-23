Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Reaction Of Rangers International After Conceding A Late Goal Against 3SC (13052 Views)

The Return Of Rangers International / Marco Kwiotek Arrested For Conceding 43 Goals In A Match / No ManCity Player Celebrated Iheanacho Goal Against Southampton. Why? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bode Daniel came to rescue the host against Rangers international to give Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan a deserving late victory. Below is the reaction of Rangers international players after Daniel scored at the 93rd minute. 7 Likes 3 Shares





I am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral' You mean SW beat SEI am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral' 26 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:

You mean SW beat SE

3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title 3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title 5 Likes

Hmm

I think ARSENAL FAN'S will teach them how to endure 15 Likes 2 Shares

.

Keneking:

You mean SW beat SE

It is just a football match, not a tribal war , really! It is just a football match, not a tribal war , really! 51 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

You mean SW beat SE

Rangers my Rangers. Should we sack Imma? 2 Likes

Dem still trash Dem comot Champions league... 3 Likes

Have you seen PSG's reaction when they lost against Barcelona?? 2 Likes

Buhari is an idiott 16 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

You mean SW beat SE

Bigot Bigot 18 Likes 1 Share

nigeria football leaugue where host club dont lose.

all their matches are fixed jare. 1 Like

Well done, lads. 2 Likes

Up Shoooooooooting! 3 Likes

That's pain right there! Ahh! 2 Likes

f

[/quotMFM 2 RIVERS UTD 1..SW BEAT SS [quote author=brainpulse post=54873494][/quotMFM 2 RIVERS UTD 1..SW BEAT SS

u sure say no be say na sleep all of dem dey sleep so?

Who dey top league?

Keneking:

You mean SW beat SE



I am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral'

In your mind now, you said something meaningful.



Read your post again carefully and realise how stupid it is. Its a football match how TF were you able to make it tribalistic.



Leaders of tomorrow my foot In your mind now, you said something meaningful.Read your post again carefully and realise how stupid it is. Its a football match how TF were you able to make it tribalistic.Leaders of tomorrow my foot 16 Likes 1 Share

ayourbamie:





3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title See you o! Just exhibiting your JJC here! Defend title in NPL !!! You must be joking... let's hope they don't go to relegation. See you o! Just exhibiting your JJC here! Defend title in NPL!!! You must be joking... let's hope they don't go to relegation. 1 Like

Ip Ip

ALAYORMII:

Have you seen PSG's reaction when they lost against Barcelona?? Na that one bad pass o Na that one bad pass o

how I wish Arsene FC....oh sorry Arsenal FC could be showing us this remorse sometimes. 1 Like 1 Share

ayourbamie:





3SC beat Rangers, Rangers is doing a Leicester. Ordinary title they can't defend their title Don't you know it is more herculean defending a Trophy than winning it?!!! Don't you know it is more herculean defending a Trophy than winning it?!!! 1 Like

anambra111:

Who dey top league? MFM MFM

booked





up rangers

Keneking:

You mean SW beat SE



I am sure the players would be imagining how non airconditioned coaster bus would convey them back to South East 'Cathedral' but they are still the champion right? when last did a club from your so called SW lift NPL trophy? mumu get a life but they are still the champion right? when last did a club from your so called SW lift NPL trophy? mumu get a life 5 Likes 2 Shares

this kind situation, if you're not healthy enough na to enter coma straight. painful