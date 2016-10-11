₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,911 members, 3,440,106 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos (10959 Views)
21-Year-Old Mother Who Has Just One Arm (Photos) / Lady Looking For A Husband For Her Mother On Twitter / Wife Bathes Husband With Hot Water For Sleeping With Her Mother (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by informant001: 8:04pm On Mar 25
A Nigerian lady, Ezeanochie Queen has launched a search for her mother who left home when she was just 3. According to her, her mom who is half-Hausa and half-Igbo, she has been missing since 1989 (28 years ago) after leaving her home in Enugu to buy admission form..
Queen who shared more details about her mom on her Facebook page, wrote;
"This is my mum! She is half hausa, half igbo. According to my aunt she left home one day to Enugu, to buy admission form and since then, no one has seen her. .
I was three years old then and my younger brother was three months old. She's been missing now for 28yrs. All pictures of her have faded, but someone gifted me with this one last month."
Nkemdirim, a friend to Queen, added: "Pls ! Help me post this. Anybody with any useful information about her should contact 2347. Her mother is still alive and she has three kids. Thank you.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-lady-begins-search-for-her.html
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by informant001: 8:05pm On Mar 25
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Adeyeancah(m): 8:12pm On Mar 25
28 years? but her face go don change. Wish her good luck sha
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Keneking: 8:15pm On Mar 25
Lalasticlala abeg day don reach night oh
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Drversatile: 8:20pm On Mar 25
You will see her
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:20pm On Mar 25
hmmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Kondomatic(m): 8:22pm On Mar 25
She started too early
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by ochobaba(m): 8:29pm On Mar 25
Ultimate search
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by ChukwuJuwon: 9:32pm On Mar 25
igbayi laro
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:19pm On Mar 25
HMMM
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by alignacademy(m): 10:20pm On Mar 25
No matter how the search gets resolved, it'll put her mind at rest.
I think we can all learn to never stop believing and help in any way we can.
P.S. Do the SaharaReporters guys usually help with such investigations?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by ovokooo: 10:20pm On Mar 25
Since 1989? Eleyi gidi gan oo...I hope she's found sha.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by ItalianWine(f): 10:20pm On Mar 25
Eya! The thought of missing a mum of an uncomfirmed disappearance must really be hard for her!
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by botad(m): 10:21pm On Mar 25
28 years is a bit far now. But keep hope alive sha. Though hope 1993 no materialize till date.
Don't forget to search gugu too!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by NevetsIbot: 10:21pm On Mar 25
want to buy a Range rover for 30k?
Message 131 or call 180 from your mtn line.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by mrlaw93(m): 10:21pm On Mar 25
k
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Young03: 10:22pm On Mar 25
No name
more descriptions
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by rasazee(m): 10:22pm On Mar 25
After 28 years! wetin d family bn dey tell d girl b4
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:22pm On Mar 25
HALF HAUSA? WHY WOULD ANY SELF RESPECTING IGBO PERSON POLLUTE AND CONTAMINATE THEIR BLOODLINE WITH THAT OF BEGGARS AND TERRORISTS? SHE SHOULD BE ASHAMED FOR EVEN PUTTING THAT INFORMATION OUT ON SOCIAL MEDIA. BETTER TO BE THE DAUGHTER OF AN OSU THAN AWUSA FULL ANUS
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by abbaapple(m): 10:22pm On Mar 25
End time mother, end time doughter.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by gameboy727(m): 10:22pm On Mar 25
Good luck to her in her search.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Adeyeye09(m): 10:22pm On Mar 25
Half hausa half igbo. Awkward combo...wish her d best tho
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Codedworld1: 10:23pm On Mar 25
All the best.hoping for a miracle.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by onadana: 10:23pm On Mar 25
28years...some things are better left alone.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Tenplet(m): 10:24pm On Mar 25
Please wait let me google wer she is
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by oluwaVaz(m): 10:24pm On Mar 25
This one tire me
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by urchman23: 10:24pm On Mar 25
Do your mother have a name? Describing her as half igbo and Hausa doesn't make any sense. We need her name.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by agulion: 10:25pm On Mar 25
Good luck to her, hope she have Patient
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by malakus(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
gameboy727:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by casaso: 10:27pm On Mar 25
ochobaba:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by Chanchit: 10:27pm On Mar 25
She should be doing 28yrs remembrance.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Begins Search For Her Mother Who Went Missing 28 Years Ago. Photos by iambijo(m): 10:28pm On Mar 25
Eyyah
Her Husband Wants Her Back Home! / After Childbirth How Long Can You Wait Before Sexual Intercourse??? / Do Couples Eventually Run Out Of Things To Talk About?
Viewing this topic: diva90(f), iammo(m), Sunnelzky(m), Floyd45(m), ChikaMaLaKai, BiggyBamBam, Azeesco, Vanshmuell, AMvanquish, Nik4luv(f), Ikegift4real(m), kindredspirit(m), Standardcosting(f), olasesi(m), Esther001, atuagbo, prettyomidan, Nwendy(f), MrBen10(m), akashi01, Piloeternity(m), itzmoni(m), worldman(m), Edwardadam and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12