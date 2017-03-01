₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:02pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, March 23, 2017 secured the conviction and sentences of the duo of Innocent Uche Clinton and Emmanuel Okanni before Justice Sa'ad Muhammad of the Gombe State High Court on two count charge bordering on conspiracy and theft.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/two-bvn-scammers-bag-six-months.html
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:03pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 5:05pm
Ok
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by nkwuocha1: 5:14pm
Chai, umu nwanem jiri unu nwayo!!
Anyway, nke igbu mmadu ma befu isi ya jo nari!!
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 5:25pm
When the journey was going well and smooth they are hailed and called big boys but when the long arm of the law catches up with them they become meek and gentle like this.....
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Chanchit: 5:38pm
The judge should just allow everybody that have received such much come and give them just one slap each. I would spend my hard earned money to transport myself to where ever they are being held just for that one slap.
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Barrywilly(m): 6:20pm
I saw two names: INNOCENT UCHE AND EMMANUEL OKANNI, ALL HAIL FROM ORLU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF IMO STATE. But that Uche is not Innocent sha
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:29pm
Uche clinton... na dem.....
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 6:30pm
booked
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by emmyw(m): 6:30pm
So These People Are Behind All The Text Messages? No Wonder.
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Vivalavida99(f): 6:30pm
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
Hey Namecheckers, are u guys busy?
Food don don
Kai Uche why?!!!!!!!!!!! !!
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by PayBoyXclusives(m): 6:30pm
How many years imprisonment will they give the man that caused famine in the Land, hunger, starvation, poverty, unemployment, naira devaluation, fuel pump price increase etc
I didn't mention anybody's name so no Zombie should quote me but the man am referring to knows himself.
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Mutuwa(m): 6:30pm
adewumiopeyemi:
their own container don land be that
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by lfleak: 6:31pm
Its the jews from far away Isreal...
they love developing nationwide and internationally...
one can from a sideview depicts they posses that rare gene of FLAT HEADERS!..
Keep up the good work!
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by gimakon(m): 6:31pm
Ndi Igbo. Unu ana ghi agbali , Ma Cha!!!!
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Northmall(m): 6:31pm
Two down, over a thousand left.
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by africandollar: 6:31pm
Wow! The first guy's name is Innocent...
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Jabioro: 6:32pm
I hope they learn in hard way..
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:32pm
Abi na.. with that name wey we see. We don no say na dem the hardworking people..
Mutuwa:
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by jojothegreat(m): 6:32pm
People still fall for that BVN scam??
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Kingso23(m): 6:32pm
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by sweetboiy(m): 6:32pm
Soo bad
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by rapfezy: 6:33pm
finally we go rest
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Kekekenny(m): 6:33pm
So it is you guyz!!! I used to receive similarly messages ooo.Both as text and mail. [color=#006600][/color]
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 6:33pm
rapfezy:
finally we go rest Rest for where?? Them still send me message this morning, definitely not this guy. But this one own sweet me
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by Frank3n2(m): 6:34pm
k
|Re: BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) by smartty68(m): 6:34pm
Ouch! Pretty sure they sent fake SMS to EFCC officials. Them cup full pour. 6months too small sef
