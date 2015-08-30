₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City!
Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:03pm On Mar 25
Enugu, the former capital of the Eastern Nigeria, a great Igbo city.
A city that is rebuilting itself after being hit badly by the civil war.
Enugu aka Coal city can be referred as the political capital of the Great Igbo Nation.
proudly 042.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:04pm On Mar 25
pics 2
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:04pm On Mar 25
Pics 3
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:04pm On Mar 25
Pics 4
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Stdaviding(m): 6:05pm On Mar 25
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:05pm On Mar 25
Pics5
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Epositive(m): 6:05pm On Mar 25
nice
NP>>> Zoro~042
#swagbag
#positivevibes
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by CplusJason(m): 6:06pm On Mar 25
042, the beautiful bride of the East.
Maximum respect.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:06pm On Mar 25
Pics seven: Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:07pm On Mar 25
Pics 8.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by BankeSmalls(f): 6:08pm On Mar 25
Is this place in Africa? The city fine no be small.
I will visit the city one day so I can leave this south west and see life on the other side.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Benevee: 6:08pm On Mar 25
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:08pm On Mar 25
Pics 8. Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:09pm On Mar 25
Pics 9
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:09pm On Mar 25
Erw
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by xstry(m): 6:11pm On Mar 25
Unorganized.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Oxtonguy: 6:12pm On Mar 25
Saintesquire:IBADAN is 27 times bigger than Enugu Abeg
Ibadan
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:13pm On Mar 25
More pics coming
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Oxtonguy: 6:13pm On Mar 25
Udmaster:What
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Noneroone(m): 6:19pm On Mar 25
Make sure u do justice to the thread
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by BLINGZ88: 6:19pm On Mar 25
op, the 2nd and 3rd pix are the same place . that 4th picture, I don't know where you pulled that one from oooo. care to tell me the place cos I too, I'm at enugu.... op,wedon sir. see how you take remove the immediate surrounding for that statue of a man pushing a cart.
enugu fine sha but op dey use filter kill us.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:25pm On Mar 25
Is that all, i thought this the most important city in east. Not impressive Compare to lagos, ibadan or akure
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Kondomatic(m): 6:30pm On Mar 25
Henrydone:Lols.
This is a city your uncles gave them just 20pounds to go and build.
So you can see that the money dey spended was well spended.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by kollynxofodile(m): 6:35pm On Mar 25
Very cool nd secured city
Proudly 042
Op add
Nike lake
Polo pack
Etc
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Fuqman(m): 6:41pm On Mar 25
Behold! One of the most beautiful city in Eastern Nigeria.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:41pm On Mar 25
Kondomatic:Enugu is given it fair share of allocation with respect to it population, among the first 15 state with highest allocation http://www.nairaland.com/3425664/break-down-september-2016-allocation
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:44pm On Mar 25
Henrydone:we don hear. Don't derail this thread. We are not here 4 argument.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by EVILFOREST: 6:51pm On Mar 25
See what SILENT ACHIEVERS have got.
Imagine if it were ANAMBRA pep., we would have gotten roasted by now.
Kudos to ENUGU state.
I really LOVE u people.
I learnt the most respectful Igbo ladies come from there.
I believe my in-laws will come from here.....
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:52pm On Mar 25
Udmaster:Do a good job by posting nice pics, even me am not ready for argument. Just Observing any excesses.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:58pm On Mar 25
Lalasticala this is front page worthy, give us something to talk about in travel section.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 8:07pm On Mar 25
Henrydone:.
