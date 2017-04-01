Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / Stroop Test – Test Your Mental Vitality And Flexibility (999 Views)

Quick — say aloud what color you see in every word, NOT the word you read.



Go from left to right, from top to down.



Ready. Ready. Ready. Go!





Facts about the Stroop Test:



The stroop test is used in neuropsychological evaluations to measure mental vitality and flexibility,

since performing well requires strong attention, inhibition and self-regulation capability.



Sincerely share with us the row and color you made your first mistake and how many mistakes you made! - If Possible.The stroop test is used in neuropsychological evaluations to measure mental vitality and flexibility,since performing well requires strong attention, inhibition and self-regulation capability.

How do I take count of my mistake 1 Like

Lol.... great stuff.





I made my first mistake on the fourth row so I had to start again. I finished it on the second attempt but with a slow pace.



Good stuff tho 1 Like

good job. good job. 1 Like

Failed woefully even Albert Einstein will fail this.... 2 Likes

The game intends you to see beyond the obvious.



To better understand d game, force your eyes to blur the words so you won't see them clearly, however, only the color remains.







#zanga 2 Likes

I quit at the third line. 1 Like

Made my first mistake on the second row, but continued more slowly and had to pause a bit on the third row, and continued till i finished. 1 Like

On my first attempt i goofed big time, but i got it covered on 2nd attempt with a slower pace 1 Like

Interesting. Can't imagine doing this after drinkng 2 beers 1 Like





























that one mean say I no dey okay? I started reading the texts as soon as I reached line two or so.that one mean say I no dey okay?

Got it in my first attempt reading it slowly.

Finished everything in less than 10 secs. No mistake

