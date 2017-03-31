Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Crowd At Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Miracle-Filled Crusade In Akwa Ibom (15594 Views)

Akwa Ibom state was in total lockdown as Popular Abuja based prophet, Joshua Iginla stormed the state with a three day power packed crusade themed ‘Chariot of Glory’ at the Uyo Township Stadium.

The populace of Akwa-ibom couldn’t hold their joy at the arrival of the great man of God as the Venue was filled to the brim on the first day. Thousands of people stormed the place in expectant of their miracle and wonders which they got.

During the powerful ministration of Bro Joshua Iginla, diverse miracles including healing of the lames, deliverance and forensic prophetic ministrations took place which left the people astonished at the presence of God. It was a moment that has never been experienced in the state.

The crusade started on Wednesday, March 29th to Thursday, March 30th 2017 and ends with a Ministers conference today, Friday, March 31st 2017 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerians too dey chase miracle God will not come from heaven to solve all ur problems with all the apostles and pastors we have Nigeria is not moving forward I repeat mayday for Nigeria 24 Likes

Miracle Supermarket!. SMH 6 Likes 1 Share

With their soul 2 Likes 1 Share

People need miracle 2 Likes

Offering time is blessing time 2 Likes

or prophet of ego? which do u mean? prophet you said? prophet without forgiveness?or prophet of ego? which do u mean? 1 Like

Nigerians are so gullible when it comes to religion, if it was really true, the world would have been a better place. 8 Likes

Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself, but something happened at this particular crusade that made me ashamed of the Igbo tribe.



I was present at the crusade. During the prayer sessions, about twenty Igbo men were caught trying to steal peoples phones, bags, purse etc. They claimed that the suffering and poverty in Igboland made them to engage in crime. As an Igbo man, I was really embarrassed



We Igbos should stop disgracing ourselves. We Igbos should stop bringing shame and ridicle to our tribe. 12 Likes

8 Likes

Na weytin Nigerians dey like be this.



Miracle centers + sheeples = Maga pay. 5 Likes

JESUS CHRIST IS LORD!



#godovereverything 1 Like

Nigerians and Miracle like 5&6 1 Like

Churches in Nigeria are becoming very funny.

Does it mean all these people never had where to worship? Or they are just after the miracle?



Things like this makes it very clear that their faith in their individual churches is gone! 1 Like

where is the crowd please? where is the crowd please?

I see so many gullible black heads 1 Like

Crowd??...





This guy poster just full everywhere for Uyo ... HmmmThis guy poster just full everywhere for Uyo...

As if he na God

Leeching opportunists: This is the attitude that makes them gullible and easy preys for the predaceous opportunists - dubious so called MOG's.



Show me a people that loves to earn what they didn't labour for or aim to earn what they didn't merit and I'll point to you a people that will never experience financial emancipation in particular and any other form of emancipation in general. 1 Like

I was present at the crusade. During the prayer sessions, about twenty Igbo men were caught trying to steal peoples phones, bags, purse etc.

Are yuh sure? 2 Likes

Welcome to Africa.....





up there is one of our major problems.....