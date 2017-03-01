₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by CastedDude: 12:15pm
Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, the young and stylish Oluwo of Iwoland, Osun state -who is known for his high fashion sense -was spotted rocking another stylish attire as he went for watch shopping in a Gucci shop.
The prominent traditional ruler who was once heavily criticized for not 'upholding his culture' by sitting on the throne in suit and clothes other than his royal robes -appears to love his style unlike other Nigerian monarchs who always wear their regalia.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/classic-osun-monarch-rocks-stylish.html
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by CastedDude: 12:16pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by profhezekiah: 12:17pm
What can I say, U own ur money, U own ur life
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:34pm
K...oba don go holiday with small iyawo, wre is that other iyawo, let her come and ride rodeo with me on the throne before young thug oba come back
Your Majesty please stay long there and enjoy your holiday, everything is in safe hands here
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by NightRains(m): 12:34pm
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Ayodejioak(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Scream(m): 12:35pm
Begging for attention even as a royalty...like Peak, it is in some people.
4 Likes
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Celestyn8213: 12:35pm
Who no like better thing na?
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by omofunaab(m): 12:35pm
My nigga
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by adorablepepple(f): 12:35pm
and so.... is that squirrel on his neck
He is in a squirrel shop
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Sirpaul(m): 12:35pm
YOU HEAR!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 12:35pm
] him dey chop una money
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by TheGreatBinins: 12:35pm
Decedent of Oba of Binin
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by NovusHomo(m): 12:35pm
profhezekiah:
Kaabiyesi Oniyahoo of Yahooland.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by ifeanyi83(m): 12:36pm
I'm sure comments would have poured in if this was a pastor...
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Tokziby: 12:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by homopoliticus: 12:36pm
E dy alright like that!
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Danialuone: 12:36pm
Ori Ade to Zneeee,with swagerrrrrs.Respect sir
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by MrsTruth: 12:36pm
Ooogaaaa
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by geostrata(m): 12:37pm
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by chchinedu(m): 12:37pm
Dope
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by WHOcarex: 12:37pm
G
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by maxiuc(m): 12:37pm
Which judgement this oba go give
how can this oba rule his people
All this paparazzi nd pepperdemgang Afonja obas
4 Likes
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by AngelicBeing: 12:38pm
NovusHomo:
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by adeoba2008(m): 12:39pm
Its good. The youths are taking over.
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by lizzypro: 12:39pm
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by CarlosTheJackal: 12:40pm
He is busy rocking while another Osun Monarch is rocking jail in Abuja
Yorubas really love themselves
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by Blurryface(m): 12:40pm
Reminds me of Murphy's dad in 'Coming to Amreica'
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by seuncyrus(m): 12:41pm
we get aremogucci , now obagucci
|Re: Oba Adewale Akanbi In A Gucci Shop (Pictured) by inventor432(m): 12:43pm
irumole ton je fried rice
back in the days the sacrifice are made with cowries,kola,bitter kola...but this 21st centuries dem don dey use fried rice and good things that better d body
