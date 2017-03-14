₦airaland Forum

14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos)

Crime

14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:38am
The 14-year old girl who was defiled by five men at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region says she has been contemplating suicide for some time now.

The traumatised girl dropped out of school at Class Four after her ordeal and says she is being haunted by the dastardly incident which has left her with life-threatening complications.

Her revelations come as the Nkawkaw police arrest a third suspect, Awudu Kamiru, an 18-year-old head porter.

The victim was strangled by her attackers in an attempt to murder her after having sexual intercourse with her in turns.

The attackers confessed to Nhyira FM the plan was to conceal their illegal act and avoid a possible arrest.


But a Good Samaritan who found her in an unconscious state in the Trado stream saved her life.

That act has since left her with walking difficulties whilst she bleeds profusely from her private parts.

Police have so far arrested three suspects in connection with the act.



Twenty-five-year-old Cobbler and ex-convict Yaw Preko and a driver’s mate, Mohammed Adamu were the first two to be arrested and arraigned before an Nkawkaw Magistrates Court.

The two, who have since pleaded for leniency after admitting to the offence of defilement, conspiracy to co commit crime and attempted murder. are expected back in court on April 7, 2017.

A third suspect, Awudu Kamiru, was arrested over the weekend after Adamu led police to his hideout.



Kamiru has been identified by the victim as the one who kicked her down before leading to her attack.

Nkawkaw Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Sarfo Peprah says efforts are underway to arrest two more suspects who are at large. Two other persons said to have taken part in the gang rape have been identified only as Junior and Sarfo.

Apart from the trauma, the girl says some residents in her neighbourhood have been making fun of her.

She tells Nhyira FM's Ohemeng Tawiah that she has been contemplating suicide as an option.



This means little has been done to improve the poor girl's situation since that near-death incident.

The Children's Act recommends that victims like the 14-year-girl should be supported with counselling sessions and shelter.

But this is absent in the Nkawkaw area.

Chief Superintendent Sarfo Peprah admits the absence of probation officers and shelter to accommodate and counsel victims of sexual abuse and other crimes committed against children makes the healing process for victims very difficult.

“Because we have no other alternative [shelter], they still remain where they live and just imagine the stigma and the trauma they’ve gone through. That is not the best,” he said.

He has, therefore, appealed to non-governmental organisations to help provide shelter for sexually abused children.


http://m.myjoyonline.com/marticles/news/14yearold-girl-defiled-by-five-men-contemplates-suicide

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:40am
more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/14-year-old-girl-defiled-by-five-men-in.html

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by jeffrizzy1(m): 9:45am
KONJI NO GOOD O


Life Imprisonment. angry
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 9:57am
And i was thinking that a particular region in Nigeria was the defending champions of rape .


The way Konji take dey attack Ghanians ehn......



Send those he-goats to the great beyond.
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Mathematical(f): 9:57am
shocked





#saynotochildmolestation

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Franchise21(m): 9:58am
Too bad

Why gang rape a 14yrs old gurl??
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 10:00am
Abeg make una collect her Fone oh

B4 that MTN number calls her, once she pick the call naaaa 3rd mainland bridge direct oh cry
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by ElsonMorali: 10:13am
A quick death would be too merciful for the rapists. They should have their skin peeled from their stomach up and tied over their heads and tied to a stake like that and left in the sun for two weeks.

As for the girl's neighbourhood making fun of her, That's the kind of neighborhood you pray. Boko haram terrorists or Fulani herdsmen ransack and kill their men and rape all of their women.

The day is still young. We can still be hopeful. I hope Fulani herdsmen are reading this.

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by ElsonMorali: 10:16am
By by way, what's this doing under romance section? What's romantic about this? angry

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by chris6flash: 11:38am
oops
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by orimipe(f): 11:39am
This is sad, very sad. angry

I pray she gets all the needed supports during this period.
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by spartan117(m): 11:39am
All rapists are fake men
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by SAVAGEBETS: 11:40am
terrible
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 11:40am
Atrocities everywhere
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Bimpe29: 11:41am
What a wicked world we live in? cry cry cry
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 11:41am
CplusJason:
And i was thinking that a particular region in Nigeria was the defending champions of rape .


The way Konji take dey attack Ghanians ehn......



Send those he-goats to the great beyond.

If Ghanaians were Nigerians and their mad rush for butts,they will be raping every girl there,because 95%of the girls there are well endowered
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by columbus007(m): 11:42am
Terrible.
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by smartxyz(m): 11:42am
see dere life

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Homeboiy: 11:42am
dont kill yourself biko
bt wetin u carry wey make 5old fools rape u
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by pussyAvenger: 11:43am
ahh!! Ghana should review their immigration policies against a particular tribe in Nigeria oo.... they must hv influenced something
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Amathylee(m): 11:43am
pyyxxaro:
Abeg make una collect her Fone oh

B4 that MTN number calls her, once she pick the call naaaa 3rd mainland bridge direct oh cry
God...a human who nid sense spotted

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by jimi4us: 11:43am
Abeg who see Kemen last?
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by mynewphone: 11:43am

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Amathylee(m): 11:44am
ElsonMorali:
By by way, what's this doing under romance section? What's romantic about this? angry
epp me ask d op
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Omoluabi16(m): 11:46am
All rapists should be hanged. Rape should be made a capital punishment. I hate rape.
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by xoxo001(m): 11:47am
Raping a woman is like humiliating your mother
Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 11:47am
[quote author=pyyxxaro post=55025400]Abeg make una collect her Fone oh

B4 that MTN number calls her, once she pick the call naa
Mtcheew

Re: 14-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl Raped By Five Men Contemplates Suicide (Photos) by fisfat(m): 11:47am
5 men! WTF! Conji na bastardd tho

