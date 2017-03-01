₦airaland Forum

BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:02pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, March 23, 2017 secured the conviction and sentences of the duo of Innocent Uche Clinton and Emmanuel Okanni before Justice Sa'ad Muhammad of the Gombe State High Court on two count charge bordering on conspiracy and theft.

The convicts who were sentenced to six months imprisonment hail from Orlu Ngaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

They specialize in scamming unsuspecting members of the public by sending text messages claiming to be from customer care of different Banks and telling the recipients that their transaction accounts were closed due to BVN issues and asked that they disclose their BVN in order to rectify the problem, thereby defrauding them.

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:03pm
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 5:05pm
Ok
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by nkwuocha1: 5:14pm
Chai, umu nwanem jiri unu nwayo!!
Anyway, nke igbu mmadu ma befu isi ya jo nari!!

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 5:25pm
When the journey was going well and smooth they are hailed and called big boys but when the long arm of the law catches up with them they become meek and gentle like this.....

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Chanchit: 5:38pm
The judge should just allow everybody that have received such much come and give them just one slap each. I would spend my hard earned money to transport myself to where ever they are being held just for that one slap.

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Barrywilly(m): 6:20pm
I saw two names: INNOCENT UCHE AND EMMANUEL OKANNI, ALL HAIL FROM ORLU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF IMO STATE. But that Uche is not Innocent sha

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:29pm
Uche clinton... na dem.....
Uche clinton... na dem..... grin cheesy cheesy

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 6:30pm
booked
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by emmyw(m): 6:30pm
So These People Are Behind All The Text Messages? No Wonder.

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Vivalavida99(f): 6:30pm
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by PayBoyXclusives(m): 6:30pm
How many years imprisonment will they give the man that caused famine in the Land, hunger, starvation, poverty, unemployment, naira devaluation, fuel pump price increase etc

I didn't mention anybody's name so no Zombie should quote me angry sad but the man am referring to knows himself.

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Mutuwa(m): 6:30pm
their own container don land be that
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by lfleak: 6:31pm
Its the jews from far away Isreal...

they love developing nationwide and internationally...
one can from a sideview depicts they posses that rare gene of FLAT HEADERS!..

Keep up the good work!

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by gimakon(m): 6:31pm
Ndi Igbo. Unu ana ghi agbali , Ma Cha!!!!

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Northmall(m): 6:31pm
Two down, over a thousand left.
Two down, over a thousand left.

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by africandollar: 6:31pm
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Jabioro: 6:32pm
I hope they learn in hard way..
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:32pm
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by jojothegreat(m): 6:32pm
People still fall for that BVN scam??
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Kingso23(m): 6:32pm
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by sweetboiy(m): 6:32pm
Soo bad
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by rapfezy: 6:33pm
finally we go rest
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Kekekenny(m): 6:33pm
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 6:33pm
rapfezy:
finally we go rest
Rest for where?? Them still send me message this morning, definitely not this guy. But this one own sweet me grin grin

Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Frank3n2(m): 6:34pm
k
Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by smartty68(m): 6:34pm
Ouch! Pretty sure they sent fake SMS to EFCC officials. Them cup full pour. 6months too small sef

