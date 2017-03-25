



Well for me I know it will be one story or the other. But am happy at least if I don't get a good price here na to go to one of those auction sites and buy my car directly from reasonable sellers that have conscience. So as we all know the US dollar is crashing and falling like the nursery rhyme "London Bridge is Falling Down, Falling Down, Down , Down....."It has been a habit now for some months that car dealers especially the ones on Nairaland, took advantage of the crisis. In fact i saw one guy post an ad for a Tokunbo Volvo s40 or so for almost a million Naira, the year of that car was either 96/98 can't really recollect. But my point is finally they can't hide on the disguise of"Dollar is costly"So my questions are thus:-1. Will they sell tokunbo corolla sport 03-05 for 1.2/1.4m instead of selling between 2-2.2m. Also good to note that they're selling the Nigerian used version for 1.8m1. Will prices fall or will they continue with the excuse of"You can see the price of dollar is high"Well for me I know it will be one story or the other. But am happy at least if I don't get a good price here na to go to one of those auction sites and buy my car directly from reasonable sellers that have conscience. 6 Likes