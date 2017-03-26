₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,000 members, 3,440,338 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 08:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation (1776 Views)
Exam Tips: 10 Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation / Jamb Connect(make friends before your exam date) / Students In Preparation For EKSU Forth Coming Second Sememter Examination (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by ExcelWriters: 9:11pm On Mar 25
Ten Tips that will boast your exam preparation
1.Concentrate more time to studies
Don't leave it until the last minute. While some students do seem to thrive on last-minute 'cramming', it's widely accepted that for most of us, this is not the best way to approach an exam. Set out a timetable for your study. Write down how many exams you have and the days on which you have to sit them. Then organize your study accordingly. You may want to give some exams more study time than others, so find a balance that you feel comfortable with.
2. Make your study space
Make sure you have enough space to spread your textbooks and notes out. Have you got enough light? Is your chair comfortable? Are your computer games out of sight?
Try and get rid of all distractions, and make sure you feel as comfortable and able to focus as possible. For some people, this may mean almost complete silence; for others, background music helps. Some of us need everything completely tidy and organized in order to concentrate, while others thrive in a more cluttered environment. Think about what works for you, and take the time to get it right.
3. Use flow charts and diagrams while studying
Visual aids can be really helpful when revising. At the start of a topic, challenge yourself to write down everything you already know about a topic - and then highlight where the gaps lie. Closer to the exam, condense your revision notes into one-page diagrams. Getting your ideas down in this brief format can then help you to quickly recall everything you need to know during the exam.
4. Practice on past exams questions
One of the most effective ways to prepare for exams is to practice taking past versions. This helps you get used to the format of the questions, and - if you time yourself - can also be good practice for making sure you spend the right amount of time on each section.
5. Explain your answers to people
Parents and little brothers and sisters don't have to be annoying around exam time! Use them to your advantage. Explain an answer to a question to them. That will help you to get it clear in your head, and also to highlight any areas where you need more work.
6. Organize study groups with colleagues
Get together with friends for a study session you may have questions that they have the answers to and vice versa. As long as you make sure you stay focused on the topic for an agreed amount of time, this can be one of the most effective ways to challenge yourself.
7. Take breaks often
While you may think it's best to study for as many hours as possible, this can actually be counterproductive. If you were training for a marathon, you wouldn't try and run 24 hours a day! Likewise studies have shown that for long-term retention of knowledge, taking regular breaks really helps.
Everyone's different, so develop a study routine that works for you. If you study better in the morning, start early before taking a break at lunchtime. Or if you're more productive at nighttime, take a larger break earlier on so you're ready to settle down come evening.
Try not to feel guilty about being out enjoying the sunshine instead of hunched over your textbooks. Remember Vitamin D is important for a healthy brain!
Click here for more and exam success Guide- http://infowaka.com/xudk7
4 Likes
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by mejorhofficial: 9:47pm On Mar 25
Thanks Gee, you really helped a Broda
FTC a dream come true
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by kingphilip(m): 9:47pm On Mar 25
The first and most important thing is understand yourself and utilize your strength to the maximum
I understand myself that the night time to me is the best where it's less noisy and less distracting and that's when I prefer studying the courses I feel are the hardest while the studying of others is during the day
The second most important thing is practice especially in calculations.. All solving questions doesn't come in one direction as many questions you solve, the more exposed you'd be and the more likely the examiner will play into your hands because you've covered alot of questions during preparation.. It also enhances your speed, you no longer need to think much before remembering this thing I did it this way over and over again and you'd be surprised you finished on record time
Adopt the PEAS meaning PRACTICE ENHANCES SPEED AND ACCURACY for calculations courses and you'd be glad you did
Wishing everybody the very best who have exams to write in the coming months. Click like if you have life changing exams to write in coming months
2 Likes
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by harrickmoney2017: 12:25am
Another ADvice is;
For u to read and understand and not to Crane
Bcux what u understand will be withing u.. Another ADvice is;
For u to read and understand and not to Crane
Bcux what u understand will be withing u..
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by afoltundeseun(m): 7:08am
Na lie who go fail go fail
2 Likes
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by afoltundeseun(m): 7:09am
harrickmoney2017:crane Abi cram
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by sainty2k3(m): 7:11am
It's okay
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by tetula123(m): 7:12am
leave all this thing who one get F go get F..
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by femsheart(f): 7:14am
Good tips
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by OVA200(m): 7:14am
8. Take water before and when you are reading.
We all know all this tip but to adhere to it is the main problem. BTW Am still writing exam presently best of luck to myself.
1 Like
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by adajoe555(f): 7:15am
booked
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by fabulousfortune(m): 7:16am
afoltundeseun:Abi my bro. All these dia recycled 10 ways dis nd 10 ways dat
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by fabulousfortune(m): 7:18am
adajoe555:How much are u willing to sell?
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by Luukasz: 7:18am
Despite all this effort still some of them end up been unemployed.
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by adajoe555(f): 7:19am
fabulousfortune:
As much as I can
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by fabulousfortune(m): 7:21am
adajoe555:Oya name ur price b4 d window of opportunity elapse
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by jericco1(m): 7:29am
Salient points
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by adajoe555(f): 7:30am
Employment is really an issue in this country of ours, I would be an entrepreneur, if you are depending on Nigerian government for employment OyO is your case
even first class students are still struggling to get work with people who came out as pass...
my is just to work hard towards my goal in life ,get my act straight, and know with I want ,with God by my side everything will be possible.
my friend that came out as first class student in university of port Harcourt, I wonder what they will a word them with.
Good fortune all the way
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by adajoe555(f): 7:31am
fabulousfortune:
lol
|Re: Ten Tips That Will Boast Your Exam Preparation by ovanda: 7:39am
The broom on the wall,though!
(0) (Reply)
Post Ume / Become A Music Producer In 3 Months For Just 50k / Project Writing Support!
Viewing this topic: ibrahim3210(m), suarhez, Cuntslayer, casspersteve, Lilyqueeny(f), kindy51(m), medimeet, Officialpyper(m), shegemenge, DBlackCeazer(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13