₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,601 members, 3,445,675 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 08:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down (13657 Views)
Emmanuel Emenike Proposes To Iheoma Nnadi (Photos) / Fan Proposes To Actress Ruth Kadiri After She Posts Hot Photo / See Snoop Dogg Surprises Fans By Singing About Jesus(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by broseme: 4:51pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLI09aDxdC/
What a sweet way proposal.Comedian Jenkins Osoru gathered his friends.After singing a lovely song for his girlfriend Mary Elaye,he knelt down and proposed to her.Mary Elaye then gave him the a very 'hot and romantic' kiss.
See photos below and watch the proposal video above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-proposes-to-his-girlfriend-in.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by broseme: 4:51pm
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by broseme: 4:51pm
broseme:more
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Rtopzy(f): 4:55pm
So romantic
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by dingbang(m): 4:55pm
Lol women sef
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Davash222(m): 4:56pm
Rtopzy:Na diz kind thing dey sweet una.
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Rtopzy(f): 4:57pm
Davash222:Lolz
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by strix(m): 5:11pm
Dunno oo but I can't propose to my girl in a club
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Dojupyo(f): 5:16pm
So romantic..
My future hubby, just be Godfearing, a loving man and rich.. Even if you gimme the ring, without kneeling, I'll gladly accept biko
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by decatalyst(m): 5:18pm
My crocky voice on mic is enough to scare away my gf before the actual proposal
I go just jejely do am at the center of an ocean...you should know why
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by decatalyst(m): 5:19pm
Dojupyo:
Why are you giving the full description of Jesus nau?
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Dojupyo(f): 5:21pm
decatalyst:
There are still men with those qualities..
I need nothing less than that
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Michellla(f): 5:26pm
Dojupyo:really?
8 Likes
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by loadedvibes: 6:21pm
Please who is Jenkins osoro
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Flamzey00: 6:21pm
What shall it profit a man to propose in d period of global recession?
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by philo04(m): 6:21pm
lady went to buy a parrot and asked
the sales man“what's so special
about the parrot”?
Sales man says the parrot can talk.So
the lady asks the parrot,“how do I
look?”
The parrot replied“u look like a
prostitute!”
The lady got pissed off,and tells the
sales man that its a very rude parrot
and she cannot buy it.The sales man
told the lady to please wait for two
minutes,so he took the parrot to the
back of the store and shoves the
parrot into a bucket of water and when
he pulls the parrot out,he says,
“If you disrespect out there I will soak
you in water again.Then he took the
parrot back outside.
The sales man asked the lady to ask
the parrot questions again.
LADY:If I come home with one man
what would you think?
PARROT:He is your husband.
LADY:Two Men?
PARROT:Your husband and his
brother.
LADY:Three Men?
PARROT:Your husband,his brother,and
your brother.
LADY:Four Men?
PARROT:Sir,Pls just bring the bucket
of water,I already told u she is a
prostitute!
Lol. ....have a great week ahead.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by madridguy(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by olasarah: 6:21pm
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by TosineGuy(m): 6:21pm
it would have been a interesting if after the the kiss the guy said,' i was only joking, don't u know i am a comedian'. Lol
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Kakamorufu(m): 6:22pm
decatalyst:accept or leave the boat
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Phiniter(m): 6:22pm
I dunno why I don't like public proposals it kinda forces the woman to say yes not to embarrass the man
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Zabilon007(m): 6:22pm
I hate this poo.
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Celestyn8213: 6:22pm
story for the gods..,weanwhile still waitng for alert
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by icon8: 6:22pm
Dojupyo:
Ole, ole, olojukokoro, alapamasise, etc., etc.
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Nofuckgiven: 6:23pm
Very few romantic men like me are left......
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Aderola15(f): 6:23pm
Dojupyo:
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Mrkjay: 6:23pm
So romantic
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by Zabilon007(m): 6:23pm
Dojupyo:
See your life.... Full of mediocrity... Pray for your own wealth you hungry woman!
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by OluDare01(m): 6:24pm
Dojupyo:Yes! There's very few of us with those qualities
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by icon8: 6:24pm
Michellla:
You dey mind her?
|Re: Comedian Jenkins Osoru Proposes To Mary Elaye By Singing & Kneeling Down by donestk(m): 6:24pm
You're shameless
Dojupyo:
Tiwa Savage Private Part Exposed While Perfoming On Stage [SEE PHOTO] / Who Did This To Basketmouth? / Happy Birthday Pastor Chris Oyakhilome!
Viewing this topic: kheni28(m), Ajicold(f), noziz(m), Baroque, Kemimarch16(f), HarkymTheOracle(m), mebad(m), sprado(m), Annabelkelvin, Emmytrill(m), Psalm45(f), scana042, Ucheraymond(m), frankgreat(m), stenlydxlite(m), eclecticbaron, Deesick7(m), sircrabo, Dannybliss1(m), Bonejr(m), timmydavids(m), johnj7818(m), Kingjoshbaba(m), zeyheed(m), kariz(m), Stegomiah(f), ojmaroni247(m), doctimonyeka(m), tankomagajin, Movic7070(m), PublicAssurance, Goldenboy333, ellahzy(f), henryowor(m), agborodun, amas124(m), olafunny(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6