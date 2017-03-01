



Source; Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, the young and stylish Oluwo of Iwoland, Osun state -who is known for his high fashion sense -was spotted rocking another stylish attire as he went for watch shopping in a Gucci shop.The prominent traditional ruler who was once heavily criticized for not 'upholding his culture' by sitting on the throne in suit and clothes other than his royal robes -appears to love his style unlike other Nigerian monarchs who always wear their regalia.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/classic-osun-monarch-rocks-stylish.html