APC and Blackmail



1. Dino Melaye - Stood against Magu's confirmation, and the next thing you hear is he is not a graduate...



2. Saraki insists that Ali the CG of Customs must appear before the senate in Uniform - next news item is Saraki imported cars without paying duties...



3. Some judges insist that the FG must honor the bail granted Dasuki, and pronto they are arrested and charged for corruption...



4. Ozekhome SAN appears as counsel to Fayose - next thing you hear is he collected 70m from Dasuki loot and he is arrested...



5. Apostle Sulaiman makes some unsavoury comments against El Rufai and calls for the killing of any Fulani man that comes near him, and the next thing you read about him is a girl coming out to accuse him of having an affair with her...



These cases are not mere coincidences!



These people may well have committed these crimes but why use subterfuge to deal with them.



My position is that any one alleged to have committed a crime should be held to account to the full extent of the Law.



But in doing that we must try as much as possible to avoid being seing as pursuing vendettas against people.



The leadership of MACBAN has always come out to take responsibility for Fulani killings across the country but none of their leaders has ever been held to account, and this is quite troubling. 11 Likes 1 Share