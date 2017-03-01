₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Nnamddi(m): 10:42am
Lol. Lord Chosen people though.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/lord-chosen-man-and-his-horse-rock.html?m=1
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Apple1992(m): 10:44am
Lol....... Chosen no de agree take last.
I hear say na Armour be that, even if bullet touch you e no enter. Please how true Is this?
1 Like
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 11:07am
These chosen ones sef, still on adverts sha
1 Like
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by jumpandpas(m): 11:48am
Apple1992:
It is not true only that the movement of God is too much in that Church even armed robbers and ritualists are scared sighting you in Chosen Aprons and if they confront you and you declare that you are a Chosen, they become weak and let you go. But remain faithful (righteousness) and don't be a compromising Chosen. Safety is of the Lord.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by curtisaxel(m): 1:22pm
Chosen again? maybe the battle with the devil will now be waged on horseback
1 Like
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by greall12: 2:42pm
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by lekanSuccess(m): 2:42pm
Eyi ma ga ke
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by ednut1(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by charleff512(m): 2:42pm
When I see people with this apron am always reminded of a friend who was asked in an interview at Chosen Secondary School:
Inteviewer: "Are you a CHOSEN?"
My Friend:we have all been chosen by Christ
Interviewer: Do you worship with Chosen Church
My Friend: No Sir ,God has chosen me in Celestial church of Christ
Interviewer: You can't work here if you are not a CHOSEN!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by 0b10010011: 2:42pm
Confirmed sheeple!
Even the foreigners that brought religion to Nigeria re not as crazy and stupid as we re towards it.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by ilokas(m): 2:42pm
Funny as both looks alike
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Abbeyme: 2:42pm
I can tell you for free that the horse does not belong to him.
He might be the horse tender or a golf course boy.
Horses are expensive, you won't wrap that banner inside-out on him. An owner won't do that!
5 Likes
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 2:42pm
Chosen Chosen!
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Jamesmatic(m): 2:43pm
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Badgers14: 2:43pm
Gullible followers
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by johnjay4u2u(m): 2:43pm
Lol
Na today?
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by bukiboy(m): 2:43pm
Na the man get the horse?
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by tobtap: 2:43pm
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Onnasucs1(m): 2:44pm
jumpandpas:
6 Likes
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by jericco1(m): 2:44pm
Lol that's uniformity
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Ochinex(m): 2:44pm
jumpandpas:
why you sabi lie lie this??
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Trushtan: 2:44pm
ToriBlue:
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by Btruth: 2:44pm
.
Green is the colour. You can't miss it. Lol
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by dumori: 2:44pm
na dagote trailer go clear their doubt
3 Likes
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by mannyU: 2:44pm
This one is really choosen
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by efilefun(m): 2:44pm
The man shoe don travel go back where dem take do am.... the shii be like canoe wey thunder don strike
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 2:45pm
This one is strong!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 2:45pm
All these religious sheeple sef. Just when you think you have seen their worst, they come out and surprise you.
Edwinmason, Dragonking3: come and see your brothers in the lord.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by SammieLowkey(m): 2:45pm
Love my church like kilode
#proudlyChosen
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by bada87: 2:45pm
Btruth:Green White Green
1 Like
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 2:46pm
...I was also coming to see his lemon shoes, but got disappointed.
|Re: Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) by hahn(m): 2:46pm
Is that not kingebukasblog and his horse felixomor?
3 Likes
