|Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by barcitymedia: 2:51pm
At about 9pm last night, popular Northern musical act Morell was robbed around Central Area, Abuja. According to his manager, he was heading to Sheraton Hotel for an appointment. As they rode past Silverbird cinemas, the Uber driver suddenly parked saying that his fuel was finished. After deliberating with the driver for a while, in disgust Morell and a friend who was accompanying him for the appointment went out of the car. Immediately, two men came out of the dark bush nearby and attacked them.
The armed robbers were able to get away with a substantial sum of money, mobile phones and other important documents in their custody. The case has been reported to Uber office in Abuja and the police. The driver is in police custody and the case is been investigated.
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by SNOWCREAM(m): 2:56pm
Now they're insinuating the Uber driver set em up. I don't care, who's Morell by the way?
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by barcitymedia: 5:17pm
maybe once you get robbed. you'll start caring...
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by wckabuoh(m): 5:57pm
Its unfortunate!!
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by izzou(m): 5:58pm
Poor driver
His fuel finished exactly at the point of armed robbers
Maybe the Morell refused to pay the driver and walked away,forgetting that karma is a nigerian
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by nepapole(m): 5:58pm
Eeya.
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Moving4: 5:59pm
D streets has collected some.... It's OK nothing still do u
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Preye1599(m): 5:59pm
Publicity stunt... BTW who is morell And how the hell is this shít in FP
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Sirpaul(m): 5:59pm
unfortunate.............
what a life
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Jenifa123: 5:59pm
Poor guy
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Psyrus(m): 5:59pm
We don hear
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:59pm
publicity stunt, fake news. Nice way to get your name into the news bro. Neva heard of ya!
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by mohciz69(m): 5:59pm
Star without a car...is that one a star?
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by lastmaster(m): 5:59pm
wtyfglma
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Xcelinteriors(f): 5:59pm
The driver may be innocent.
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Dandsome: 5:59pm
Can't we just have something that is safe in this country again? Even Uber too is no longer safe?
Nawaoooo. I give up.
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by ALAYORMII: 6:00pm
Make dem pity the guy now
At least this can resuscitate his ailing career
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by 2shur: 6:00pm
Baba the npf is as useless as perforated money.
If them wan collect owo from u illegally
I dare u to dress flashy
Drive a flashy car
Ise a big phone.
Dey wud tag u a yahoo boi
Or aak for receipt of fire extinguisher
They forever would remain poor
Clueless
Killed
And corrupt.
How dare u arrest an uber driver
Over what.
Bastards
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by DCNM(m): 6:00pm
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Welcomme: 6:00pm
Thieves sef! How much Morrel get wey Ina dey Rob....Ina no see Wizkid, OBO, Olamide, 2FACE E.TC.
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 6:00pm
How safe is uber for both the driver and the rider
Someone with experience please shed some light.
Heard stories about uber drivers being robbed as well as their cars stolen. Hear some bad stories from riders as well.
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by dessz(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Nairalads: 6:01pm
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by 0b10010011: 6:02pm
Who is Morell?
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by buoye1(m): 6:02pm
Morell is very popular here in the North for you guys screaming who is he, come over
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by IpobExposed: 6:02pm
Robbed by some PDP touts only APC can better Nigeria
Evening baba
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Tpave(m): 6:02pm
Criminals in Nigeria are devising new ways everrday
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Vickiweezy(m): 6:02pm
Hmm
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by kingvectorv(m): 6:02pm
boys are not smiling
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:03pm
mohciz69:No o,na Gulder
|Re: Music Act, Morell Robbed On An Uber Trip In Abuja by Nairalads: 6:03pm
