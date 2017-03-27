₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 1:44pm
Earlier today we broke a tragic story about a UNILAG
student from the department of Chemistry education that died minutes after returning from an outing with an
unidentified man. ( http://www.nairaland.com/3706122/female-
unilag-student-slumps-dies )
Was scrolling on IG when I came across Temitope Omolara profile on IG, I came across her pictures and tears nearly fell down from my eyes, her IG username is @ Topsy_babe
.
Tho' I don't really know her, buh she seems very healthy and strong
MAY GOD REVEAL WHOSOEVER BEHIND HER DEATH
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 1:47pm
So sad, RIP
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by colik(f): 1:51pm
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by ise82(m): 1:54pm
Ok
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by decatalyst(m): 1:59pm
Warn them from today till tomorrow, the ones that wouldn't listen will not. They want money without sweating
As we dey talk, another babe is ridding nozzle
32 Likes
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 2:01pm
decatalyst:badt Guy
2 Likes
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:12pm
It is well with her soul wherever she is
I fear unilag students sha
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by Perfecttouch(m): 2:49pm
I talk am say na slay mama,
Slay bae
Slay torpeh
Advantages of posting slay pictures
1) u get so many likes
2) you get so many toasters
U can't say no to them all
3) u get many offers from guys
4) u get to ball and travel with yahoo Boiz
5) guys spends for you
Disadvantages
1) so much body counts
2) prone to diseases
3) candidate of death
4) you go change slaying style for devil tire for hell
Wetin concern me self,
This beer no dey finish?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by Guru9ja(m): 3:14pm
Perfecttouch:You are very correct my brother. I hope so many females out there will learn from this. Such a sad ending.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by GrandFinale2017(m): 3:28pm
Perfecttouch:hehehehehe you're saying the truth jhoor. A Slay queen has been Slayed. Rip
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by DIKEnaWAR: 4:49pm
She a runs girl, ain't she?
All runs girls attack me
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by cybriz82(m): 4:56pm
this is y i cnt fight any guy i see with my babe..evn if d guy dey ontop her..i go just greet them waka go jeje..girls of nowadays dem no want carry last..dem want flirt..club..ride in big cars..lodge in d biggest hotel..well me no kukuma get money to spend for any woman..so they are free to date sugar daddy..milk daddy..honey daddy..bitterkola daddy..bt when kasala burst na only u go park am ooo.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by SirWere(m): 5:03pm
I really can't care anymore. Next!
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by Akin619(m): 5:16pm
cybriz82:
You nailed it
2 Likes
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by triplewisdom: 5:29pm
If only other girls will learn.
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by LaEvilIMiss(f): 5:33pm
I blame
1: You and I - We are too busy and too detached from our humanity to care
2: Parents - We are too busy with the problems of the day to instill discipline into our children
3: Religious Leaders - We are too busy preaching the word in lavish decadence we put the work on God to train our children as we go after blessings upon blessings
4: The Government of the day - We are too busy executing irrelevant strategies over the last 50 years to see that without the fundamentals, nothing you do will work the way it is supposed to
2 Likes
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by kgcube: 5:43pm
EYAAAH. RIP
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by heryurh(m): 5:48pm
HOT CAKE
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by kelvinrhs(m): 5:52pm
DIKEnaWAR:PLS WAIT WHILE YOUR TRANSACTION IS PROCESSING
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by MrTypist: 6:12pm
These slay queens just dey make sacrifice dey easy for G boys.
1 Like
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by hillsway(m): 6:20pm
MrTypist:Nigerians!!!
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by EmmySparky(m): 6:44pm
cybriz82:3 bottles of bear for u my brother..RIP to the dead sha
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by SeekinAttention: 6:45pm
Take ur positive thinking to the pit of hell! You slut!
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by Jodha(f): 7:44pm
Oh.. If only she knew.. It means her death is for the best
Rip sha.. In yhur next life.. Stay one place..
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by catavocat: 8:05pm
i don frget waten i wan comment....any r.i.p...lesson to other slay queens
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by Omagago(m): 8:42pm
What happened to her
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by OlofofoNG: 8:58pm
ADEWUMIMichael:
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by Talk2Bella(f): 10:33pm
RIP
she sounds like an intelligent young lady
I hope her family requests for an autopsy
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by yourexcellency: 10:33pm
UNILAG is synonymous with runz. Only few ladies there are serious-minded. Yet they can pretend while @ home
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by Houseofglam7: 10:33pm
Wahala dey
RIP
|Re: Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man by bjhaid: 10:33pm
Slaying Gone Bad
