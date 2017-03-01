₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:38pm
A vigilante member mistakenly shot his colleague dead during a recent turbaning ceremony which took place in Dagon Fadama, Kontagora L.G.A, Niger state. In the process of celebrating the event, his friend accidentally shot the deceased in the head -killing him in the process. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/vigilante-member-shoots-his-colleague.html
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:39pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:39pm
INHA LILHAI WAHINA ILEHIN RAJIHUNI.
ALLAH YA JIKANSA.
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 6:41pm
Rip vigilante
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by raker300: 6:43pm
At the rate these northerners are dying mehn..I wonder who's going to be left to count during the census
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by informant001: 6:44pm
rip to the dead
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 6:45pm
I'm not surprised, the same people that can't write their names and can hardly communicate in English are in the police force killing at will. RIP to dead.
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by StRichard(m): 7:10pm
As a result of over highness
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 7:28pm
Sometimes, people reap what they sow.
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Justuceleague2: 7:53pm
Over highness?? *
There is God
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by emvico(m): 8:19pm
stop carrying gun for this fake country una no go hear
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Firefire(m): 9:06pm
RIP.
Too much blood since this government took over.
In Yemi Alade's voice : this one na gobe, ayakata!
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:08pm
Damn!!! Headshot
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by smartty68(m): 9:08pm
Is just like giving a gun to chimpanzee. What do you expect?
Dem be dey test which person jazz strong pass?
Awon 2pac and Biggie.
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by austin2all: 9:08pm
aboki and gun
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:08pm
AkinPhysicist:
Blood of Habbakuk abi?
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:08pm
that religion
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 9:09pm
Time to blame Oga devil. Na devil work!
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 9:10pm
Na which kind life be this self? we truly live in a satan's world
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by 0b10010011: 9:10pm
Chai!
Biggie has killed Tupac again oooo
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 9:10pm
k
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by mjbaba: 9:11pm
rattlesnake:
Another wasted sperm
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 9:11pm
R.I.P
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:12pm
mjbaba:walahi smh mad zealot mjbaba
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by dragonking3: 9:13pm
He did it for Buhari ..Buhari needs blood to fully recover
|Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 9:13pm
Sad. RIP
