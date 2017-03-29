Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Application Letter Written By A Female Graduate Of Federal Poly Nekede (Photos) (9997 Views)

The 21-year-old lady who applied for a job opening in a popular hotel in Aba, Luxury City Hotel, and reportedly a National Diploma graduate, wrote;



No.....

Aba, Abia State

29/03/2017



The Luxury City

Hotel

aba Owerri road





Dear Sir/Madam



LATER OF APPLICATION

My name is .... I am 21yrs old I Just grautueted with ordinary national diploma

at federal polythnic nekede owerri Am so much interested when I hard of a vacancy in your hotel so i decide to apply I will be so gratful working in this noble hotel

I have work at Links hotel Owerri as receptionist I have customer relations

so I will be grateful if am allow to work in this hotel



Your's sincerely

(Her signature)

O...







Hmmmm!

Make una commont the girl name and address na. 1 Like

Blame it to those boys that always distract we girls ........................ we hardly concentrate with our studies especially when we look little prettier , na die be that one 8 Likes

Freewoman:

Blame it to those boys that always distract we girls ........................ we hardly concentrate with our studies especially when we look little prettier , na die be that one wonders of our senior bros dat has no respect wonders of our senior bros dat has no respect 1 Like



She can't even spell the polytechnic she went to.

Blame it on the education system 3 Likes 1 Share

Let the 1st, 2nd class 3rd class rancour begin! 1 Like 1 Share

Flexherbal:

Hmmmm!

Make una commont the girl name and address na.



yomi007k:





This is the real meaning of unemployable graduates. This girl don fall Nekede hand. My alma mater. 1 Like

Chai 2 Likes

RIP English!!! wehdone ma!! our sister from one of the states of the rising sun

She really killed it. What a good Grammar!!! No suprise she is from one of the so-called educated state 2 Likes

Freewoman:

Blame it to those boys that always distract we girls ........................ we hardly concentrate with our studies especially when we look little prettier , na die be that one



Not only Fedpolynek,it is a true reflection of the current decadence in the education system.She is far better than a lot of people moving about as youth corps member.

Everyone wants to answer a "graduate".D country is funny,must everyone go to higher institution.Most chinese,US Citizens etc are performing "wonders" with high school certificate only.

Honestly i don't blame them totally since it's what the country want. Not only Fedpolynek,it is a true reflection of the current decadence in the education system.She is far better than a lot of people moving about as youth corps member.Everyone wants to answer a "graduate".D country is funny,must everyone go to higher institution.Most chinese,US Citizens etc are performing "wonders" with high school certificate only.Honestly i don't blame them totally since it's what the country want. 2 Likes

The gal in question fit be one of dis slay queens & pepperdemgang, but common application letter, she can't write.

There is still room for her if she wants to learn..... 2 Likes 1 Share

not everyone is good with written or spoken English 1 Like

hmmm

If you actually believe this piece of bullshiit scripted and written by a random blogger just to mock polytechnic graduates, then you're not in any way better than the accused person cos you self dey suffer from "gullibility"



This is too fake to be real nah.. Even if someone is grammatically deficient, no be like this e dey be nah



#Nonsense# 3 Likes 2 Shares

Why would anyone hand write an application letter in such an untidy manner?

I doubt this news.

Sad.

Divay22:

Hmmm...

When you have access to application letters, you'll see letters worse than this from bsc holders. 1 Like

NCAN Nairaland chapter

Hmmm. This is just sad.

. SD gh

I would've pardoned her if she was only failing in spellings but seeing her poor handwriting mad me go haywire. I would've pardoned her if she was only failing in spellings but seeing her poor handwriting mad me go haywire.