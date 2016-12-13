₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by PapiNigga: 3:52pm
The pretty celebrant, Salami Esther and her fellow corps members, yesterday looked gorgeous in their uniform-themed birthday shower party in Osun state.
See more photos below...
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 3:54pm
birthday shower!!!okay...NYSC uniform dey sweet her too much.
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 3:56pm
They're all looking lovely but which one is birthday shower?
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 4:02pm
Nice concept..Nigerians be adding *showers* to everything now
Soon we will start seeing burial shower
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by dingbang(m): 4:08pm
subtlemee:
subtlemee:
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 4:09pm
subtlemee:And pre-resurrection shoot
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 4:14pm
Kondomatic:
Lwkmd
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by SUPERPACK: 4:16pm
Kondomatic:and pre-babymama shoot
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Nma27(f): 4:23pm
Only in Osun! Where's the cake
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by PapiNigga: 4:36pm
subtlemee:
Lol... kuku kill me
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 5:05pm
PapiNigga:
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Chuknovski(m): 5:07pm
reminds me of my ajuwaya days
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:12pm
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:13pm
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:13pm
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by pussypounder(m): 8:13pm
My gosh!!! Look at that cameltoee mmmm, o ma leran lobo, kpanmo yen ma soft I will definitely leave my nuts hanging out on that hoe. I can see some juicy wet pussssy on this thread. Ladies come to daddy and I will make you come twice
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 8:14pm
So we should fry Beans
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Ppresh2017(f): 8:14pm
That's very good, but see my signature.
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:14pm
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by ichommy(m): 8:14pm
Lovely Pictures
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by botad(m): 8:14pm
Otondo dem!
I think it is better to be doing all these things now before some monitoring spirits and agencies comes out one day to say person no serve.
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 8:14pm
Happy BuyDay!
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by 0b10010011: 8:15pm
Reminds me of 1965 when I finished serving my father land
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by goingape1: 8:16pm
PapiNigga:apostle Suleiman will be very happy seeing those ladies with big big breassts
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by victorydgirl(f): 8:17pm
gone too soon... rip ma'm
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:18pm
Birthday too don get shower? Next stop "burial shower"
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by danduj(m): 8:22pm
pussypounder:na Jean u dey call camel toe
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by god2good(m): 8:22pm
0b10010011:.
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by pussypounder(m): 8:23pm
subtlemee:
Look at those lips, I will nut inside if your mouth if you use your tongue on my mushroom tip
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Ezionye(f): 8:23pm
All dis one with #19800. Or has NYSC increased allowee?
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by doskie(m): 8:25pm
subtlemee:lol.. My only problem is the boy holding balloon. Why?
|Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by jamalnation: 8:25pm
shildren
