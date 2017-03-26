Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? (7063 Views)

I was told that I would fall into the toilet if I ate meat.. 2 Likes

Someone once told me he's a biological son of mbaka 6 Likes

omo oba elegusi rent a room beside my hostel 1 Like

Som1 told me that the present Buhari is just a look alike of dead Buhari. Up till now I am SMH!! 9 Likes 4 Shares

someone told me 2pac is still alive 11 Likes

when I was in school a friend promise to take me to London..... i no even know why I believe am 25 Likes 2 Shares

India beat Nigeria 100:1. And it was Segun Odegbami that scored the only goal for Nigeria. He eventually retired from playing football due to the injury he sustained when he scored that one goal. 79 Likes 4 Shares

The face you make when someone tells you he has finished temple run 8 Likes 1 Share





when she told me she was a virgin but the day I passed the route mehn borehole has been drilled not even well ooooo

Ojuju calabar is coming...run 3 Likes

"I love you"



Love doesn't exist



If love really do exist, why do people break up and why do married folks get divorce ?? I LOVE YOU















bros abeg choose another lie. I Don already choose this one.

My friend bought a tv and said his girlfriend bought it for him just so we would like her. 3 Likes



"I love you"



Love doesn't exist



If love really do exist, why do people break up and why do married folks get divorce ?? 1 Like

Primary school lies re very deadly!



They just unimaginable!





I always feel like slapping myself when I imagine those lies i dished-out



I once told someone my dad had a flying car. I doff my hat 29 Likes 2 Shares

She said "I'm not a human being" my brain lied to me "saying it ain't true.



a yr later it was true..,, 2 Likes 1 Share

Primary school lies re very deadly!



They just unimaginable!





I always feel like slapping myself when I imagine those lies i dished-out



I once told someone my dad had a flying car.

Was told if I touch a lady..she will get pregnant... 9 Likes

D day I visited my frnds, I ws jst 5 den, as I ws playing wt dem, one of dem sed dat d money dia dad gave dem ws missing and I suddenly bcame d suspect, dey told me dat if I accept dat am d thief dat dey wl leav me and 4get it, I accepted, bt knowing I ws making a terrible mistake 11 Likes 1 Share

so many lies; crocodile swallows shark 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari has integrity. Thats the worst lie i have ever been told 32 Likes 3 Shares

That the president is hale hearthy.



That Lai Mohammed always says the truth...



And that the devil is a lier when there's no atom of evidence to support that 3 Likes

Oh i de vex for this kind lie



back in 2011, i went to a lesson centre and our chem,bio,n phy lecturer told us he is a major general,that he was the CDSO to abacha, and he was the one that supplies obasanjo newspapers to read when he was in jail, that he himself was jailed bt IBB later helped secure his bail.



That he is lecturing at UNN,FUTO,UNIZIK n so many other private unis.



Later found out he was just an ordinary assistant lecturer at UNN 2 Likes 2 Shares





Another one is:



"I had an appendix operation, and a week after, the surgery lines dissapeared".



Another one is:

"I had an appendix operation, and a week after, the surgery lines dissapeared".

I still dey reason how the person who made up this lie, sleeps at night.

That buhari is the Messiah, like if you think it's the greatest of them all 2 Likes

One argument led to another and this guy told me that do I think it's easy to demolish a skyscrapper.

Said he experienced one like that in Idumota (chai). According to him, the CRANE went up, grabbed the tip of the skyscrapper, twisted it and it broke poun (like kulikuli lol). Then the part that got broken off was brought to the ground and the crane goes up again and does as it had earlier done.

I'LL NEVER FORGET THIS! 11 Likes

Na so one of my primary school mate talk say dem get money printing machine for house . Yet he kept on bringing #10 everyday sometimes he begs for food. 15 Likes

SOME SET OF PEOPLE SAID #1=$1 IF I VOTE FOR THEM 3 Likes

"That is me in the blue shorts..... etc "



Melieing 10 Likes