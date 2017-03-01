₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by JamieNaijaTeam: 3:41pm
Since reports of her marriage split with husband Chris Attoh, Damilola Adegbite have not said a word in reaction.
She posted a picture today on Instagram , which might leadn to confirmation of the split.
She wrote:
"One Woman Army"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR_DDEEBwZQ/?taken-by=adedamee&hl=en
One woman army, huh?
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/one-woman-army-damilola-adegbite-posts.html
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by Nne5(f): 3:46pm
hmn
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by femolacqua(m): 4:16pm
Observe
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by majicplus: 4:17pm
i hear. . .nahin bi say Chris Attoh na 'one man mopol'
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by vizkiz: 6:11pm
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by Bitterleafsoup: 6:11pm
And so?
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by dangotesmummy: 6:12pm
Kini kawa shey?
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by Friedyokes: 6:12pm
Mtchew
|Re: "One Woman Army" Damilola Adegbite Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram by ifeoluwaelle(f): 6:12pm
Damilola pele oooo
