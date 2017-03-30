₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by donestk(m): 6:33pm
Hey peeps,
Had an official trip today and stopped by to view what others were staring at:
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:36pm
If you don't put the keyword (snake) how would lalasticlala be impressed?
Op please re-package!
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by otunbakplu(m): 6:40pm
Abeg I don book space oo...snakes lala do the needful
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by maxti: 6:45pm
SNAKES!!!
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by Mistymash: 7:08pm
More pix
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 7:26pm
Pls where can I get a live python??
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by IpobExposed: 7:26pm
Lalasticlala pls come this one is about snake
In other news See graphic video and clearer pics of the bird woman in port Harcourt today
http://www.nairaland.com/3713740/video-witch-fell-today-clearer
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by virus05(m): 7:26pm
...
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by edlion57(m): 7:26pm
The way snake topic der make front page ...one day I go draw Snake diagram and next u will see it at the fp
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by Goahead(m): 7:27pm
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by iamnicer: 7:27pm
singing
LA LA LA LA LA
LA LA LA LA LA
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by kenlash1(m): 7:27pm
And lalastic responds adequately. Snake and front page.
Na WA ooo
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 7:27pm
Combination of python and Palm wine nah fatality. Try it and thank me leta
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 7:27pm
Lala, see ur food o
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by classical15(m): 7:27pm
Lala, food don done o
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by iykmora(m): 7:27pm
EBOLA......
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 7:27pm
cc; lalasnakelala
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by themosthigh: 7:27pm
The
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by Qudbell(m): 7:28pm
Lala ryt now
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by clems88(m): 7:28pm
Lalaaaa. Lala lala food is ready
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by legendte(m): 7:28pm
Animals sef go don tire for this country.
Them no fit live in peace again?
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by HandsomeJude: 7:28pm
na wa oooo
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 7:28pm
See food...after some people go come here dey ask why they kill the snake, if the snake kill people dem no go ask why e kill you.
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by ferdison(m): 7:28pm
Snakes n FP.....lol
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by lastmaster(m): 7:28pm
I need a live anaconda
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by Dshocker(m): 7:28pm
Snake pepper soup....yum yum!
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by danggy(m): 7:28pm
Enough meat :
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by themosthigh: 7:28pm
jeromzy:
I have a lot of Pythons on my snake farm. I can sell up to 6 for you. I have no much use for them since most of my profit is made from extracting poisons from poisonous snakes and making antitoxins with them. Pytons have no poison so it is useless to me.
I need more vipers,cobras and puff adders.
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by clems88(m): 7:28pm
edlion57:G string
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by rowland545(m): 7:29pm
how can I eat something DAT scares d living daylight out of me... y did God have to create snakes ...
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by rowland545(m): 7:29pm
|Re: Bush Meat, Pythons Being Sold Along Kubwa Expressway Abuja (Photos) by Sultty(m): 7:29pm
I have refused to eat on seeing this pic
