|Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by dammy13(m): 6:57pm
Sugar came in the middle of the night, chased away honey and became king in the morning. A classic case of usurpation. Today, it is so many people can’t do without sugar. In their morning tea, they must add several cubes of sugar.
Regardless, no matter how widely spread the use of sugar, the fact remains that it is a sweetener that cannot be compared to any other. Hence, the recommendation that you should always take sugar rather than honey.
Honey features sugar, minerals, vitamins, enzymes and amino acid. If you have not been taking honey, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares the health benefits of taking honey. Expectedly, this will encourage taking honey more often.
Regulate blood sugar
Honey contains fructose and glucose that are needed to balance your blood sugar levels. So, the honey you take the better for your health and blood sugar. Importantly, there is no amount of honey you take that will raise your blood sugar level.
Better exercise performance
Taking honey before an exercise will ensure that you perform optimally during your workout sessions and you don’t tire out easily. At the same, if you take it at the end, you heart speed will slow down quicker and you will feel better.
Perfect for wounds and burns
This is why it is advisable for you to have honey at home. When you apply honey to an external wound and burns, it makes it dry quickly. When next you have a wound or burn, use honey for treatment.
Deal with a cough and throat irritations
Honey can also help in dealing with a cough and throat irritation. It works like magic. Few spoons of sugar can reduce or clear these annoying irritations.
Check cancer and heart disease
Like they say, prevention is better than cure. To prevent or minimise the risk of cancer, you should take honey regularly because it contains antioxidants that cushion the effects of these terminal diseases.
Lessen the risks of stomach ulcers
It is also possible to use honey to limit the risks of stomach ulcer and other bacterial stomach flu.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by twosquare: 7:04pm
Honey is good, but with gaari and groundnut on a sunny afternoon with cold water, ko le work...sugar lo le se
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by SNOWCREAM(m): 7:05pm
Yes Honey is better for the fact that it's very close to natural, I mean the original honey, not the sugar-mixed one that's flooding the market.
Honey over Sugar anyday
twosquare:Likewise you cannot eat bread and sugar, honey lo le shey
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by popsyleo1: 7:05pm
Ok
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by dadebayo1(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by falufosi(m): 7:05pm
I will asap convert basically honey
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by chubaba22(m): 7:05pm
R
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by iornenge81(m): 7:06pm
kk
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by popsyleo1: 7:06pm
twosquare:ok
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by babyfaceafrica: 7:07pm
Lolz
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by patosky22(m): 7:08pm
nice write up
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by StainlessH(m): 7:08pm
Who still takes sugar?
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by Hydrolysis: 7:08pm
but sugar is cheaper we can't do without it
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by UndisputedBosom: 7:08pm
I have always preferred Horn.y....i mean Honey against sugar
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by ghmnoble: 7:09pm
Honey is the best butof be sure u are consuming pure-original honey or else u will be adding to your problem. For now GHM HONEY is the best!!!
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by iammrjaai(m): 7:09pm
Op is Honey cheaper to Sugar.??....
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by Nicepoker(m): 7:09pm
That's why I love bee keeping. Just got stung this morning by my bee friends while visiting my apiary Lolsss..
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by coalcoal1(m): 7:10pm
honey all the way
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by henrystevo11(m): 7:10pm
True.. but to get good honey is very scarce
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by rawpadgin(m): 7:10pm
how to identify pure natural Hot :
1. it doesn't get frozen wen kept in deep freezer
2. ants doesn't crowd it wen poured on floor
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by Pamelayoung: 7:10pm
Only when you use original honey which is rare to come by. Besides honey is expensive.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by invisibleman2: 7:11pm
Many people know this, it's just d price difference that's y people go 4 sugar
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by dunkem21(m): 7:11pm
Honey is actually cheaper than sugar
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by 2mission(m): 7:11pm
But how do we get real honey these days most honey being sold turns out to be mixed with sugar or something else, besides honey is too expensive compared to sugar which is easily available
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by jaymejate(m): 7:11pm
My dad use to force us to take it but he will never tell us why...
Thank you jare
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by IMASTEX: 7:11pm
Nice info.
In addition, Honey also improves sexual performance in men. See our profile to know more of other intakes, etc
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by Babzilla: 7:11pm
The question is where is the honey?
Most stuff you see nowadays is syrup
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by NubiLove(m): 7:12pm
honey is expensive.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by King4Roller: 7:12pm
.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by Mouthgag: 7:12pm
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by AngelicBeing: 7:13pm
l agree with the Op, l dont know when l last bought sugar in a shop or supermarket, if my memory serves me right, l have not bought sugar for the past 15 years or more, honey is the best, honey is medicinal but with the current recession in Nigeria, how many families can afford it, na wao
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey by Adieza(m): 7:13pm
