I love my job, my Boss and my colleagues. As an Accountant, our job requires that we sit long hours on our computers updating the Companies expenditure and asset database. however, there is a challenge.



My department colleague is hardly on sit during working hours. he loves to leave to chat, socialize and even do personal runs during work. I have tried to help him severally by discussing (one-on-one) as par 'man to man', but no effect. He is simple and very intelligent but not focused because he is to playful. This has affected our department's output severally, as personally I discussed this matter with the HR, my own Boss and other familiar Bosses, but all seem not to be too concerned. They just sympathize. I love my work, we are well paid and really doing well as a company.



Please kindly advice me on what to do





Wetin concern u? Do ur job n ball out...everybody get name abi him dey give u part of him salary? Wetin concern u? Do ur job n ball out...everybody get name abi him dey give u part of him salary? 3 Likes

yomi007k:





Wetin concern u? Do ur job n ball out...everybody get name abi him dey give u part of him salary?

But it is not bad to help our fellow colleagues... But it is not bad to help our fellow colleagues...

wowgist:





But it is not bad to help our fellow colleagues...

But sometimes its better to be at peace by minding ur business. ..





U knw different ppl hv different mindsets. U may try to help n he may hold it against u. Since u hv talked to him n bosses, den u hv done well.



Wat do u wana do now, buy chain to hold him down n den put a gun to his head to work? He aint a kid. But sometimes its better to be at peace by minding ur business. ..U knw different ppl hv different mindsets. U may try to help n he may hold it against u. Since u hv talked to him n bosses, den u hv done well.Wat do u wana do now, buy chain to hold him down n den put a gun to his head to work? He aint a kid. 1 Like

Jhh

fry okro

Just mind your reason for being in the office.

Somethings ain't just worth it.

You may try to be nice by advising your colleague but the outcome...

Op which kind nonsense be this or are you the head of the department.



Do your job and let your head of department handle his issue

Kill him. Mtschew

Report him to fayose. He knows how to make noise

Just do your own work 1 Like

Report him to the organisation

Sit on his seat.

Mind Your Business; how hard is that?

wowgist:

Do you have mentoring system in your workplace or you know his mentor?



If you have, why not discuss that with his mentor? Do you have mentoring system in your workplace or you know his mentor?If you have, why not discuss that with his mentor?

You love yah boss.. Issokay

Leave am .

Report him! Don't let him use his negligence to affect your income! Be guided!

Omg

I