The 14-year old girl who was defiled by five men at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region says she has been contemplating suicide for some time now.



The traumatised girl dropped out of school at Class Four after her ordeal and says she is being haunted by the dastardly incident which has left her with life-threatening complications.



Her revelations come as the Nkawkaw police arrest a third suspect, Awudu Kamiru, an 18-year-old head porter.



The victim was strangled by her attackers in an attempt to murder her after having sexual intercourse with her in turns.



The attackers confessed to Nhyira FM the plan was to conceal their illegal act and avoid a possible arrest.





But a Good Samaritan who found her in an unconscious state in the Trado stream saved her life.



That act has since left her with walking difficulties whilst she bleeds profusely from her private parts.



Police have so far arrested three suspects in connection with the act.







Twenty-five-year-old Cobbler and ex-convict Yaw Preko and a driver’s mate, Mohammed Adamu were the first two to be arrested and arraigned before an Nkawkaw Magistrates Court.



The two, who have since pleaded for leniency after admitting to the offence of defilement, conspiracy to co commit crime and attempted murder. are expected back in court on April 7, 2017.



A third suspect, Awudu Kamiru, was arrested over the weekend after Adamu led police to his hideout.







Kamiru has been identified by the victim as the one who kicked her down before leading to her attack.



Nkawkaw Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Sarfo Peprah says efforts are underway to arrest two more suspects who are at large. Two other persons said to have taken part in the gang rape have been identified only as Junior and Sarfo.



Apart from the trauma, the girl says some residents in her neighbourhood have been making fun of her.



She tells Nhyira FM's Ohemeng Tawiah that she has been contemplating suicide as an option.







This means little has been done to improve the poor girl's situation since that near-death incident.



The Children's Act recommends that victims like the 14-year-girl should be supported with counselling sessions and shelter.



But this is absent in the Nkawkaw area.



Chief Superintendent Sarfo Peprah admits the absence of probation officers and shelter to accommodate and counsel victims of sexual abuse and other crimes committed against children makes the healing process for victims very difficult.



“Because we have no other alternative [shelter], they still remain where they live and just imagine the stigma and the trauma they’ve gone through. That is not the best,” he said.



He has, therefore, appealed to non-governmental organisations to help provide shelter for sexually abused children.



http://m.myjoyonline.com/marticles/news/14yearold-girl-defiled-by-five-men-contemplates-suicide