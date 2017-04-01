₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by originalKsp(m): 8:42am On Mar 28
Are you ready to test your mental vitality and flexibility?
Quick — say aloud what color you see in every word, NOT the word you read.
Go from left to right, from top to down.
Ready. Ready. Ready. Go!
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by originalKsp(m): 8:47am On Mar 28
Sincerely share with us the row and color you made your first mistake and how many mistakes you made! - If Possible.
Facts about the Stroop Test:
The stroop test is used in neuropsychological evaluations to measure mental vitality and flexibility,
since performing well requires strong attention, inhibition and self-regulation capability.
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by SuperSuave(m): 8:51am On Mar 28
How do I take count of my mistake
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by GMan650(m): 8:42pm On Mar 29
Lol.... great stuff.
I made my first mistake on the fourth row so I had to start again. I finished it on the second attempt but with a slow pace.
Good stuff tho
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by originalKsp(m): 4:59am On Mar 30
GMan650:
good job.
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by mokaflex(m): 3:04am
Gf
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by nwachinemelu(m): 3:06am
Failed woefully even Albert Einstein will fail this....
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by daewoorazer(m): 3:06am
The game intends you to see beyond the obvious.
To better understand d game, force your eyes to blur the words so you won't see them clearly, however, only the color remains.
#zanga
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by davidif: 3:11am
I quit at the third line.
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by mdee1(m): 3:13am
booked
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by eagleeye2: 3:22am
Made my first mistake on the second row, but continued more slowly and had to pause a bit on the third row, and continued till i finished.
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by MummyIMadeIt: 3:23am
On my first attempt i goofed big time, but i got it covered on 2nd attempt with a slower pace
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by HIRAETH(f): 3:25am
Nice one.... . I passed
Don't ask me how
Good morning and happy new month
.... .. April fool day... ..
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by atilla(m): 3:26am
Interesting. Can't imagine doing this after drinkng 2 beers
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by BabaCommander: 3:27am
Got all of it correct in one fell swoop.
I ain't kidding mate, just joking
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by Dekatron(m): 3:29am
I started reading the texts as soon as I reached line two or so. that one mean say I no dey okay?
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by BIGTinfotech: 3:30am
Nice one op
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by Femsmart(m): 3:32am
Got it in my first attempt reading it slowly.
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by peculiar32(f): 3:36am
this game is fun
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by kingvectorv(m): 3:38am
passing by
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by myking95(m): 3:42am
Finished everything in less than 10 secs. No mistake
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by shumuel(m): 3:44am
I dey come
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by VickyRotex(f): 3:46am
I garrit!
Re: Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility by ngmgeek(m): 3:47am
Nice and fun. More of this!
