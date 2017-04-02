₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Avoid These Job Search Mistakes!!! by assisttohire: 4:59pm On Mar 31
AVOID THESE JOB SEARCH MISTAKES!!!
There are thousands of unemployed graduates in Nigeria, the job market is very competitive. Even a typographical error is enough to eliminate you from competition for a job. Avoid these common job-search mistakes to get on the path to career success.
Too much information on your resume: There are some things that simply don’t belong on your resume. Including them can get your resume knocked out of consideration for a job before it gets a thorough review. Employers are looking for reasons to screen out applicants when reviewing a batch of resumes in order to produce a manageable group of candidates to interview. Avoid crowding your resume with unnecessary information as this might make it difficult for the employer to find qualifying elements in your resume.
Applying for jobs beyond your experience: it is one thing to be confident, it is another thing to just be plain unwise. Applying for a job that requires more than two years experience is extremely unwise. Your resume will probably end up in the wastebasket.
Watch what you say at job interviews: When you finally get invited for a job interview, please mind the things you say. It is also very important that you do not speak ill or complain about your former employer. Companies want to hire positive people, not whiners. Also, avoid tasteless jokes, profanity, and unsolicited information.
Dressing Inappropriately for a job interview: It is important to make a good first impression during an interview. A big part of making a good first impression is how you dress. Be mindful when choosing outfits for an interview. Make sure the overall design of your outfit is especially conservative.
Leaving your last job on a bad note: some companies contact your last employers for references before making a hiring decision. If you left your last place of employment on a bad note, this might affect your chances of getting hired in the future.
Review your online presence: Hiring managers research job seekers on social media and the only thing worse than finding inappropriate pictures of you on social media is not finding you at all. It's true that not everyone likes the invasive nature of social media, but have a LinkedIn account at least. Make a few connections and have past employers and big names in your industry recommend you.
Not researching the company: When you finally get an interview don’t forget to find out everything you can about the company beforehand. Show that you have taken an interest in the company and know about their mission and values. This will help prove that you are taking the opportunity seriously. A great place to start is the company website.
Badly written cover letter: Never be lazy about attaching a well-written cover letter to your resume, you always need a one. Also, proofread before sending. If you are applying to a large number of jobs, you may use a sample cover letter where you replace the company name and job title each time you want to apply, but make sure you don’t miss an incorrect piece of information. Pay attention to the most minute detail.
