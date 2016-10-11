



Queen who shared more details about her mom on her Facebook page, wrote;



"This is my mum! She is half hausa, half igbo. According to my aunt she left home one day to Enugu, to buy admission form and since then, no one has seen her. .



I was three years old then and my younger brother was three months old. She's been missing now for 28yrs. All pictures of her have faded, but someone gifted me with this one last month."



Nkemdirim, a friend to Queen, added: "Pls ! Help me post this. Anybody with any useful information about her should contact ‪2347‬. Her mother is still alive and she has three kids. Thank you.



