Enugu, the former capital of the Eastern Nigeria, a great Igbo city.

A city that is rebuilting itself after being hit badly by the civil war.

Enugu aka Coal city can be referred as the political capital of the Great Igbo Nation.

042, the beautiful bride of the East.









Pics seven: Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.

I will visit the city one day so I can leave this south west and see life on the other side. Is this place in Africa? The city fine no be small.

Pics 8. Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu.

Pics 9

Unorganized.

Saintesquire:

IBADAN is 27 times bigger than Enugu Abeg



More pics coming

Udmaster:

Make sure u do justice to the thread

op, the 2nd and 3rd pix are the same place . that 4th picture, I don't know where you pulled that one from oooo. care to tell me the place cos I too, I'm at enugu.... op,wedon sir. see how you take remove the immediate surrounding for that statue of a man pushing a cart.

enugu fine sha but op dey use filter kill us.

i thought this the most important city in east. Not impressive Compare to lagos, ibadan or akure

Henrydone:

Is that all, i thought this the most important city in east. Not impressive Compare to lagos, ibadan or akure





This is a city your uncles gave them just 20pounds to go and build.







This is a city your uncles gave them just 20pounds to go and build. So you can see that the money dey spended was well spended.

Very cool nd secured city

Proudly 042



Op add



Nike lake

Polo pack

Behold! One of the most beautiful city in Eastern Nigeria.

Kondomatic:

Lols.





This is a city your uncles gave them just 20pounds to go and build.







Enugu is given it fair share of allocation with respect to it population, among the first 15 state with highest allocation

Henrydone:

we don hear. Don't derail this thread. We are not here 4 argument.

See what SILENT ACHIEVERS have got.



Imagine if it were ANAMBRA pep., we would have gotten roasted by now.



Kudos to ENUGU state.

I really LOVE u people.



I learnt the most respectful Igbo ladies come from there.

I believe my in-laws will come from here..... 5 Likes

Udmaster:

Do a good job by posting nice pics, even me am not ready for argument. Just Observing any excesses.

Lalasticala this is front page worthy, give us something to talk about in travel section.