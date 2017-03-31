₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 4:48pm
Mavin CEO Don Jazzy , took to Instagram to show off himself and brothers, Jaymarvin and D'prince all decked in celestial white garment as he celebrates birthday with jaymarvin.
See photos below
Link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSTpr53DVU2/
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Abortions: 4:56pm
SHOULD I GIV A FVCK??....NAH!..AM SHORT OF FVCKZ
6 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 5:25pm
y they wear palm slippers
are they not supposed to be on bare foot
7 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:43pm
Ok seen
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:01pm
Lol
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:56pm
WTF !!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by dolphinife: 8:00pm
Smh...that's C and S
That's not Celestiaal.....
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:09pm
The garment be like bed sheet wey I dey fυck Olosho on top
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by momodub: 8:10pm
Nice one woli
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:10pm
Good stuff
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by smartkester: 8:10pm
Oga that's not Celestial jare..
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by lampard01: 8:10pm
woly Agba pass the agbara
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by chubbygal(f): 8:10pm
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 8:10pm
Toolz family members
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Teedawg(m): 8:10pm
I can not see wings behind them ?? how come oh I bin think sey na Nigeria film that's how they dress angels or ghost you know so as they wear cele garment your bank account increase abi stupidity level which one ?
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 8:11pm
This isn't Cele. This is Cherubim and Seraphim garment.
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by bobowaja(m): 8:11pm
.
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by qualityovenbake(m): 8:11pm
if dem like make dem na.ked
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 8:11pm
this is not cele abeg.
we attend same church and we are not celeting anything
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by goingape1: 8:12pm
IamAirforce1:cultist church!
follow by Catholic
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 8:12pm
K and S
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:12pm
Reminds of some Somali guys!
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 8:12pm
Ok
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Archaa(m): 8:13pm
Cuz he was wearing slippers you quickly disown him to be your member
.
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 8:13pm
goingape1:May God forgive ur ignorance n bless u with common sense
11 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by SlimHan(f): 8:13pm
Oluwaseun
I just love "guys" lifestyle... Always fun
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 8:13pm
Oh God dash our celebs sense
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by Repairnigeria(m): 8:14pm
is these a swag? or don't baba Na cele
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by brightisodje: 8:14pm
How dis one consine us again abeg i dey hungry
|Re: Don Jazzy & His Brothers In White Garment (Photos) by annnikky(f): 8:14pm
Wow! Happy birthday jay! Age with grace
1 Like
