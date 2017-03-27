Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man (7832 Views)

student from the department of Chemistry education that died minutes after returning from an outing with an

unidentified man. (

unilag-student-slumps-dies















Was scrolling on IG when I came across Temitope Omolara profile on IG, I came across her pictures and tears nearly fell down from my eyes, her IG username is @ Topsy_babe

.





Tho' I don't really know her, buh she seems very healthy and strong









So sad, RIP

Ok





Warn them from today till tomorrow, the ones that wouldn't listen will not. They want money without sweating





decatalyst:





Warn them from today till tomorrow, the ones that wouldn't listen will not. They want money without sweating





As we dey talk, another babe is ridding nozzle badt Guy badt Guy 2 Likes

It is well with her soul wherever she is



I fear unilag students sha

I talk am say na slay mama,

Slay bae

Slay torpeh

Advantages of posting slay pictures

1) u get so many likes

2) you get so many toasters

U can't say no to them all

3) u get many offers from guys

4) u get to ball and travel with yahoo Boiz

5) guys spends for you



Disadvantages

1) so much body counts

2) prone to diseases

3) candidate of death

4) you go change slaying style for devil tire for hell





Wetin concern me self,

This beer no dey finish? 19 Likes 2 Shares

She a runs girl, ain't she?





All runs girls attack me

this is y i cnt fight any guy i see with my babe..evn if d guy dey ontop her..i go just greet them waka go jeje..girls of nowadays dem no want carry last..dem want flirt..club..ride in big cars..lodge in d biggest hotel..well me no kukuma get money to spend for any woman..so they are free to date sugar daddy..milk daddy..honey daddy..bitterkola daddy..bt when kasala burst na only u go park am ooo. 25 Likes 2 Shares

I really can't care anymore. Next!

You nailed it You nailed it 2 Likes

If only other girls will learn.

I blame

1: You and I - We are too busy and too detached from our humanity to care

2: Parents - We are too busy with the problems of the day to instill discipline into our children

3: Religious Leaders - We are too busy preaching the word in lavish decadence we put the work on God to train our children as we go after blessings upon blessings

4: The Government of the day - We are too busy executing irrelevant strategies over the last 50 years to see that without the fundamentals, nothing you do will work the way it is supposed to 2 Likes

EYAAAH. RIP

DIKEnaWAR:

She a runs girl, ain't she?



These slay queens just dey make sacrifice dey easy for G boys. 1 Like

MrTypist:

These slay queens just dey make sacrifice dey easy for G boys. Nigerians!!! Nigerians!!!

Take ur positive thinking to the pit of hell! You slut!







Rip sha.. In yhur next life.. Stay one place.. Oh.. If only she knew.. It means her death is for the bestRip sha.. In yhur next life.. Stay one place..

i don frget waten i wan comment....any r.i.p...lesson to other slay queens

What happened to her

ADEWUMIMichael:





Earlier today we broke a tragic story about a UNILAG

student from the department of Chemistry education that

died minutes after returning from an outing with an

unidentified man. ( http://www.nairaland.com/3706122/female-

unilag-student-slumps-dies )





READ HOW IT ALL HAPPENED HERE: http://olofofong.com/female-unilag-student-slumps-dies-night-man/













Was scrolling on IG when I came across Temitope Omolara profile on IG, I came across her pictures and tears nearly fell down from my eyes, her IG username is @ Topsy_babe

.





Tho' I don't really know her, buh she seems very healthy and strong









MAY GOD REVEAL WHOSOEVER BEHIND HER DEATH



RIP



she sounds like an intelligent young lady



I hope her family requests for an autopsy

UNILAG is synonymous with runz. Only few ladies there are serious-minded. Yet they can pretend while @ home

Wahala dey

RIP