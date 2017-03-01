₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Adieza(m): 6:31pm On Mar 23
1. Rice Farming – Nigeria has one of the world’s highest Rice consumption stat.
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Beetwaise(m): 7:26pm On Mar 23
Great! Indeed farming is the way forward to wealth creation in Nigeria.
Youths should take note of this.
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Adieza(m): 7:33pm On Mar 23
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by yemmit90: 8:36pm On Mar 23
@Mod, i think this thread is good enough to be at front page. Some jobless youths need to see this and be inspired. These 10 businesses highlighted by Op can actaully make one a millionaire within a short period.
Meanwhile, society/people need to change their mentality about the way they treat or address anyone who is said to be a farmer. To be sincere, farming is not something an educated youth can be proud of in our society. This is not but the way society ridicule you the moment you tell them you are a farmer.
How do you expect the youths to venture into a business they were seeing as third class citizens, local or someone without any hope of the future. For instance, how many guys can proudly tell their newly found girlfriends they are farmer without being speedingly dump or be shunned.
There was a day i had a problem with my BVN verification, met this lady at their costomer care department. One think led to another and she asked me about my profession, told her i'm into agric business etc. If you see the way she changed face on hearing this, only God know what was going on in her mind. That day, i was just looking at her with a pity( that if this one know how much i had invested in agric, she wont acted like this). Thanks God she eventually came back to her sense probably after checking my account details.
Dear Nigeria graduates, let us all change the way we see our colleagues venturing into agric(especially ladies). Not everyone will work in the office or work for someone else. The painful part of them all is that, the investment capital of the person you see as a low class, local or illiterate because he/she is doing farming might be your 5 years salary in an hopeless organisation/company.
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by yemmit90: 8:42pm On Mar 23
Adieza:
Kindly modify and space your points clearly.
You've doing a good job. God bless you!
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Adieza(m): 9:44pm On Mar 23
yemmit90:
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by EKITI001: 10:16pm On Apr 11
i love farming
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Hexzyz(m): 10:16pm On Apr 11
ok
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Tazdroid(m): 10:17pm On Apr 11
Cassava
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by nothingmega122(m): 10:20pm On Apr 11
Dude get a life Cassava,Rice are all taken care of yours is not gonna make it in Nigerian market
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by binsanni(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
nice one bro....
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by thunda1(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
this is the thread of the day to me,,, nice one op
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Adieza(m): 10:30pm On Apr 11
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Lesgupnigeria(m): 10:30pm On Apr 11
Nice....keep it up
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Adieza(m): 10:31pm On Apr 11
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Zabilon007(m): 10:31pm On Apr 11
You have got it spot on!... Except, who in Nigeria has NGN200million to use as capital (except of course, the corrupt politicians).
As a Government worker (civil servant), how many years of work will you put in, to make 200million?...
Don't even talk about 'loan' Cuz to have collateral for 200million is riches on its own....
Then again.... 100,000 milled bags..... You be Government bdat.... Cuz Where the land go come from......?
Let's cut our coat according to our cloth Abeg.... Pesin wey Get 200million no dey Nairaland.
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by laurel03: 10:32pm On Apr 11
dt ur number 4 is not right.... enuf of big poultry in Nigeria eg Zartech, ajanla farm etc
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by adegeye38(m): 10:32pm On Apr 11
Agriculture is the solution to most of Nigerian problems
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Talk2Bella(f): 10:32pm On Apr 11
will go Into cassava farming soon
mehn that sturv ain't easy o
got experience in it sha na small funds remain and the best part about cassava farming is that u don't have to weed it regularly sometimes thrice a year or if you're harvesting 9 months is okay
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Adieza(m): 10:34pm On Apr 11
nothingmega122:
A full Cabstar of cassava is now 200,000 naira here in Ekiti Sir
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by madgoat(m): 10:39pm On Apr 11
Adieza:
Bloody internet theoretical farmer
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Snow5: 10:39pm On Apr 11
Let me sound this warning very well!!!
If you dont have upto 300,000 naira at hand.. Pls don't start fish farming.. If you really wanna make good money... Start a pond and make sure you have upto that amount above..
You go buy feed tire to feed fish.. And at the end.. Those wicked market women go dey price your fish 500 naira.... Fish when big like crocodile... Those women will price you into frustration...
Unless you supply hotels... And how many hotels dey use catfish?
Nor tey urself ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by misterjosh(m): 10:40pm On Apr 11
Nice
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by ikorodureporta: 10:42pm On Apr 11
1 million pineapple U sabi farm well well... So u no know say a tuber of yam is abt N500, & u no add yam here? Go ask people wey dey do snail farming, most of dem buy from d market to supply their customers...
|Re: Top 10 Lucrative Farming In Nigeria You Need To Know by Adieza(m): 10:42pm On Apr 11
madgoat:Why sir?
