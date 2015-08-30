₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,911 members, 3,440,106 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 12:10 AM

Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! (7258 Views)

See The Beautiful Female Pilot Killed In The Fatal Brazillian Plane Crash(photo) / Photos: The Beautiful African City Of Windhoek, Capital Of Namibia / Enugu, The Coal City. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:03pm On Mar 25
Enugu, the former capital of the Eastern Nigeria, a great Igbo city.
A city that is rebuilting itself after being hit badly by the civil war.
Enugu aka Coal city can be referred as the political capital of the Great Igbo Nation.
proudly 042.

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:04pm On Mar 25
pics 2

3 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:04pm On Mar 25
Pics 3

3 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:04pm On Mar 25
Pics 4

2 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Stdaviding(m): 6:05pm On Mar 25
grin

2 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:05pm On Mar 25
Pics5

2 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Epositive(m): 6:05pm On Mar 25
nice smiley



NP>>> Zoro~042

#swagbag
#positivevibes

3 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by CplusJason(m): 6:06pm On Mar 25
042, the beautiful bride of the East.




Maximum respect.

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:06pm On Mar 25
Pics seven: Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:07pm On Mar 25
Pics 8.

1 Like

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by BankeSmalls(f): 6:08pm On Mar 25
Is this place in Africa? The city fine no be small.

I will visit the city one day so I can leave this south west and see life on the other side. grin

21 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Benevee: 6:08pm On Mar 25
grin
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:08pm On Mar 25
Pics 8. Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu.

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:09pm On Mar 25
Pics 9

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:09pm On Mar 25
Erw

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by xstry(m): 6:11pm On Mar 25
Unorganized.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Oxtonguy: 6:12pm On Mar 25
Saintesquire:
How could you mention Ibado and Akure as among the cities in Nigeria. Ibado us the worst state capital in the South
IBADAN is 27 times bigger than Enugu Abeg

Ibadan

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:13pm On Mar 25
More pics coming
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Oxtonguy: 6:13pm On Mar 25
Udmaster:
Gu
What
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Noneroone(m): 6:19pm On Mar 25
Make sure u do justice to the thread
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by BLINGZ88: 6:19pm On Mar 25
op, the 2nd and 3rd pix are the same place . that 4th picture, I don't know where you pulled that one from oooo. care to tell me the place cos I too, I'm at enugu.... op,wedon sir. see how you take remove the immediate surrounding for that statue of a man pushing a cart.
enugu fine sha but op dey use filter kill us.

5 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:25pm On Mar 25
Is that all, i thought this the most important city in east. Not impressive grin Compare to lagos, ibadan or akure
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Kondomatic(m): 6:30pm On Mar 25
Henrydone:
Is that all, i thought this the most important city in east. Not impressive grin Compare to lagos, ibadan or akure
Lols.


This is a city your uncles gave them just 20pounds to go and build.



So you can see that the money dey spended was well spended.

17 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by kollynxofodile(m): 6:35pm On Mar 25
Very cool nd secured city
Proudly 042

Op add

Nike lake
Polo pack
Etc

4 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Fuqman(m): 6:41pm On Mar 25
Behold! One of the most beautiful city in Eastern Nigeria.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:41pm On Mar 25
Kondomatic:
Lols.


This is a city your uncles gave them just 20pounds to go and build.



So you can see that the money dey spended was well spended.
Enugu is given it fair share of allocation with respect to it population, among the first 15 state with highest allocation http://www.nairaland.com/3425664/break-down-september-2016-allocation

1 Like

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 6:44pm On Mar 25
Henrydone:
Enugu is given it fair share of allocation with respect to it population, among the first 15 state with highest allocation http://www.nairaland.com/3425664/break-down-september-2016-allocation
we don hear. Don't derail this thread. We are not here 4 argument.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by EVILFOREST: 6:51pm On Mar 25
See what SILENT ACHIEVERS have got.

Imagine if it were ANAMBRA pep., we would have gotten roasted by now.

Kudos to ENUGU state.
I really LOVE u people.

I learnt the most respectful Igbo ladies come from there.
I believe my in-laws will come from here.....

5 Likes

Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:52pm On Mar 25
Udmaster:
we don hear. Don't derail this thread. We are not here 4 argument.
Do a good job by posting nice pics, even me am not ready for argument. Just Observing any excesses.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Henrydone: 6:58pm On Mar 25
Lalasticala this is front page worthy, give us something to talk about in travel section.
Re: Photos: Enugu- The Beautiful Igbo City! by Udmaster(m): 8:07pm On Mar 25
Henrydone:
Lalasticlala this is front page worthy, give us something to talk about in travel section.
.

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

General Japanese Visa Questions / UK Visiting Visa Applcation Delay / Calabar Carnival 2015 Countdown

Viewing this topic: Donemmaco(m), odinga1of, findel, Prefola, crackerspub, Geraldo7(m), geronimoedeh1(m), zxcvb, Benchuko1, lilslim(m), 1daboi, spyder880(m), alvan06(m), gentlechyke(m), goddasonik, Henrydone, sasko(m), iphanyiuma(m), Rhea(f), Ever8054 and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.