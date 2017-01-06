Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) (20321 Views)

http://www.viviangist.com/when-mbaise-man-dey-use-atm Am in my house comman beat me ... #Viviangist 2 Likes



Lmao Lmao 6 Likes

Na soo but that look like Yoruba dressing na :' 70 Likes 2 Shares

With him fake aba Agbada...the other two no difference between them and the two thieves by Jesus on the cross. 1 Like





AND HE WILL END UP WITHDRAWING ONLY N500 AND HE WILL END UP WITHDRAWING ONLY N500 7 Likes



what kinda thread is this for Pete's sake



if there Aiit no better thread why not put one of those sport betting tips thread on front-page?



abi u nor want men to pick tomorrow wen be market day what kinda thread is this for Pete's sakeif there Aiit no better thread why not put one of those sport betting tips thread on front-page?abi u nor want men to pick tomorrow wen be market day 7 Likes

in africa if u act poor u'll continually live in poverty if u act rich then u r more likely to get rich, its all about prospects 1 Like

unfunny 4 Likes

Which kain ATM be this one

Lol

He's clearly an Afonja from Ibadan 28 Likes 5 Shares

how did this get to front-page? no sentence. nothing. just a picture. 1 Like

Afonja man. 11 Likes 1 Share

That must be an Ibadan man 13 Likes 1 Share

...I can bet that fellow is an ijebu man.

Mbaise man no dey wear Agbada. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nope ..... that's how ekiti and ijebu people uses the ATM 11 Likes 1 Share

Zita55:



Lmao

kikikikikikikikikiki kikikikikikikikikiki

Interesting!

some body should tell that man that Atm no dey borrow person money ooo...... some body should tell that man that Atm no dey borrow person money ooo......



















#MySignatureMyBusiness But the man's attire resembles that of our Ofe nmannu(oil soup) brothers not country 5 attire#MySignatureMyBusiness 5 Likes 2 Shares

Lolz. Mbaise man doesn't dress like that, definitely our "brothers" from North, Na them fit do this kain thin. 1 Like





Mbaise men no dey wear 'agbada' 5 Likes

Definitely Not an Imo guy... IMO guys are Porsche.. I know one when I see one 8 Likes 1 Share

mba five

Omo ibadan ati omo ijebu no ni! 6 Likes 1 Share

