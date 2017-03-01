Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / BVN Fraudsters Bag Six Months Imprisonment (Photos) (16127 Views)

Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) / Man Jailed For Six Months For Stealing Infinix Phone In Osogbo / Motorcyclist Lures, Rapes Pupil For Six Months (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, March 23, 2017 secured the conviction and sentences of the duo of Innocent Uche Clinton and Emmanuel Okanni before Justice Sa'ad Muhammad of the Gombe State High Court on two count charge bordering on conspiracy and theft.



The convicts who were sentenced to six months imprisonment hail from Orlu Ngaba Local Government Area of Imo State.



They specialize in scamming unsuspecting members of the public by sending text messages claiming to be from customer care of different Banks and telling the recipients that their transaction accounts were closed due to BVN issues and asked that they disclose their BVN in order to rectify the problem, thereby defrauding them.

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/two-bvn-scammers-bag-six-months.html 1 Like

Lalasticlala

Ok



Chai, umu nwanem jiri unu nwayo!!

Anyway, nke igbu mmadu ma befu isi ya jo nari!! Chai, umu nwanem jiri unu nwayo!!Anyway, nke igbu mmadu ma befu isi ya jo nari!! 12 Likes 2 Shares

When the journey was going well and smooth they are hailed and called big boys but when the long arm of the law catches up with them they become meek and gentle like this..... 32 Likes 4 Shares

The judge should just allow everybody that have received such much come and give them just one slap each. I would spend my hard earned money to transport myself to where ever they are being held just for that one slap. 54 Likes 4 Shares

I saw two names: INNOCENT UCHE AND EMMANUEL OKANNI, ALL HAIL FROM ORLU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF IMO STATE. But that Uche is not Innocent sha 25 Likes 1 Share

Uche clinton... na dem..... 12 Likes 3 Shares

booked

So These People Are Behind All The Text Messages? No Wonder. 27 Likes

16 Likes 1 Share

Hey Namecheckers, are u guys busy?



Food don don



Kai Uche why?!!!!!!!!!!! !! 18 Likes 1 Share

How many years imprisonment will they give the man that caused famine in the Land, hunger, starvation, poverty, unemployment, naira devaluation, fuel pump price increase etc



I didn't mention anybody's name so no Zombie should quote me but the man am referring to knows himself. 4 Likes

adewumiopeyemi:

Uche clinton... na dem.....

their own container don land be that their own container don land be that 2 Likes

Its the jews from far away Isreal...



they love developing nationwide and internationally...

one can from a sideview depicts they posses that rare gene of FLAT HEADERS!..



Keep up the good work! 13 Likes

Ndi Igbo. Unu ana ghi agbali , Ma Cha!!!! 2 Likes

Two down, over a thousand left. 3 Likes 1 Share

Innocent... Wow! The first guy's name is...

I hope they learn in hard way..

Mutuwa:





their own container don land be that Abi na.. with that name wey we see. We don no say na dem the hardworking people..

People still fall for that BVN scam??

Soo bad

finally we go rest

[color=#006600][/color] So it is you guyz!!! I used to receive similarly messages ooo.Both as text and mail.[color=#006600][/color]

rapfezy :

finally we go rest Rest for where?? Them still send me message this morning, definitely not this guy. But this one own sweet me finally we go rest Rest for where?? Them still send me message this morning, definitely not this guy. But this one own sweet me 12 Likes 1 Share

k