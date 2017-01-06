₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,631 members, 3,451,609 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 08:52 PM

When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) - Jokes Etc - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) (20321 Views)

Moment Tinubu Spotted Dino Melaye At Seyi's Wedding (Hilarious Photo) / See What This Man Is Doing In Lagos Because Of Fuel Scarcity(pic) / See How This Man Is Cooling Himself Because Of Heat(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by viviangist: 10:04am On Mar 28
Am in my house comman beat me ... #Viviangist

http://www.viviangist.com/when-mbaise-man-dey-use-atm

2 Likes

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Zita55(f): 10:48am On Mar 28
grin
Lmao

6 Likes

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by momodub: 7:24pm
Na soo but that look like Yoruba dressing na :' grin

70 Likes 2 Shares

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Whoeppme(m): 7:24pm
With him fake aba Agbada...the other two no difference between them and the two thieves by Jesus on the cross.

1 Like

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by kelvyn7(m): 7:24pm
shocked

AND HE WILL END UP WITHDRAWING ONLY N500 cheesy cheesy

7 Likes

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 7:24pm
embarassed
what kinda thread is this for Pete's sake

if there Aiit no better thread why not put one of those sport betting tips thread on front-page?

abi u nor want men to pick tomorrow wen be market day

7 Likes

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Movingcoil(m): 7:24pm
Am just looking for a good electrical machine research topic no matter how hard for my thesis topic
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by CriticMaestro: 7:24pm
in africa if u act poor u'll continually live in poverty if u act rich then u r more likely to get rich, its all about prospects

1 Like

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Castleberry(f): 7:24pm
grin
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Shortyy(f): 7:24pm
unfunny

4 Likes

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Henryyy(m): 7:24pm
Which kain ATM be this one
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Olumiland(m): 7:24pm
Lol
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 7:24pm
He's clearly an Afonja from Ibadan grin grin

28 Likes 5 Shares

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Royal789(m): 7:24pm
how did this get to front-page? no sentence. nothing. just a picture.

1 Like

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Benita27(f): 7:24pm
Afonja man. cheesy grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Dottore: 7:24pm
That must be an Ibadan man

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by freshness2020(m): 7:24pm
...I can bet that fellow is an ijebu man.
Mbaise man no dey wear Agbada.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Hades2016(m): 7:25pm
Nope ..... that's how ekiti and ijebu people uses the ATM grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by cardinalstar091: 7:25pm
Zita55:
grin
Lmao

kikikikikikikikikiki
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Anitop(m): 7:25pm
Interesting!
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by oseka101(m): 7:25pm
grin grin some body should tell that man that Atm no dey borrow person money ooo......
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by speaktome(m): 7:25pm
But the man's attire resembles that of our Ofe nmannu(oil soup) brothers not country 5 attire

grin grin grin grin grin grin






#MySignatureMyBusiness

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by MARKone(m): 7:25pm
Lolz. Mbaise man doesn't dress like that, definitely our "brothers" from North, Na them fit do this kain thin.

1 Like

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by NLevents: 7:25pm
I can't stop laughing grin

Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!

Check my signature for more information

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by spyder880(m): 7:25pm
Mbaise men no dey wear 'agbada' cheesy

5 Likes

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by NeeKlaus: 7:25pm
.
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Fresia01(f): 7:25pm
Definitely Not an Imo guy... IMO guys are Porsche.. I know one when I see one

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by kenoz(m): 7:25pm
grin
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by chukwukahenry(m): 7:26pm
mba five
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by ehissi(m): 7:26pm
Omo ibadan ati omo ijebu no ni! grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by Bashirfuntua(m): 7:26pm
lol
Re: When Mbaise Man Is Using An ATM (Hilarious Photo) by khallyberry(m): 7:26pm
noooo,
flatinos no dey wear agbada
na afonjas.
abeg na joke ooo before angry NL chop ma head grin

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Be Careful What You Say In The Presence Of Your Kids Lol / Ask Me Anything On Why The Chicken Crossed The Road. / Who Turn Lolabbey To Lol

Viewing this topic: cleish(m), tipsieoladj(m), celeboi(m), Sbsspaces, relevanteism, oli360, venatus25(m), yampoo(m), Obiwannn, Petrosonly, dellabella, breko(m), cloudyskygrind(m), divads(m), heckymaicon(m), burkingx(f), Millz404(m), canalily(m), Bidex6444(m), konny1(m), Yscrollcue, allybee(f), 4reala(m), OJtOp2(m), fhranchez(m), Equal2DeTask(m), bigwig10(m), praxs(m), ifeanyija(m), hardeypeju, Estellar, Onyenna(m), Onyi29, d25(m), Sohot1(m), Burgerlomo, Keneth1(m), accused, obicute007(m), harqu, samomeh(m), destinysgu(m), JohnXcel, tino22(m), Kenox, Glaxx(m), Unpredictableme(m), twilliamx, shabashola(f), Torter, Rtopzy(f), pehay(m), Werehkpe, k22olainc(m), happney65, boluwaay(m), Danty37(m), Akuneshiobike(m), SirVintageCock, Youcharia(f), GrandFinale2017(m), Chirosey, Duplik8t77(m), sweetrie(f), Donald1987, Boykay, Divinecosmas, obination12(m), Iamtwenty4(m), zikter(m), Victoriousvic(m), pol01, speaktome(m), Marcsolo1(m), megamank(m), zanotti, bbee(m), johnreh, yadnus1(m), emmynent(m), kingvectorv(m), kennyldelsu, emy77, Irishrena1(f), Yomite22(m), larion, wongwe and 111 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.