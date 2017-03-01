Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man And His Horse Wearing Lord's Chosen Apron (Photo) (13953 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/lord-chosen-man-and-his-horse-rock.html?m=1 Lol. Lord Chosen people though.

Lol....... Chosen no de agree take last.





I hear say na Armour be that, even if bullet touch you e no enter. Please how true Is this? 1 Like

These chosen ones sef, still on adverts sha 1 Like

It is not true only that the movement of God is too much in that Church even armed robbers and ritualists are scared sighting you in Chosen Aprons and if they confront you and you declare that you are a Chosen, they become weak and let you go. But remain faithful (righteousness) and don't be a compromising Chosen. Safety is of the Lord. It is not true only that the movement of God is too much in that Church even armed robbers and ritualists are scared sighting you in Chosen Aprons and if they confront you and you declare that you are a Chosen, they become weak and let you go. But remain faithful (righteousness) and don't be a compromising Chosen. Safety is of the Lord. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Chosen again? maybe the battle with the devil will now be waged on horseback 1 Like

Eyi ma ga ke

When I see people with this apron am always reminded of a friend who was asked in an interview at Chosen Secondary School:

Inteviewer: "Are you a CHOSEN?"



My Friend:we have all been chosen by Christ



Interviewer: Do you worship with Chosen Church



My Friend: No Sir ,God has chosen me in Celestial church of Christ



Interviewer: You can't work here if you are not a CHOSEN! 15 Likes 1 Share

Confirmed sheeple!





Even the foreigners that brought religion to Nigeria re not as crazy and stupid as we re towards it. 13 Likes 1 Share

Funny as both looks alike

I can tell you for free that the horse does not belong to him.



He might be the horse tender or a golf course boy.



Horses are expensive, you won't wrap that banner inside-out on him. An owner won't do that! 5 Likes

Chosen Chosen!

Gullible followers 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Na today?

Na the man get the horse?

Lol that's uniformity

why you sabi lie lie this?? why you sabi lie lie this?? 11 Likes 1 Share

Chosen Chosen!

Green is the colour. You can't miss it. Lol Green is the colour. You can't miss it. Lol

na dagote trailer go clear their doubt 3 Likes

really choosen This one ischoosen

The man shoe don travel go back where dem take do am.... the shii be like canoe wey thunder don strike

This one is strong!!! 5 Likes

All these religious sheeple sef. Just when you think you have seen their worst, they come out and surprise you.





Edwinmason, Dragonking3: come and see your brothers in the lord. 6 Likes 2 Shares





#proudlyChosen Love my church like kilode#proudlyChosen

Green is the colour. You can't miss it. Lol Green White Green Green White Green 1 Like

...I was also coming to see his lemon shoes, but got disappointed.