Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by NewsPoacher: 8:30am
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/31/indian-mob-bashes-kenyan-student-thinking-she-is-nigerian/

The racist mob in India is far from being cured of its insanity, as it attacked yet another African from Kenya. The 24-year-old Kenyan woman was dragged out of a taxi on Wednesday and bashed by the mob, which mistook her for a Nigerian.

Coming just two days after a mob thrashed six Nigerians and a Congolese inside Greater Noida’s Ansal Plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, the fresh attack has left most Africans in the area too afraid to step out of their houses, according to Times of India.

Maria Burendi, the Kenyan, said she left her home in Alistonia society at 6.15am to collect an African wig and some food from a friend at DPS Society.

On the way, she said the cab was stopped at 6.30am near the Omicorn roundabout by 10-12 men who then beat her up.
“They stopped the car and asked me to get out,” Maria told TOI over the phone.
“When the cabbie and I stepped out, they started slapping me saying that Nigerians are bad. When I said that I was a Kenyan, one of the guys asked them to stop and they relented,” she said.

“I was not expecting this. I wanted to buy some food items but could not. Later I thought I could collect my African hair wig from my friend’s place in Greater Noida. It was then that the attack took place,” she said.

However, police later in the evening said her version was doubtful. They said they nabbed the cab driver and when he was questioned, he denied any such incident happened.

Greater Noida is a town just about 30 kms from the Indian capital of New Delhi.

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by dhardline(m): 8:32am
This is sad. How did we get to this point where negatives is what they mostly say about Nigerians outside the country. Only If our leaders didn't steal so much there would have been jobs and other provisions available here. cry

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by uzoclinton(m): 10:03am
Nigerian's are no more respected anywhere in the world.. and our government can't do anything about it because even they themselves don't respect or value Nigerian lives...

God Where did we go wrong?

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by emeijeh(m): 10:08am
If only african leaders and nigeria's especially developed their countries, we wouldn't be in this mess.
All they know how to do is loot, loot, loot and keep looting funds for their 99th generation to come and enjoy.

Big thieves

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by BarakOkenny(m): 10:09am
Kenyans always unlucky. grin

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by Amarabae(f): 10:10am
No Country in the world has respect for Nigeria.
whats there to respect in a hate filled underdeveloped jungle where 150million people are managing just 5000mw of power?
And btw, remember the "Ghana must go" saga,where ghanaians were chased away from Nigeria, maybe Karma is paying back

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by AdemolaA2: 10:10am
Instead of India police force denying any attacks and assault on Nigerians , they should rather educate their illiterate Indian nationals to stop the senseless attacks on Nigerians. Nigerians who tarnish our imagine overseas on the other hand should stop their madness and be responsible for once.

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by WINNERMENTALITY: 10:10am
hahahahahahah Nigerians are now target for beating practice in south Africa and India....
Why our senators and President are romancing with our future he....

Indeed there was a country... the one that flows with milk and honey......

And i ask where is the Love our socalled ministers and leaders promised us...
i see its relegated to those in Government only..if u can get your position at Abuja, u will feel the Love indeed

Shameless people....keep disgracing themselves in the name of One Nigeria even when the truth is apparent that we are just North East and west conjoined together to wipe ourselves out..

I tell you Indians knows our Government officials cant do nada even if they wipe all Nigerians there out...

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by harffie(m): 10:10am
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by ehissi(m): 10:10am
Kenyans! undecided

Finally taking one for the team! undecided

Zombies have refused to ask bubu to look into Xenophobia attacks abroad, for their mind, it didnt happen......... angry

Buhari has refused to ask about Xenophobia attacks abroad, before them launch am tear rubber slap for London Airport............ grin

Aisha Buhari wont talk about it, because she has been banned from hence forth to #ZaOzRoom; doggy style only, oga no wan see ya face..... angry

PDP opposition refused to talk about it, before APC government's rebranded EFCC repost pictures showing funds looted by certain PDP members who are yet to join their mumu party........ tongue


Falana/Bakare/Keyamo/Tinubu/BMC/AREWA wont talk about it, its a private matter that Bubu is silently working on to tackle, based on our expert counsel of course........... grin

Some Xenophobia targets wont talk about it, why? I still dey hustle, my paper never complete, leave me alone abeg.......... angry

Who's talking about it? Who in God's green earth is talking about it?

This annual festival that is drinking the blood of countless Nigerians around the world just as fast as Boko Haram is doing back home........Foreign Countries and their Media.

Which begs the question! How dumb can the Nigeria people actually get with their choices? angry

The answer can only be discovered in 2019! By that time, I for don commot for this Nigeria, go Uromi......... tongue

Dedicated to the lives that we lost, the voiceless voices that have crossed, the hopes and dreams of loved ones at the motherland that have been tossed, tossed away by evil xenophobia attacks......


We love you all, but God loves you best. RIP to the Rest of us on the other side......... cry

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by Henryyy(m): 10:10am
This dirty stinking indians too dey join racist gang undecided Be like say dem don mad. On top that polluted slum? undecided

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by bignero: 10:10am
angry

senate should act biko....what do we even benefit from india,we cant source else where?

its a problem of leadership,failed leadership

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by beardlessdude(m): 10:11am
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by Horlumyde: 10:11am
see how biafraudrug take spoil d image of d entire black race.only God knows where they come from

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by harffie(m): 10:11am
Amarabae:
.
I see you...Space Bookers Association of Nairaland
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by hobermener: 10:12am
To think that these same indians were screaming racism and hate when an Indian was shot in the us some weeks back. Racism is inherent in the human gene, we're all culpable of this act!! The whites just seem to be "poster children" of racism, because they were privileged to take advantage of the black race earlier. If the tables were turned, and whites become blacks, and blacks - whites, the story would have been no different, the case of xenophobia in south africa speaks volumes - blacks against blacks!!! And even in the us, black Americans think themselves superior to african migrants, even after years of slavery and civil rights struggles.
We're all racists, some are just more racist than others, a controversial fact!!!

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by lrdval: 10:12am
and thier people are here paying us peanuts, and taking millions of dollars out from naija
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by 1shortblackboy: 10:12am
but wetin una dey even find for india undecided

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by Grafixnuel(m): 10:12am
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by centboy123456(m): 10:13am
I think God am not a Nigeria am a biafra man

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by Ezedon(m): 10:13am
I will kill any Indian that pass through my street if Buhari didn't do anything
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by iambijo(m): 10:13am
What's the name of that verified twitter aboki handle again ?
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by tayo200(m): 10:13am
they should also go back home nah
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by Grafixnuel(m): 10:14am
You are uselessly useless...

Now take this poo outta here

Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by lilcashking(m): 10:14am
How
much
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by Felixtuta(m): 10:15am
Imagine, see common Indian now forming Jagaban.
If only we were a develop state, them for see us?
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by GodsOwnFav: 10:15am
Imagine India fa? One of the poorest country in the world having the guts to attack other nationals, God forbid!
Re: Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday by goldedprince: 10:17am
person come my house, i say i no want visitor, na by force?

