|What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by ken19(m): 8:54pm On Mar 25
I was told that I would fall into the toilet if I ate meat..
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by youngest85(m): 8:57pm On Mar 25
Someone once told me he's a biological son of mbaka
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by emmahardgun(m): 9:00pm On Mar 25
omo oba elegusi rent a room beside my hostel
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by abdullahI24(m): 9:01pm On Mar 25
Som1 told me that the present Buhari is just a look alike of dead Buhari. Up till now I am SMH!!
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by Epositive(m): 9:10pm On Mar 25
someone told me 2pac is still alive
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by Adewalefae(m): 9:13pm On Mar 25
when I was in school a friend promise to take me to London..... i no even know why I believe am
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by ThankYouGod: 9:21pm On Mar 25
India beat Nigeria 100:1. And it was Segun Odegbami that scored the only goal for Nigeria. He eventually retired from playing football due to the injury he sustained when he scored that one goal.
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by Tadeknkeepcalm: 9:23pm On Mar 25
The face you make when someone tells you he has finished temple run
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by ChukwuJuwon: 9:34pm On Mar 25
when she told me she was a virgin but the day I passed the route mehn borehole has been drilled not even well ooooo
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by okenwa(m): 9:42pm On Mar 25
Ojuju calabar is coming...run
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by Asito(m): 10:35pm On Mar 25
MrEgbegbe:I LOVE YOU
**modified**
bros abeg choose another lie. I Don already choose this one.
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by onosprince(m): 10:35pm On Mar 25
My friend bought a tv and said his girlfriend bought it for him just so we would like her.
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:35pm On Mar 25
"I love you"
Love doesn't exist
If love really do exist, why do people break up and why do married folks get divorce ??
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by oviejnr(m): 10:35pm On Mar 25
0b10010011:I doff my hat
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by younghartz(m): 10:35pm On Mar 25
She said "I'm not a human being" my brain lied to me "saying it ain't true.
a yr later it was true..,,
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by 0b10010011: 10:36pm On Mar 25
Primary school lies re very deadly!
They just unimaginable!
I always feel like slapping myself when I imagine those lies i dished-out
I once told someone my dad had a flying car.
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by babyfaceafrica: 10:36pm On Mar 25
Was told if I touch a lady..she will get pregnant...
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by TINALETC3(f): 10:36pm On Mar 25
D day I visited my frnds, I ws jst 5 den, as I ws playing wt dem, one of dem sed dat d money dia dad gave dem ws missing and I suddenly bcame d suspect, dey told me dat if I accept dat am d thief dat dey wl leav me and 4get it, I accepted, bt knowing I ws making a terrible mistake
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by rasazee(m): 10:36pm On Mar 25
so many lies; crocodile swallows shark
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by TPAND: 10:36pm On Mar 25
Buhari has integrity. Thats the worst lie i have ever been told
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by YourCoffin: 10:36pm On Mar 25
That the president is hale hearthy.
That Lai Mohammed always says the truth...
And that the devil is a lier when there's no atom of evidence to support that
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by daamazing(m): 10:36pm On Mar 25
K
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by dunkem21(m): 10:36pm On Mar 25
He he he
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by Young03: 10:37pm On Mar 25
Oh i de vex for this kind lie
back in 2011, i went to a lesson centre and our chem,bio,n phy lecturer told us he is a major general,that he was the CDSO to abacha, and he was the one that supplies obasanjo newspapers to read when he was in jail, that he himself was jailed bt IBB later helped secure his bail.
That he is lecturing at UNN,FUTO,UNIZIK n so many other private unis.
Later found out he was just an ordinary assistant lecturer at UNN
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by VickyRotex(f): 10:37pm On Mar 25
The worst lie is "I've never told a lie"
Another one is:
"I had an appendix operation, and a week after, the surgery lines dissapeared".
I still dey reason how the person who made up this lie, sleeps at night.
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by timidapsin(m): 10:37pm On Mar 25
That Lalasticlala is gay
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by NaijaEfcc: 10:37pm On Mar 25
That buhari is the Messiah, like if you think it's the greatest of them all
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by Greenbuoy(m): 10:37pm On Mar 25
One argument led to another and this guy told me that do I think it's easy to demolish a skyscrapper.
Said he experienced one like that in Idumota (chai). According to him, the CRANE went up, grabbed the tip of the skyscrapper, twisted it and it broke poun (like kulikuli lol). Then the part that got broken off was brought to the ground and the crane goes up again and does as it had earlier done.
I'LL NEVER FORGET THIS!
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by anotherydz(m): 10:37pm On Mar 25
Na so one of my primary school mate talk say dem get money printing machine for house . Yet he kept on bringing #10 everyday sometimes he begs for food.
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by obembet(m): 10:37pm On Mar 25
SOME SET OF PEOPLE SAID #1=$1 IF I VOTE FOR THEM
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by femmy2010(m): 10:38pm On Mar 25
"That is me in the blue shorts..... etc "
Melieing
|Re: What's The Worst Lie Someone Has Ever Told You? by Friedyokes: 10:38pm On Mar 25
VOTE ME AND I WILL MAKE DOLLAR EQUAL TO NAIRA
