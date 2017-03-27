GOD answers prayer in a very mysterious way....ENJOY and expect more.cc:LalasticlalaIshiloveObinoscopyNaijaboiyAgapecharisSleekyshughaTosyne2muchLadyboss1misclassyTwaciMizmycoli

Even though i don't understand to what end the skit is, it's funny nonetheless. LolEven though i don't understand to what end the skit is, it's funny nonetheless.