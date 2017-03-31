₦airaland Forum

Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 4:48pm
Mavin CEO Don Jazzy , took to Instagram to show off himself and brothers, Jaymarvin and D'prince all decked in celestial white garment as he celebrates birthday with jaymarvin.

See photos below



Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Abortions: 4:56pm
SHOULD I GIV A FVCK??....NAH!..AM SHORT OF FVCKZ

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 5:25pm
y they wear palm slippers
are they not supposed to be on bare foot

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:43pm
Ok seen
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:01pm
Lol
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:56pm
WTF !!!!!!!

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by dolphinife: 8:00pm
Smh...that's C and S

That's not Celestiaal.....

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:09pm
The garment be like bed sheet wey I dey fυck Olosho on top undecided
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by momodub: 8:10pm
Nice one woli

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:10pm
Good stuff

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by smartkester: 8:10pm
Oga that's not Celestial jare..
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by lampard01: 8:10pm
woly Agba pass the agbara
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by chubbygal(f): 8:10pm
shocked

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 8:10pm
Toolz family members
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Teedawg(m): 8:10pm
I can not see wings behind them ?? how come oh I bin think sey na Nigeria film that's how they dress angels or ghost you know grin so as they wear cele garment your bank account increase abi stupidity level which one ?
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 8:11pm
This isn't Cele. This is Cherubim and Seraphim garment.
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by bobowaja(m): 8:11pm
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by qualityovenbake(m): 8:11pm
if dem like make dem na.ked
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 8:11pm
this is not cele abeg.

we attend same church and we are not celeting anything

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by goingape1: 8:12pm
IamAirforce1:
Mavin CEO Don Jazzy , took to Instagram to show off himself and brothers, Jaymarvin and D'prince all decked in celestial white garment as he celebrates birthday with jaymarvin.

See photos below



cultist church!

follow by Catholic
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 8:12pm
K and S
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:12pm
Reminds of some Somali guys! cheesy
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 8:12pm
Ok
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Archaa(m): 8:13pm
Cuz he was wearing slippers you quickly disown him to be your member
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 8:13pm
goingape1:
cultist church!
follow by Catholic
May God forgive ur ignorance n bless u with common sense

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by SlimHan(f): 8:13pm
Oluwaseun

I just love "guys" lifestyle... Always fun grin
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 8:13pm
Oh God dash our celebs sense

Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Repairnigeria(m): 8:14pm
is these a swag? or don't baba Na cele
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by brightisodje: 8:14pm
How dis one consine us again abeg i dey hungry
Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by annnikky(f): 8:14pm
Wow! Happy birthday jay! Age with grace smiley

