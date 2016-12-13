₦airaland Forum

NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by PapiNigga: 3:52pm
The pretty celebrant, Salami Esther and her fellow corps members, yesterday looked gorgeous in their uniform-themed birthday shower party in Osun state.

See more photos below...



Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 3:54pm
birthday shower!!!okay...NYSC uniform dey sweet her too much.

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 3:56pm
They're all looking lovely but which one is birthday shower?

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 4:02pm
Nice concept..Nigerians be adding *showers* to everything now

Soon we will start seeing burial shower undecided

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by dingbang(m): 4:08pm
subtlemee:
Nice concept..Nigerians be adding *showers* to everything now

Soon we will start seeing burial shower undecided
subtlemee:
Nice concept..Nigerians be adding *showers* to everything now

Soon we will start seeing burial shower undecided
grin

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 4:09pm
subtlemee:
Nice concept..Nigerians be adding *showers* to everything now

Soon we will start seeing burial shower undecided
And pre-resurrection shoot

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 4:14pm
Kondomatic:
And pre-resurrection shoot

Lwkmd

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by SUPERPACK: 4:16pm
Kondomatic:
And pre-resurrection shoot
and pre-babymama shoot

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Nma27(f): 4:23pm
Only in Osun! Where's the cake
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by PapiNigga: 4:36pm
subtlemee:
Soon we will start seeing burial shower undecided

Lol... kuku kill me

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 5:05pm
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Chuknovski(m): 5:07pm
reminds me of my ajuwaya days
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:12pm
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:13pm
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:13pm
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by pussypounder(m): 8:13pm
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 8:14pm
So we should fry Beans

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Ppresh2017(f): 8:14pm
That's very good, but see my signature.
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:14pm
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by ichommy(m): 8:14pm
Lovely Pictures
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by botad(m): 8:14pm
Otondo dem!

I think it is better to be doing all these things now before some monitoring spirits and agencies comes out one day to say person no serve.

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 8:14pm
Happy BuyDay! smiley
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by 0b10010011: 8:15pm




Reminds me of 1965 when I finished serving my father land




Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by goingape1: 8:16pm
PapiNigga:
The pretty celebrant, Salami Esther and her fellow corps members, yesterday looked gorgeous in their uniform-themed birthday shower party in Osun state.

See more photos below...



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/check-out-this-nysc-inspired-birthday.html?m=1
apostle Suleiman will be very happy seeing those ladies with big big breassts

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by victorydgirl(f): 8:17pm
gone too soon... rip ma'm
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:18pm
Birthday too don get shower? Next stop "burial shower" angry angry
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by danduj(m): 8:22pm
na Jean u dey call camel toe
Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by god2good(m): 8:22pm
0b10010011:



Reminds me of 1965 when I finished serving my father land



Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by Ezionye(f): 8:23pm
All dis one with #19800. Or has NYSC increased allowee?

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by doskie(m): 8:25pm
subtlemee:
Nice concept..Nigerians be adding *showers* to everything now

Soon we will start seeing burial shower undecided
lol.. My only problem is the boy holding balloon. Why?

Re: NYSC Inspired Birthday Shower Of A Corper In Osun (Photos) by jamalnation: 8:25pm
shildren

