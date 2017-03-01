₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Codedrock(m): 11:02am
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by dingbang(m): 11:10am
It was all bliss before the civil war
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by modelsms10: 11:11am
Those days at CKC Onitsha in fine Arts classes.
Used to hate those sculptures.
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Codedrock(m): 11:59am
dingbang:Let's hope we don't see any thing like it again
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Olumiland(m): 5:35pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:35pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by chuksjuve(m): 5:35pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Mouthgag: 5:36pm
We are talking innovation and technology... What place is Nigeria here?
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by bishop4life(m): 5:36pm
modelsms10:
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by fabulousfortune(m): 5:39pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:40pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by abubaka101: 5:40pm
A lot of persons don't understand this today. But in the past, say 100 years ago, the White Man saw Africans as barbaric people that had made no innovations whatsoever. Discoveries like the Nok cultural artifacts helped to clear their subjective and racist views.
But sadly Africans still don't realise the worth of any of their heritage, neither is the contemporary generation of Africans ready to leave any legacy for the future.
God save the Black man!
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by obafemee80(m): 5:40pm
Nok,the Egyptians of Nigerian tribes
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:40pm
dingbang:
before the colonisation not civil war
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Victornezzar(m): 5:42pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by tonio2wo: 5:42pm
dingbang:
The war ravaged only d east!
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Ezedon(m): 5:43pm
this is Benin, the origin of witch craft, no offense plz I'm only saying the truth
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by rafhell(m): 5:43pm
This was before Osman dan fodio and Arab culture
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by bollify(m): 5:43pm
I have always maintain that prior to the invasion of the African soil, civilization of the black race was light years above that of the white. But they came, invaded us, raped our common good and threw us into the dark.
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by madjune: 5:44pm
What will the white man do with these sculpture?
He would put them in a museum and be looking at them for ages.
Well, these are not the trending things for us down here in these times.
Kukuma being your dollars or we give you Lala snakes in abundance.
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by sleeknick(m): 5:45pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Rossikk(m): 5:45pm
Mouthgag:Sometimes in life, in order to move forward, you have to know where you are coming from.
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Rilwan20(m): 5:46pm
More of this post OP, enough of Gossip about celebrity secret lives and the palaver of pastor Sule. Perhaps,this will rejuvenate the love we have for the nation. I remember I did it in my 100 level under Nigerian people and culture. It's quite educative wish I can like it a million times
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by dingbang(m): 5:48pm
Talk2Bella:before the colonization .. Isn't it still before d civil war?
Haba.. We are saying the same thing na..
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by dingbang(m): 5:49pm
tonio2wo:so what are you implying? Did I mention about the effect of the war?
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by chloride6: 5:50pm
Nice piece however it doesn't talk about the Nok script.
I thought I would get more info on that.
Amazing to think those guys could write and read.
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by slurryeye: 5:52pm
Great African
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by AkinPhysicist: 5:54pm
Excellent topic OP. However that map is quite misleading. While Samun Dukiya, Taruga and Jos are the main sites of discovery, what is today known as Nok culture extends from the Northern edges of Ogbomosho, Makurdi and Ilorin to beyond Sokoto and Katsina into the southern part of the Republic of Niger. Unfortunately, 90% of the Nok sites have been looted by Europeans (in wicked collusion with stupid Nigerians) leaving nothing but the shell of a once great civilization
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by AkinPhysicist: 5:54pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by AkinPhysicist: 5:54pm
Re: Get To Know The Nok Culture, Nigeria's Oldest Known Civilization (pics) by Pykid: 5:55pm
