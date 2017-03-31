₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,145 members, 3,450,171 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 07:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! (549 Views)
Health Worker To Face Disciplinary For Having Sex During Working Hour / My Colleague Threatened Me. Advice Needed. / My Manager Sleeps With Our Female Colleague (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by wowgist: 12:57pm On Mar 30
I love my job, my Boss and my colleagues. As an Accountant, our job requires that we sit long hours on our computers updating the Companies expenditure and asset database. however, there is a challenge.
My department colleague is hardly on sit during working hours. he loves to leave to chat, socialize and even do personal runs during work. I have tried to help him severally by discussing (one-on-one) as par 'man to man', but no effect. He is simple and very intelligent but not focused because he is to playful. This has affected our department's output severally, as personally I discussed this matter with the HR, my own Boss and other familiar Bosses, but all seem not to be too concerned. They just sympathize. I love my work, we are well paid and really doing well as a company.
Please kindly advice me on what to do
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by yomi007k(m): 1:30pm On Mar 30
Wetin concern u? Do ur job n ball out...everybody get name abi him dey give u part of him salary?
3 Likes
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by wowgist: 6:12pm On Mar 30
yomi007k:
But it is not bad to help our fellow colleagues...
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by yomi007k(m): 6:15pm On Mar 30
wowgist:
But sometimes its better to be at peace by minding ur business. ..
U knw different ppl hv different mindsets. U may try to help n he may hold it against u. Since u hv talked to him n bosses, den u hv done well.
Wat do u wana do now, buy chain to hold him down n den put a gun to his head to work? He aint a kid.
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by MrEgbegbe(m): 7:15am
Jhh
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by veekid(m): 7:15am
fry okro
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by Mimienudles(f): 7:15am
Just mind your reason for being in the office.
Somethings ain't just worth it.
You may try to be nice by advising your colleague but the outcome...
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by divinelove(m): 7:15am
Op which kind nonsense be this or are you the head of the department.
Do your job and let your head of department handle his issue
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by mjbaba: 7:16am
Kill him. Mtschew
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:16am
Report him to fayose. He knows how to make noise
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by Celestyn8213: 7:16am
Just do your own work
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by Hades2016(m): 7:16am
Report him to the organisation
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by dfrost: 7:17am
Sit on his seat.
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by Clone2020(m): 7:17am
Mind Your Business; how hard is that?
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by basty: 7:17am
wowgist:
Do you have mentoring system in your workplace or you know his mentor?
If you have, why not discuss that with his mentor?
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by jeeqaa7(m): 7:17am
You love yah boss.. Issokay
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by Moreoffaith(m): 7:18am
Leave am .
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by Sogold: 7:18am
Report him! Don't let him use his negligence to affect your income! Be guided!
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by balancediet(m): 7:18am
Omg
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by sainty2k3(m): 7:19am
I
|Re: Help! My Colleague Is Never On Sit During Working Hours, What Should I Do?!! by shams040(m): 7:19am
My signature
(0) (Reply)
Free Job Opportunities / Vacancy Vacancy Vacancy / Make Your Way Out Of This UK Opportunity Now (visa With Ease)
Viewing this topic: uzna(m), MrEgbegbe(m), Antangonist, olasuncome(m), fweshh(m), KATAMOLE, digoster(m), veekid(m), aminho(m), segunk1(m), yusuftosho, ULSHERLAN(m), mjbaba, fakeprophet(m), talk2bity, Luiz1, Olalekanbanky1(m), Hades2016(m), zinnos, exbash, byemx06(m), onilpee, everrichy(m), Natcho, divinelove(m), Dannybliss1(m), soldierdollar(m), shonaspark, tobaxline(m), sainty2k3(m), IamAirforce1, daddytime, Chikebrain, Olukoreal(m), Chidizman(m), Flintstone06(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), naijamatter, MzMorejoy, Perculiar, McLove(m), nodimples, IamJix, adigsdecor, spassion, Alove1(m), okwuruokalisia(m), janykute, Ginison1, AlwaysPositive, tajuhyena, phemolala07(m), Prdo, frozenfirenaija(f), spacestar(f), toyetade, Jimtop001(m), Rinsola32(f), dangwarmai(m), kingsouthie, pautex, wiseone10, Babinski, Oilandgas1(m), sweetchi1011, basty, tochez24, Hollysaint, Firmjudge(m), Moreoffaith(m), sacramento1212, ogoh4(m), realhumanity, Mimienudles(f), Sogold, blessme2019, wazzihu(m), DankemzI(m), Barmmyshoes, ipobarecriminals, Clone2020(m), fredust(m), shams040(m), Dadasneh, d25(m), danggy(m), Horlufemi(m), saintobas, jeeqaa7(m), Juliusabiodun32(m), slimmaintenance(m), balancediet(m), timmiezone, ifyseun, danny457, Celestyn8213, biddieluvzyaho(f), PqsMike, jereal(m), seangy4konji, numbered(m) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19