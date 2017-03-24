₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Towncrier247: 5:07pm On Mar 23
Musical artiste, Shakar El shared this throwback photo of former Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, Uriel Oputa, via IG today. Compared to her recent look, her fashion and makeup style has definitely been upgraded.
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Towncrier247: 5:07pm On Mar 23
1 Like
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by dacovajnr: 5:11pm On Mar 23
Osanobua Ooooo!
12 Likes
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by kestolove95(f): 5:26pm On Mar 23
Dirty gurl
10 Likes
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by sod09(m): 5:30pm On Mar 23
ojuju Calabar
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Michellla(f): 5:30pm On Mar 23
Whoever did the makeup for her should be sued.
11 Likes
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by policy12: 8:25pm On Mar 23
...and the river parted ways.
14 Likes
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by FuckBuhari(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
please where can i buy Roasted Corn?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Araoluwa005(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
did she look like this dog?
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Tazdroid(m): 11:36pm On Mar 23
Then what next op, what next?
5 Likes
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by publicenemy(m): 11:36pm On Mar 23
What is the mumu guy forming sef...
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by tayoxx(m): 11:36pm On Mar 23
Blood of baskestmouth!!
1 Like
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by smithsydny(m): 11:36pm On Mar 23
dacovajnr:iyee oooooo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by simplemach(m): 11:36pm On Mar 23
Warris this pls
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Whoeppme: 11:36pm On Mar 23
I see low self esteem initially
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by naijablood: 11:36pm On Mar 23
K
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Nofuckgiven: 11:36pm On Mar 23
People aren't ugly, just broke
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by steric58(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
Good evening everyone please I have some questions to ask about about Ago Are I will be relocating soon, I couldn't get better answer on Google pleaee kindly signify if you don live for this town or still living there thanks a lot
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by smithsydny(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
simplemach:it is Olympus uncle
1 Like
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:37pm On Mar 23
No one is ugly
They just broke
1 Like
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by frenchwine(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
See as the babe be like vomit. Ayama
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by slimpoppa(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
Disgusting
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Ada9103(f): 11:37pm On Mar 23
Is that uriellll..... Like the jipsy uriel
I'm serving the Lord of miracle...... It's ok
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by publicenemy(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
Tazdroid:
Abeg hep me ask am.
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by SirWere(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
How this nonsense take make Fp?
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:37pm On Mar 23
Jesus is lord!
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Slymonster(m): 11:38pm On Mar 23
blood of God..what is this,looking like those road side olosho
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by 0b10010011: 11:38pm On Mar 23
Blood of Apostle Suleman!
Wetin be diz?
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by KingSarzy: 11:38pm On Mar 23
Shebi she say na obodo-Igbo she dey.... Na WA na real wa
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by Mrcapability7(m): 11:38pm On Mar 23
can't be compared with my ex girlfriend
check am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by burkingx(f): 11:38pm On Mar 23
|Re: Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking by LesbianBoy(m): 11:39pm On Mar 23
This one don tey for olosho work
3 Likes
