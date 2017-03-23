₦airaland Forum

NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport
By: Kelvin Osa Okunboron
March 23, 2017

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, have arrested two suspects for drug trafficking.

The agency has also uncovered new tricks by drug trafficking cartels to circumvent security checks at the nation’s airports.

A suspected drug trafficker, Roland Chukwudi Tochukwu, 37, who was apprehended for importing 2.045kg of heroin from Nairobi, Kenya, was found in possession of a fake travel ticket indicating that he was coming from China.

Another suspect, Maduka Nnemeka Peter, 39, was also caught attempting to export 1.555kg of cocaine to Dubai.

Preliminary investigation by NDLEA revealed that Tochukwu deliberately replaced his ticket with a fake one showing that he was coming from China instead of Nairobi.



This was intended to place him on a low risk profile but his expectations were dashed as the heroin concealed inside his luggage was detected during screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, while explaining reasons for the falsification of the ticket, said drugs are more expensive in Asia.

“The suspect wanted to distract the attention of officers by presenting himself as coming from China while he actually took off from Nairobi. This is because, it is economically unwise to bring narcotics from China where the price is far higher than here in Nigeria. Heroin weighing 2.045kg was found inside the luggage of Tochukwu while Maduka Nnemeka Peter also concealed 1.555kg of cocaine in his luggage on his way to Dubai on an Etihad flight,” the commander stated.

Tochukwu, a trader in Onitsha and married with three children, said his friend introduced him into drug trafficking.

“This was the plan of my friend who introduced me into drug trafficking. I sell clothes in Onitsha but my business is as good as dead due to the economic recession. My friend that I contacted for financial assistance requested that I bring a bag containing heroin from Nairobi. The fake ticket was the plan of my friend who assured me that I will never be caught,” he stated.

Peter, an automobile parts dealer based in Aba with his wife and two children, said family problem pushed him into drug trafficking.

“I lost goods worth N4 million few years ago and since then my life has been a shadow of itself. I smuggled the drug for the sum of N200, 000 to solve family problem,” he stated.


Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Jetleeee: 5:34pm
Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by TheSlyone2(m): 5:38pm
Felony coming from that side of the country... The EAST..


Felons are from that particular tribe which put money ahead of their own life and that of their relatives...


Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Jabioro: 5:40pm
There is no need to say much... they are very stubborn, all na business!

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by AshiwajuFoward: 5:43pm
grin grin grin grin LMAO!! You forgot to include Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and India to the list. grin

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Jetleeee: 5:52pm
The list is endless my brother. The 4 countries you mentioned should feature in the next episode grin cheesy

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by idu1(m): 5:53pm
grin




Checking the name with Microscope.

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Jetleeee: 5:56pm
Your Gif na die. Lmaooooo

grin cheesy Thank God me I dinor kuku insult any tribe. I only talked about development before somebody now coman delete my posts

42 Likes

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by skilfulsagei: 5:58pm
Our brothers, why?

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Gloryfox: 6:52pm
if u came to check names , kindly signify.

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by YonkijiSappo: 6:52pm
B.EASTS FROM THE SOUTH L.EAST.

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by kestolove95(f): 6:53pm
Call dia names nd gt ban

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by sukkot: 6:53pm
chukwudi tochukwu and nnemeka issoraiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii undecided

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by haywire1: 6:53pm
Confirmed ... as usual Na them them grin grin grin grin

Oluwachukwudi

Olannemeka



Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by soberdrunk(m): 6:53pm
sad
Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by jeamie(m): 6:53pm
awon onigbo grin
Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by laurel03: 6:54pm
yeeboo made....

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Olasco93: 6:54pm
NDLEA should just draw Football, Goal post and Vanderser on a wall and tell the drug barons to score hat trick in 10minutes.

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Franzinni: 6:54pm
Their names don't concern me!!! What does is the amount of drugs that make it undetected... We all know they screen at airports but these criminals keep trying which means there is a large success rate and the ones who get caught are simply unlucky...

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by pesinfada(m): 6:54pm
Recession
Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Dansiki1: 6:54pm
Awon eleribu dede

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by Amarabae(f): 6:54pm
This is now becoming embarrasing for the Igbos, let us stop pretending.
This drug trafficking problem will stop when we face it and tackle it, not pretending as if nothing is wrong.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo should sign a patnership deal with NDLEA and DSS inorder to go after these drug barons in a brutal way, they are the ones exploiting these boys.
Strategize an anti-drug trafficking orientation in secondary schools .
What happened to our "EZI AHA KA EGO(good name is better than money)" Value?
We need to face reality and fight this problem.

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by wristbangle(m): 6:54pm
Jetleeee:

U don start again abi gringrin
Baba, let's shun tribalism. But I still wonder how people cope with your hilarious gifs

YonkijiSappo:

grin grin This one weak me o!

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by burkingx(f): 6:55pm
grin

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:55pm
Chkwudi. Ok na dem..

Re: NDLEA Arrests Two With Narcotics At Lagos Airport by ALAYORMII: 6:55pm
Inject them with overdose of the substance

