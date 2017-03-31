₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Triton1996(m): 2:42pm
Akwa Ibom state was in total lockdown as Popular Abuja based prophet, Joshua Iginla stormed the state with a three day power packed crusade themed ‘Chariot of Glory’ at the Uyo Township Stadium.
The populace of Akwa-ibom couldn’t hold their joy at the arrival of the great man of God as the Venue was filled to the brim on the first day. Thousands of people stormed the place in expectant of their miracle and wonders which they got.
During the powerful ministration of Bro Joshua Iginla, diverse miracles including healing of the lames, deliverance and forensic prophetic ministrations took place which left the people astonished at the presence of God. It was a moment that has never been experienced in the state.
The crusade started on Wednesday, March 29th to Thursday, March 30th 2017 and ends with a Ministers conference today, Friday, March 31st 2017
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by veekid(m): 3:03pm
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by juliusocean(m): 3:04pm
Nigerians too dey chase miracle God will not come from heaven to solve all ur problems with all the apostles and pastors we have Nigeria is not moving forward I repeat mayday for Nigeria
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by taiyesoul(m): 3:04pm
Miracle Supermarket!. SMH
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by AntiWailer: 3:04pm
Ok o
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Donjay2222(m): 3:04pm
It is well
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by heisenbergheise: 3:04pm
It is well
It is well
It is well
With their soul
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by obembet(m): 3:05pm
People need miracle
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Adaowerri111: 3:06pm
Offering time is blessing time
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by 2016v2017: 3:06pm
Triton1996:prophet you said? prophet without forgiveness?
or prophet of ego? which do u mean?
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by sharpshap(m): 3:06pm
Nigerians are so gullible when it comes to religion, if it was really true, the world would have been a better place.
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by ObikeNkem: 3:06pm
Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself, but something happened at this particular crusade that made me ashamed of the Igbo tribe.
I was present at the crusade. During the prayer sessions, about twenty Igbo men were caught trying to steal peoples phones, bags, purse etc. They claimed that the suffering and poverty in Igboland made them to engage in crime. As an Igbo man, I was really embarrassed
We Igbos should stop disgracing ourselves. We Igbos should stop bringing shame and ridicle to our tribe.
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by burkingx(f): 3:08pm
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by ucmini: 3:08pm
hmmmm
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by MrTypist: 3:08pm
Na weytin Nigerians dey like be this.
Miracle centers + sheeples = Maga pay.
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by phynofino: 3:08pm
Haba recession
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by burkingx(f): 3:08pm
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Lilimax(f): 3:08pm
JESUS CHRIST IS LORD!
#godovereverything
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by jasontrigga(m): 3:08pm
Nigerians and Miracle like 5&6
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by edidiongmichael(m): 3:08pm
Churches in Nigeria are becoming very funny.
Does it mean all these people never had where to worship? Or they are just after the miracle?
Things like this makes it very clear that their faith in their individual churches is gone!
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Ochinex(m): 3:08pm
Triton1996:
where is the crowd please?
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by robosky02(m): 3:10pm
ok
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by realmindz: 3:10pm
I see so many gullible black heads
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by jzaina(f): 3:10pm
Crowd??...
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Mznaett(f): 3:11pm
Hmmm
This guy poster just full everywhere for Uyo...
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Homeboiy(m): 3:11pm
As if he na God
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Diplomaticbeing(m): 3:13pm
Leeching opportunists: This is the attitude that makes them gullible and easy preys for the predaceous opportunists - dubious so called MOG's.
Show me a people that loves to earn what they didn't labour for or aim to earn what they didn't merit and I'll point to you a people that will never experience financial emancipation in particular and any other form of emancipation in general.
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Dottore: 3:13pm
Ok
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Tuham(m): 3:14pm
ObikeNkem:
Are yuh sure?
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by mazizitonene(m): 3:14pm
Welcome to Africa.....
up there is one of our major problems.....
|Re: Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom by Bsc(m): 3:14pm
Receive your healing.... Hope you all know 80percent came to see what miracles would happen... 20percent came to meet new friends.. Il est fini
