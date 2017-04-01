I AM LOSING MY MIND, KINDLY ADVISE.

I am a doctor and corper, posted to one of the military hospitals in Lagos. I was actually pregnant b4 service and few months in service, I was delivered of a baby.

I was made to observe my maternity leave and I resumed this January but ever since resumption, it has not been easy.

I returned this Jan to meet a newly posted military boss (doctor) who hasn’t made life bearable for my daughter and I

I was initially taking my baby to work, but as a baby, she is susceptible to infections of all kinds. I opted to take her to a day care. I worked 8am to 2pm before this new boss, but now, 8am to 4pm.

And two weekends in a month, I do ‘weekend call’ which makes the matter worse, for such a week, I practically have few hours to spend with my baby and the government is talking of 6 months exclusive breastfeeding. I met with another LGI who said corpers were not meant to do calls.

I don’t need all time off work, all I need is my normal 8am-2pm, Mon to Fri I was doing and I will manage to cope without complaining.

I thought NYSC promised married and nursing mothers a better treatment, if not, I would have waited till this yr, now that I am even 30.

My concern is my baby, she is growing seriously lean by the day, she lacks attention and my boss doesn’t care. She has had persistent rashes and big boils for over a month she resumed day care and its totally driving me crazy.

I went to see my Local govt inspector to complain only for him to chicken out just because a military woman lambasted him on phone, leaving me to my fate.

If something bad happens to my 5-month old daughter, NYSC wld say, "but why were u silent?"

It’s a military setting and really don’t know the process of lodging complaints. My boss seems to be a sadist, maybe not, but she has really never been nice to me.

A scenario; My baby was hot overnight and I felt I needed to watch her a little before dropping her at the day care, and I felt I needed to inform my boss. I called her, no response, sent her a text message of late coming, she didn’t respond only for me to get to work and she said all sorts.

Her own grown child fell ill, she took the day off. If this is what NYSC is all about, it is seriously not worth it! I have 2 months to complete NYSC, but I can’t help seeing my baby in this condition. Even at work, I lose focus.

Can u imagine what a doctor out of her senses can do?? Its tearing me apart!!

Am I taking it too personal or the treatment should be fairer? I am literally losing my mind and nobody is fighting my course.

WHAT DO I DO?