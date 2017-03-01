₦airaland Forum

Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:38pm
A vigilante member mistakenly shot his colleague dead during a recent turbaning ceremony which took place in Dagon Fadama, Kontagora L.G.A, Niger state. In the process of celebrating the event, his friend accidentally shot the deceased in the head -killing him in the process. May his soul rest in peace.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/vigilante-member-shoots-his-colleague.html

Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:39pm
cc; lalasticlala

Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:39pm
INHA LILHAI WAHINA ILEHIN RAJIHUNI.

ALLAH YA JIKANSA.

Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 6:41pm
Rip vigilante
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by raker300: 6:43pm
At the rate these northerners are dying mehn..I wonder who's going to be left to count during the census

Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by informant001: 6:44pm
rip to the dead
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 6:45pm
I'm not surprised, the same people that can't write their names and can hardly communicate in English are in the police force killing at will. RIP to dead.
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by StRichard(m): 7:10pm
As a result of over highness

Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 7:28pm
Sometimes, people reap what they sow.
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Justuceleague2: 7:53pm
Over highness?? *


There is God
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by emvico(m): 8:19pm
stop carrying gun for this fake country una no go hear lipsrsealed
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Firefire(m): 9:06pm
RIP. embarassed

Too much blood since this government took over. embarassed
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:06pm
shocked
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by frenchwine(m): 9:07pm
In Yemi Alade's voice : this one na gobe, ayakata!
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 9:07pm
shocked
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 9:07pm
cool
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:08pm
Damn!!! Headshot angry

Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by smartty68(m): 9:08pm
Is just like giving a gun to chimpanzee. What do you expect? cry
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 9:08pm
angry
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by MrTypist: 9:08pm
Dem be dey test which person jazz strong pass?

Awon 2pac and Biggie.
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by austin2all: 9:08pm
aboki and gun
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:08pm
AkinPhysicist:
angry

Blood of Habbakuk abi?
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:08pm
that religion angry angry
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 9:09pm
Time to blame Oga devil. Na devil work!
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 9:10pm
Na which kind life be this self? we truly live in a satan's world
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by 0b10010011: 9:10pm
Chai!



Biggie has killed Tupac again oooo
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by mjbaba: 9:11pm
rattlesnake:
that religion angry angry

Another wasted sperm
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 9:11pm
R.I.P
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:12pm
mjbaba:


Another wasted sperm
walahi smh mad zealot mjbaba
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by dragonking3: 9:13pm
He did it for Buhari ..Buhari needs blood to fully recover
Re: Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 9:13pm
Sad. RIP

(0) (1) (Reply)

