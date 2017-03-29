₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by ebusfav: 7:40pm
The letter below which is trending on social media, is allegedly written by a female graduate of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, located in Owerri area of Imo State.
The 21-year-old lady who applied for a job opening in a popular hotel in Aba, Luxury City Hotel, and reportedly a National Diploma graduate, wrote;
No.....
Aba, Abia State
29/03/2017
The Luxury City
Hotel
aba Owerri road
Dear Sir/Madam
LATER OF APPLICATION
My name is .... I am 21yrs old I Just grautueted with ordinary national diploma
at federal polythnic nekede owerri Am so much interested when I hard of a vacancy in your hotel so i decide to apply I will be so gratful working in this noble hotel
I have work at Links hotel Owerri as receptionist I have customer relations
so I will be grateful if am allow to work in this hotel
Your's sincerely
(Her signature)
O...
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:44pm
Hmmmm!
Make una commont the girl name and address na.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Freewoman(f): 7:44pm
Blame it to those boys that always distract we girls ........................ we hardly concentrate with our studies especially when we look little prettier , na die be that one
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by PrinzCarter(m): 7:48pm
Freewoman:wonders of our senior bros dat has no respect
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by stainlink(m): 7:53pm
She can't even spell the polytechnic she went to.
Is she in anyway related to Oga Dino?
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 7:56pm
Blame it on the education system
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by OrestesDante: 8:16pm
Let the 1st, 2nd class 3rd class rancour begin!
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 8:43pm
Flexherbal:
Bros calm down...u nor wan mk she meet bf wey go teach am English?
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:57pm
yomi007k:Hahhaahhaha!
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by FromZeroToHero(m): 9:21pm
This is the real meaning of unemployable graduates. This girl don fall Nekede hand. My alma mater.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:39pm
Chai
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by ibroh22(m): 10:06pm
RIP English!!! wehdone ma!! our sister from one of the states of the rising sun
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Kaeyzo(m): 10:14pm
She really killed it. What a good Grammar!!! No suprise she is from one of the so-called educated state
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Funtan: 10:24pm
Freewoman:
If beauty were to be judged from handwriting, I doubt her being pretty at all
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by MrHenshaw: 10:38pm
ebusfav:
Not only Fedpolynek,it is a true reflection of the current decadence in the education system.She is far better than a lot of people moving about as youth corps member.
Everyone wants to answer a "graduate".D country is funny,must everyone go to higher institution.Most chinese,US Citizens etc are performing "wonders" with high school certificate only.
Honestly i don't blame them totally since it's what the country want.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 10:44pm
The gal in question fit be one of dis slay queens & pepperdemgang, but common application letter, she can't write.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:44pm
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:44pm
There is still room for her if she wants to learn.....
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:45pm
not everyone is good with written or spoken English
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by sotall(m): 10:45pm
hmmm
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:45pm
If you actually believe this piece of bullshiit scripted and written by a random blogger just to mock polytechnic graduates, then you're not in any way better than the accused person cos you self dey suffer from "gullibility"
This is too fake to be real nah.. Even if someone is grammatically deficient, no be like this e dey be nah
#Nonsense#
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by eph123(f): 10:45pm
Why would anyone hand write an application letter in such an untidy manner?
I doubt this news.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:46pm
Sad.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by mayorski01(m): 10:46pm
Divay22:say your mind o
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by kingvectorv(m): 10:46pm
Hmmm...
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Equado(m): 10:47pm
When you have access to application letters, you'll see letters worse than this from bsc holders.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by pqako: 10:48pm
NCAN Nairaland chapter
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by MusingMic(m): 10:48pm
Hmmm. This is just sad.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by Crauxx(m): 10:49pm
. SD gh
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 10:49pm
ebusfav:I would've pardoned her if she was only failing in spellings but seeing her poor handwriting mad me go haywire.
|Re: Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) by charlesucheh(m): 10:49pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeem!!!!!!! The girl try joor! I was hoping to see a more heart breaking bombshell!! Am out!
