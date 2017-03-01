Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know (8926 Views)

1. Rice Farming – Nigeria has one of the world’s highest Rice consumption stat.

Rice is by far one of the most popular staple food among Nigerians, almost every family eats rice daily in Nigeria.



In 2011 alone, Nigeria spent N991 Billion on Rice importation and the rice we import is said to be nothing less than 10 years old in storage. That means we spends billions buying Rice that has since lost it’s nutritional values.



Any entrepreneur in Nigeria who goes into Rice Farming and get it right is sure to be smiling to the bank. A bag of Rice is currently sold for N8,000 to N10,000 depending on the quality. A farmer who is able to invest in large scale Rice Farming in Nigeria and produced 100,000 Bags of processed Rice in a year, sell at wholesale price of about N7,000 per bag, he will be making 7,000 x 100,000 = N700,000,000 ($5.5 Million) You can achieve the above figures conveniently with less than Two hundred million Naira ($1.3 Million) capital investment!



I’m currently looking for who to partner with in this. If you have the cash, I have the logistics and good plannings to achieve that. Serious investors only!



2. Cassava Farming -The popularity of cassava as the major source of food for Nigerians dates back to ages. Between Garri and Rice, it’s hard to tell which one is the most popular as both are the most consumed food staples among the citizens — I think if one is the King the other should be the Queen.



A bag of Garri costs almost the same as a bag of rice, and apart from garri, there are tens of other food stuffs that are processed from Cassava in Nigeria.

The introduction of the high yield species of Cassava has made it possible for Nigerian Cassava Farmers to produce more Cassava per plot.



Nearly every land in Nigeria is good for growing Cassava and 1 Acre, when properly planted and managed can produce Thousands of Naira worth of Cassava in a year!



3. Plantain Plantation – One thing I like about Plantain is that when planted once, it keeps producing year in year out for eternity.



Like Rice and Garri, Plantain is widely consumed in Nigeria and you know — any food that is popular in Nigeria is always a huge income earner due to the population of the country.



I really haven’t seen Farmers in Nigeria taking advantage of the opportunity in Plantain Farming to create wealth for themselves.

Plantain is highly priced in Nigeria and is always in high demand all year round. Fry it, Boil it, Roast it — it will never get angry with you, that’s how liberal Plantain is.

I can tell you, Millions of Naira is currently lying fallow untapped in this sector of Farming in Nigeria.



4. Poultry Farming – Everyone knows how ‘Cashy’ this one is, it doesn’t need much introduction and yet it’s still not fully tapped. What we currently have are few badly managed, scantily equipped poultry farms here and there.



I’m yet to see a full fledged, high tech Poultry Farm as it is in The USA and Europe except Obasanjo’s Farm which I don’t think is currently in serious business.

Any serious entrepreneur who is able to fire this up will have huge profit to contend with. The reason is because Nigerians eat chicken more than snakes do and 70% of our consumption still based on importation. The egg is yet another goldmine!



5. Pineapple Farming – Money is sweet, everything sweet is money, and Pineapple is sweet. Ask any Australian Farmer and he will tell you how huge the income in Pineapple Farming is in their country.

Any juice maker that doesn’t have Pineapple flavor variety in his product line is not yet in business. That tells you how popular Pineapple is, not only in Nigeria but Worldwide.



Nigeria seems to have better soil for Pineapple Farming than Australia where Farmers are making it big in the business. A Pineapple sells in Mile-12 market in Lagos for about N200 — If you are able to harvest one million in a year, you will earn least N80 x 1,000,000 = N80,000,000



6. Beans Farming – A bag of Beans costs twice more than a bag of Rice and garri the Northern Nigerians are making it big in Beans Farming, supplying almost all over Nigeria and beyond.

But one thing is that, this same Beans also can do very well in the South East, South West, and South South Nigeria soils. So why only the North?



7. Catfish Farming – Catfish Business is really hyping in Nigeria right now but how many are really getting it right? Get it right and you’re in money. A single Catfish sells for N700 in Restaurants and about N400 in open market.



8. Goat Rearing – It’s only in the North that goat is reared in commercial quantity.

I don’t know why we are so looking down on Farming Investment in the South even though there are millions to be made in this business. Why would you chose to sell used shoes in Oshodi and make few thousands of Naira yearly than to engage in productive Farm Business and make millions of Naira?



In The USA and Australia, Farmers are among the Richest people – Get involved in professional goat rearing and make money for yourself.

A full grown goat sells for between N15,000 to N40,000



9. Snail Farming – I see Snail Farming really picking up in Nigeria very soon — but if you don’t hurry up, others would have made the money before you realize what you are missing.

The potential in this business for you is about N50,000,000 Annual revenue.



10. Maize Farming – You never know the profit in Maize Farming in Nigeria until you try it, and one thing I like about it is that everything happens fast.

It takes less than Four months between planting and harvesting. Stand up. Get involved in any of these Farming and you will never regret it.



Great! Indeed farming is the way forward to wealth creation in Nigeria.

Youths should take note of this. 1 Like

Thanks For Ur Appreciation, Visit my blog for more, Invite ur frnds 1 Like

@Mod, i think this thread is good enough to be at front page. Some jobless youths need to see this and be inspired. These 10 businesses highlighted by Op can actaully make one a millionaire within a short period.



Meanwhile, society/people need to change their mentality about the way they treat or address anyone who is said to be a farmer. To be sincere, farming is not something an educated youth can be proud of in our society. This is not but the way society ridicule you the moment you tell them you are a farmer.



How do you expect the youths to venture into a business they were seeing as third class citizens, local or someone without any hope of the future. For instance, how many guys can proudly tell their newly found girlfriends they are farmer without being speedingly dump or be shunned.



There was a day i had a problem with my BVN verification, met this lady at their costomer care department. One think led to another and she asked me about my profession, told her i'm into agric business etc. If you see the way she changed face on hearing this, only God know what was going on in her mind. That day, i was just looking at her with a pity( that if this one know how much i had invested in agric, she wont acted like this). Thanks God she eventually came back to her sense probably after checking my account details.



Dear Nigeria graduates, let us all change the way we see our colleagues venturing into agric(especially ladies). Not everyone will work in the office or work for someone else. The painful part of them all is that, the investment capital of the person you see as a low class, local or illiterate because he/she is doing farming might be your 5 years salary in an hopeless organisation/company. 13 Likes

Kindly modify and space your points clearly.



You've doing a good job. God bless you! Kindly modify and space your points clearly.You've doing a good job. God bless you!

Thanks for ur appreciation, I will like to be ur partner sir. Mail;greatestanebira@gmail.com Thanks for ur appreciation, I will like to be ur partner sir. Mail;greatestanebira@gmail.com

Cassava

Dude get a life Cassava,Rice are all taken care of yours is not gonna make it in Nigerian market

nice one bro....

this is the thread of the day to me,,, nice one op

Nice....keep it up

You have got it spot on!... Except, who in Nigeria has NGN200million to use as capital (except of course, the corrupt politicians).

As a Government worker (civil servant), how many years of work will you put in, to make 200million?...

Don't even talk about 'loan' Cuz to have collateral for 200million is riches on its own....

Then again.... 100,000 milled bags..... You be Government bdat.... Cuz Where the land go come from......?

Let's cut our coat according to our cloth Abeg.... Pesin wey Get 200million no dey Nairaland. 3 Likes 1 Share

dt ur number 4 is not right.... enuf of big poultry in Nigeria eg Zartech, ajanla farm etc 2 Likes

Agriculture is the solution to most of Nigerian problems 1 Like

will go Into cassava farming soon



mehn that sturv ain't easy o



got experience in it sha na small funds remain and the best part about cassava farming is that u don't have to weed it regularly sometimes thrice a year or if you're harvesting 9 months is okay

A full Cabstar of cassava is now 200,000 naira here in Ekiti Sir A full Cabstar of cassava is now 200,000 naira here in Ekiti Sir

Let me sound this warning very well!!!



If you dont have upto 300,000 naira at hand.. Pls don't start fish farming.. If you really wanna make good money... Start a pond and make sure you have upto that amount above..



You go buy feed tire to feed fish.. And at the end.. Those wicked market women go dey price your fish 500 naira.... Fish when big like crocodile... Those women will price you into frustration...



Unless you supply hotels... And how many hotels dey use catfish?



Nor tey urself ooo 2 Likes

Nice

U sabi farm well well... So u no know say a tuber of yam is abt N500, & u no add yam here? Go ask people wey dey do snail farming, most of dem buy from d market to supply their customers... 1 million pineappleU sabi farm well well... So u no know say a tuber of yam is abt N500, & u no add yam here? Go ask people wey dey do snail farming, most of dem buy from d market to supply their customers... 1 Like 1 Share