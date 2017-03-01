₦airaland Forum

Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by broseme: 4:51pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLI09aDxdC/

What a sweet way proposal.Comedian Jenkins Osoru gathered his friends.After singing a lovely song for his girlfriend Mary Elaye,he knelt down and proposed to her.Mary Elaye then gave him the a very 'hot and romantic' kiss.

See photos below and watch the proposal video above


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-proposes-to-his-girlfriend-in.html?m=1

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by broseme: 4:51pm
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by broseme: 4:51pm
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Rtopzy(f): 4:55pm
So romantic

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by dingbang(m): 4:55pm
Lol women sef
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Davash222(m): 4:56pm
Na diz kind thing dey sweet una.

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Rtopzy(f): 4:57pm
Lolz
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by strix(m): 5:11pm
Dunno oo undecided but I can't propose to my girl in a club

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Dojupyo(f): 5:16pm
So romantic..

My future hubby, just be Godfearing, a loving man and rich.. Even if you gimme the ring, without kneeling, I'll gladly accept biko

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by decatalyst(m): 5:18pm
My crocky voice on mic is enough to scare away my gf before the actual proposal grin grin


I go just jejely do am at the center of an ocean...you should know why wink grin

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by decatalyst(m): 5:19pm
Why are you giving the full description of Jesus nau? undecided

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Dojupyo(f): 5:21pm
There are still men with those qualities..
I need nothing less than that grin

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Michellla(f): 5:26pm
really?

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by loadedvibes: 6:21pm
Please who is Jenkins osoro

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Flamzey00: 6:21pm
What shall it profit a man to propose in d period of global recession?
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by philo04(m): 6:21pm
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by madridguy(m): 6:21pm
tongue
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by olasarah: 6:21pm
cool
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by TosineGuy(m): 6:21pm
it would have been a interesting if after the the kiss the guy said,' i was only joking, don't u know i am a comedian'. Lol
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Kakamorufu(m): 6:22pm
accept or leave the boat cheesy
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Phiniter(m): 6:22pm
I dunno why I don't like public proposals it kinda forces the woman to say yes not to embarrass the man
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Zabilon007(m): 6:22pm
I hate this poo.
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Celestyn8213: 6:22pm
story for the gods..,weanwhile still waitng for alert
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by icon8: 6:22pm
Ole, ole, olojukokoro, alapamasise, etc., etc.
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Nofuckgiven: 6:23pm
Very few romantic men like me are left...... tongue
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Aderola15(f): 6:23pm
grin cheesy

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Mrkjay: 6:23pm
So romantic
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Zabilon007(m): 6:23pm
See your life.... Full of mediocrity... Pray for your own wealth you hungry woman!

Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by OluDare01(m): 6:24pm
Yes! There's very few of us with those qualities
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by icon8: 6:24pm
You dey mind her?
Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by donestk(m): 6:24pm
You're shameless

