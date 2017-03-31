Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Indian Mob Bashes Kenyan Student, Thinking She Is Nigerian - Thisday (9935 Views)

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/31/indian-mob-bashes-kenyan-student-thinking-she-is-nigerian/



The racist mob in India is far from being cured of its insanity, as it attacked yet another African from Kenya. The 24-year-old Kenyan woman was dragged out of a taxi on Wednesday and bashed by the mob, which mistook her for a Nigerian.



Coming just two days after a mob thrashed six Nigerians and a Congolese inside Greater Noida’s Ansal Plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, the fresh attack has left most Africans in the area too afraid to step out of their houses, according to Times of India.



Maria Burendi, the Kenyan, said she left her home in Alistonia society at 6.15am to collect an African wig and some food from a friend at DPS Society.



On the way, she said the cab was stopped at 6.30am near the Omicorn roundabout by 10-12 men who then beat her up.

“They stopped the car and asked me to get out,” Maria told TOI over the phone.

“When the cabbie and I stepped out, they started slapping me saying that Nigerians are bad. When I said that I was a Kenyan, one of the guys asked them to stop and they relented,” she said.



“I was not expecting this. I wanted to buy some food items but could not. Later I thought I could collect my African hair wig from my friend’s place in Greater Noida. It was then that the attack took place,” she said.



However, police later in the evening said her version was doubtful. They said they nabbed the cab driver and when he was questioned, he denied any such incident happened.



Greater Noida is a town just about 30 kms from the Indian capital of New Delhi. 1 Like 1 Share

This is sad. How did we get to this point where negatives is what they mostly say about Nigerians outside the country. Only If our leaders didn't steal so much there would have been jobs and other provisions available here. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian's are no more respected anywhere in the world.. and our government can't do anything about it because even they themselves don't respect or value Nigerian lives...



God Where did we go wrong? 13 Likes

If only african leaders and nigeria's especially developed their countries, we wouldn't be in this mess.

All they know how to do is loot, loot, loot and keep looting funds for their 99th generation to come and enjoy.



Big thieves 12 Likes

Kenyans always unlucky. 2 Likes 1 Share

No Country in the world has respect for Nigeria.

whats there to respect in a hate filled underdeveloped jungle where 150million people are managing just 5000mw of power?

And btw, remember the "Ghana must go" saga,where ghanaians were chased away from Nigeria, maybe Karma is paying back 17 Likes 1 Share

Instead of India police force denying any attacks and assault on Nigerians , they should rather educate their illiterate Indian nationals to stop the senseless attacks on Nigerians. Nigerians who tarnish our imagine overseas on the other hand should stop their madness and be responsible for once. 4 Likes

hahahahahahah Nigerians are now target for beating practice in south Africa and India....

Why our senators and President are romancing with our future he....



Indeed there was a country... the one that flows with milk and honey......



And i ask where is the Love our socalled ministers and leaders promised us...

i see its relegated to those in Government only..if u can get your position at Abuja, u will feel the Love indeed



Shameless people....keep disgracing themselves in the name of One Nigeria even when the truth is apparent that we are just North East and west conjoined together to wipe ourselves out..



I tell you Indians knows our Government officials cant do nada even if they wipe all Nigerians there out... 2 Likes 1 Share





Finally taking one for the team!



Zombies have refused to ask bubu to look into Xenophobia attacks abroad, for their mind, it didnt happen.........



Buhari has refused to ask about Xenophobia attacks abroad, before them launch am tear rubber slap for London Airport............



Aisha Buhari wont talk about it, because she has been banned from hence forth to #ZaOzRoom; doggy style only, oga no wan see ya face.....



PDP opposition refused to talk about it, before APC government's rebranded EFCC repost pictures showing funds looted by certain PDP members who are yet to join their mumu party........





Falana/Bakare/Keyamo/Tinubu/BMC/AREWA wont talk about it, its a private matter that Bubu is silently working on to tackle, based on our expert counsel of course...........



Some Xenophobia targets wont talk about it, why? I still dey hustle, my paper never complete, leave me alone abeg..........



Who's talking about it? Who in God's green earth is talking about it?



This annual festival that is drinking the blood of countless Nigerians around the world just as fast as Boko Haram is doing back home........Foreign Countries and their Media.



Which begs the question! How dumb can the Nigeria people actually get with their choices?



The answer can only be discovered in 2019! By that time, I for don commot for this Nigeria, go Uromi.........



Dedicated to the lives that we lost, the voiceless voices that have crossed, the hopes and dreams of loved ones at the motherland that have been tossed, tossed away by evil xenophobia attacks......





Be like say dem don mad. On top that polluted slum? This dirty stinking indians too dey join racist gang





senate should act biko....what do we even benefit from india,we cant source else where?



senate should act biko....what do we even benefit from india,we cant source else where?

its a problem of leadership,failed leadership

K

see how biafraudrug take spoil d image of d entire black race.only God knows where they come from 3 Likes

Amarabae:

. I see you...Space Bookers Association of Nairaland I see you...Space Bookers Association of Nairaland

To think that these same indians were screaming racism and hate when an Indian was shot in the us some weeks back. Racism is inherent in the human gene, we're all culpable of this act!! The whites just seem to be "poster children" of racism, because they were privileged to take advantage of the black race earlier. If the tables were turned, and whites become blacks, and blacks - whites, the story would have been no different, the case of xenophobia in south africa speaks volumes - blacks against blacks!!! And even in the us, black Americans think themselves superior to african migrants, even after years of slavery and civil rights struggles.

We're all racists, some are just more racist than others, a controversial fact!!! 3 Likes

and thier people are here paying us peanuts, and taking millions of dollars out from naija

but wetin una dey even find for india 1 Like 1 Share

godiskolade:

I think God am not a Nigeria am a biafra man 1 Like

I will kill any Indian that pass through my street if Buhari didn't do anything

What's the name of that verified twitter aboki handle again ?

they should also go back home nah

You are uselessly useless...



Now take this poo outta here

How

much

Imagine, see common Indian now forming Jagaban.

If only we were a develop state, them for see us?

Imagine India fa? One of the poorest country in the world having the guts to attack other nationals, God forbid!