|9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by AdoraAmadi: 9:40pm
All love is not lost between Nigerian singer, 9ice and his ex-wife Toni Payne, who was once his manager. The singer called back a follower to order, after he shaded his ex-wife on a video from Iyanya's industry night he shared on Instagram.
Toni Payne who acknowledged how hardworking her baby daddy is, got a rude comment from a follower who told her that love won't fall from heaven.
Here's the post;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/9ice-defends-his-ex-wife-on-instagram.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by BruzMoney(m): 10:38pm
So that guy actually allowed his life to be kicked around like a ball by the ex-couples.
11 Likes
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Chpstcks(m): 10:39pm
Land grabbing
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Ppresh2017(f): 10:39pm
Is OK, meanwhile to combat recession with genuine extra source of income see my signature
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by buygala(m): 10:39pm
End-time Musician and End-time Fan
"Apologize to....now or else I will block you off " .....as if his instagram page is the vault of Central bank, or the harem where male mu......'s 72 virgins are kept
In fact, I am now angry sef
Since I can't even find the rudeness in the fan's comment, my conclusion is that 9ice is a woman - wrapper still living in past 'Gongo Aso' glory
Egbon 9ice, If u want to re-fvck Toni payne, just go ahead and tell her "bae, please let's fvck " ...dont come and be using innocent fan to form unecessary love Commando
20 Likes
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by hakm5: 10:39pm
What 9ice is feeling like?
1 Like
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by cerowo(f): 10:39pm
FTC
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Kaptainkoko: 10:40pm
That's good 9ice . Well done bro.
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Reediano(m): 10:40pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by numericalguy(m): 10:40pm
Abeg make nice go siddon for corner..
Was she not the same person sucking ruggedman's seek upandan. How many blow.jobs did she give ruggedman sef.
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by emeijeh(m): 10:40pm
Ex na ex
I no know why 9ice wan change am
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:41pm
"Apologise or i block you off"...
& the mumu
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by DollarAngel(m): 10:41pm
Everyone is trying to go back to their EX, even Iyanyan
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Chetimah(m): 10:41pm
Ok good mr nice
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by olamide452(f): 10:41pm
So
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Defaramade(m): 10:41pm
Wetin consign me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by misscrystals(f): 10:41pm
I wish they come back together
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by angelo5uk(m): 10:42pm
.
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Benita27(f): 10:42pm
Just imagine the silly "Block" threat. Like he pays the guy for following him.
Some fans could be silly sha!.
4 Likes
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by BarakOkenny(m): 10:42pm
So, blocking people off on istgram is the new capital punishment now?
5 Likes
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by nigconnect(m): 10:42pm
good of him...
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by LemonDave(m): 10:42pm
I wl be ryt back
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Wizdude(m): 10:43pm
cerowo:
From back abi
4 Likes
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Queenserah26(f): 10:43pm
Ok
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by chuksjuve(m): 10:43pm
the adverse effect of social media gossip and pokenoseing will lead to a brutal, fatal and viral disgrace...
say no to social media pokenosing...
check my profile.. feel free
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:44pm
People still dey comment on the previous thread
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by Trone: 10:44pm
Nonsense! Wu his blocking go epp
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by annexworld(m): 10:44pm
9ice one
1 Like
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by saccie1162: 10:45pm
9ice wan escape from d friends zone wey him dey.. Dat guy allow make 9ice use am shine
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by bjhaid: 10:45pm
Tony Payne is one pained mofo
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by burkingx(f): 10:46pm
|Re: 9ice Defends His Ex-wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram by cerowo(f): 10:47pm
Wizdude:lol...dnt mind the guy that stole it from me b4 i could write they have overthrown me
1 Like
