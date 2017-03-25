₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by bigcil2(m): 5:02am
So as we all know the US dollar is crashing and falling like the nursery rhyme "London Bridge is Falling Down, Falling Down, Down , Down....."
It has been a habit now for some months that car dealers especially the ones on Nairaland, took advantage of the crisis. In fact i saw one guy post an ad for a Tokunbo Volvo s40 or so for almost a million Naira, the year of that car was either 96/98 can't really recollect. But my point is finally they can't hide on the disguise of
"Dollar is costly"
So my questions are thus:-
1. Will they sell tokunbo corolla sport 03-05 for 1.2/1.4m instead of selling between 2-2.2m. Also good to note that they're selling the Nigerian used version for 1.8m
1. Will prices fall or will they continue with the excuse of
"You can see the price of dollar is high"
Well for me I know it will be one story or the other. But am happy at least if I don't get a good price here na to go to one of those auction sites and buy my car directly from reasonable sellers that have conscience.
6 Likes
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by Dottore: 5:19am
The truth is that it will take at least one month or even two for price of commodities to really reflect the naira appreciation if the naira sustains it's strength against the dollar.
5 Likes
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by Alwaysking: 6:31am
I concur
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by chukel(m): 6:56am
For cars, it will take at least 2months to reflect on the price of cars if the crash is sustained.
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by 2sexynet: 7:19am
Where is lalasticlala when you want some love mbok?
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by Damolux01(m): 7:20am
What's the appreciation like sef? How much is naira to $$ now?
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by SIMEONMPEE: 7:32am
Especially those that are selling used car.. which they have used for more than 2, 3, 4, 5 years... I was so shock seeing Toyota highlander used 2003 to 2005 selling for 2. 3m to 2. 8m
Most of those car are bought far lesser than the price they want to sell now
I swear na we Nigeria they do ourselves
greedy
4 Likes
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by andycom(m): 7:40am
SIMEONMPEE:
my brother I concur to what you said, we are to greedy. last month someone posted a 1999 Lexus es 300 for 1.250, can you imagine that
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by ismokeweed(m): 7:47am
People selling Nigerian used cars at higher amounts that they bought it after using it anyhow. We wait and see.
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by toniro(m): 8:10am
As in ehhh. Me just lock up pendin when the prices drop abit.
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by younglleo: 10:02am
Dottore:methinks it's going to take 3-4 months
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by horlabiyi(m): 10:32am
The greedy dealers are really going to suffer for this. 5 months is not really too much time to wait for because I just can't imagine buying a Tokunbo pencil camry for over a million naira.
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by bjhaid: 11:44am
Big loss mehn
|Re: Naira Gain Against The US Dollar: What Will Happen To Greedy Car Dealers? by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:45am
D
