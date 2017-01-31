Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint (10544 Views)

A Ghanaian lady who had a weird experience with a Police Officer took to Twitter to narrate the incident in a series of tweets on Sunday. According to @JunkieOnMars, she claimed she was heading home when she was stopped at a police checkpoint in Dworwulu before one of the officers pulled her over for questioning. Surprisingly, during the interrogation, she said she got kissed by the Police officer who still couldn't explain his action.

In her attempts to report the matter at several police stations have seen many officers bursting into laughter as they find it hard to believe. Despite narrating the shocking experience on Twitter, she says she still doesn't feel better about it. See her tweets below....



that's not professional of an officer. The officer is suppose to be queried for that 5 Likes

Honestly I'm laughing too 12 Likes 1 Share

Konji officer 3 Likes







... And u are a graduate o.

nawa o. so being a graduate means you shouldn't call a spade a spade.



The girl is ugly and only an officer that is 'high' would risk his job to kiss an ugly girl.



you sound like a f00l no wonder your zoo country is a certified Shithole how do you define "fine." can you create an ant? Is physical beauty everything? No wonder nigeria is fvcked!



You'd be surprised how well educated and well behaved that "ugly" girl is. Or that doesn't count for anything in that zoo called Shitnigeria?



No wonder you nigerians are hated all over the world your values are twisted!



nawa o. so being a graduate means you shouldn't call a spade a spade.

There's nothing funny about this! The police officer has rapist signs written allover his behavior. 3 Likes

That's a potential rapist right there. 1 Like 1 Share

bad but forget it and thank God the deed does not go further to other thing"rape"



and u too don't keep late outside, not good for a decent lady if u don't want dirty play









na d gal wey d police kiss b dat na d gal wey d police kiss b dat 4 Likes

Huh? Maybe he saw a muffin; and not a woman.

The girl is lying...Ghanaians are taking over from Nigerians in this lying game..



See ugly girl with ugly mouth...*spits* 2 Likes





I don't believe anything I read on twitter, no not twitter of all place Only an idiot will believe that bullshìt story.I don't believe anything I read on twitter, no not twitter of all place 3 Likes 1 Share

These same lips I'm seeing

Kiss of life

Officer must be high on Weed. The girl is too ugly to be kissed by an officer.

... And u are a graduate o.

that was weird and unprofessional of him

Ehen so you got kissed like play like play 1 Like

K... In the police man defence in a court room, he was listening to No kissing by patoranking ft sarkodie when he pull the lady over at a check point, the song took an influence in his link of duty and instead of checking for her papers, he gave her a kiss unknowingly.







So bae, put the blame on pato and sark,cause police is yours friend