|Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by goldcoinhub: 10:27am
Ahmed Musa was captured yesterday helping an opponent tie his boot during the match the Super Eagles of Nigeria played with the Teranga Lions of Senegal.
The match ended in a draw as Kelechi Iheanacho scored an equaliser for the Nigerian team on the penalty spot after the Senegalese team took on an early lead.
Ahmed Musa's show of love was one of the beautiful highlights of the game and the photo has since gone viral
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by goldcoinhub: 10:27am
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by nerodenero: 10:34am
The good Samaritan!
Sport should promote love, just as football is about the only thing that promote love and unity in Nigeria.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by EbukaHades10(m): 10:35am
There is a reason 4 calling it a friendly match
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by misscrystals(f): 10:37am
this is beautiful
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by DozieInc(m): 10:46am
Good one
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by femolacqua(m): 11:10am
Nice
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by joe4real12: 11:15am
That's what friendship means.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by sou1p1an0(m): 11:23am
nice one, buh who send am message?
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by manson85: 12:35pm
humble player like him
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by spartan117(m): 12:36pm
Nice one! He should be given d fairplay award of the match
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by iykofias(m): 12:36pm
#fairplay
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by ednut1(m): 12:36pm
ok, but thunder will fire DSTV, dem no show the match, to add salt no injury na uruguay vd brazil highlight dem dey show for blitz. arrant nonsense
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by Whoeppme(m): 12:36pm
Good Deeds musa thumps up
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by lantgoo: 12:36pm
misscrystals:
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by whizcartel(m): 12:36pm
Good one.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by demytelly(m): 12:36pm
Spirit of sportsmanship
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by Kitulu(m): 12:37pm
my game is fairplay
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by neoOduduwa: 12:37pm
RESPECT!
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by jimi4us: 12:37pm
Abokii people too like shoe making job
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by bado900: 12:37pm
that's Sadio Mane and they look like twins
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by Victornezzar(m): 12:37pm
Dis is what we call football without violence
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by Kitulu(m): 12:38pm
my game is fair play
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by reykhana(m): 12:38pm
Now that is what I call sportsmanship!!!
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by ichommy(m): 12:38pm
I don't know why Musa Dropped D Assistant Captain.
Good Gesture thou.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by LockDown69(m): 12:38pm
sou1p1an0:You don de show unaselves smh
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 12:38pm
nice......
imagine he did it for c.Ronaldo, dos ppl above me for talk something else.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by Daddybright1986(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by prela(f): 12:39pm
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by alabiyemmy(m): 12:39pm
If na Dino Melaye now, he for dey show certificate to show reason why him no fit tie d shoe lace for an opponent.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by Finestteebee(m): 12:39pm
That's the Spirit of Sportsmanship...Love that!
|Re: Ahmed Musa Tieing The Boots Of A Senegalese Player (Photo) by Coolgent: 12:39pm
jimi4us:Is that all your donkey's brain wl come up with?
Foolish man
