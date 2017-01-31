₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by olasarah: 7:02am
Lady narrates how a police officer allegedly pulled her over in traffic and kissed her on the mouth
A Ghanaian lady who had a weird experience with a Police Officer took to Twitter to narrate the incident in a series of tweets on Sunday. According to @JunkieOnMars, she claimed she was heading home when she was stopped at a police checkpoint in Dworwulu before one of the officers pulled her over for questioning. Surprisingly, during the interrogation, she said she got kissed by the Police officer who still couldn't explain his action.
In her attempts to report the matter at several police stations have seen many officers bursting into laughter as they find it hard to believe. Despite narrating the shocking experience on Twitter, she says she still doesn't feel better about it. See her tweets below....
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by olasarah: 7:03am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by olasarah: 7:04am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by CoolFreeday(m): 7:05am
that's not professional of an officer. The officer is suppose to be queried for that
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Wackyrichy(m): 7:11am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by ibkgab001: 7:13am
Honestly I'm laughing too
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Buharimustgo: 7:16am
Konji officer
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Mille: 7:17am
Officer must be high on Weed. The girl is too ugly to be kissed by an officer.
nawa o. so being a graduate means you shouldn't call a spade a spade.
The girl is ugly and only an officer that is 'high' would risk his job to kiss an ugly girl.
I see you are a Ghanian. Just tell us you are the girl or she is your sister. And we will beg Seun to spare her and remove the post from nairaland.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by anotherydz(m): 7:18am
Dunce everywhere
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Antares: 7:19am
There's nothing funny about this! The police officer has rapist signs written allover his behavior.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Goahead(m): 7:37am
That's a potential rapist right there.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Aadeyinka(m): 8:30am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by olasarah: 8:32am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by TINALETC3(f): 10:47am
na d gal wey d police kiss b dat
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by RealHaute: 10:48am
Huh? Maybe he saw a muffin; and not a woman.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by DLondonboiy: 10:48am
The girl is lying...Ghanaians are taking over from Nigerians in this lying game..
See ugly girl with ugly mouth...*spits*
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by vizkiz: 10:48am
Only an idiot will believe that bullshìt story.
I don't believe anything I read on twitter, no not twitter of all place
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by burkingx(f): 10:48am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by lizzypro: 10:49am
Kpele
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by dee02(m): 10:49am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Tazdroid(m): 10:49am
Hmm
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by stinggy(m): 10:50am
These same lips I'm seeing
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by modelmike7(m): 10:50am
Kiss of life
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Tazdroid(m): 10:50am
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by WINDSOW(m): 10:50am
Mille:... And u are a graduate o.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:51am
that was weird and unprofessional of him
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by Whoeppme(m): 10:51am
Ehen so you got kissed like play like play
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:52am
K... In the police man defence in a court room, he was listening to No kissing by patoranking ft sarkodie when he pull the lady over at a check point, the song took an influence in his link of duty and instead of checking for her papers, he gave her a kiss unknowingly.
So bae, put the blame on pato and sark,cause police is yours friend
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Kissed By A Police Officer At Checkpoint by botad(m): 10:52am
You make my day!
