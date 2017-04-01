₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by meilleur(m): 3:11pm
I AM LOSING MY MIND, KINDLY ADVISE.
I am a doctor and corper, posted to one of the military hospitals in Lagos. I was actually pregnant b4 service and few months in service, I was delivered of a baby.
I was made to observe my maternity leave and I resumed this January but ever since resumption, it has not been easy.
I returned this Jan to meet a newly posted military boss (doctor) who hasn’t made life bearable for my daughter and I
I was initially taking my baby to work, but as a baby, she is susceptible to infections of all kinds. I opted to take her to a day care. I worked 8am to 2pm before this new boss, but now, 8am to 4pm.
And two weekends in a month, I do ‘weekend call’ which makes the matter worse, for such a week, I practically have few hours to spend with my baby and the government is talking of 6 months exclusive breastfeeding. I met with another LGI who said corpers were not meant to do calls.
I don’t need all time off work, all I need is my normal 8am-2pm, Mon to Fri I was doing and I will manage to cope without complaining.
I thought NYSC promised married and nursing mothers a better treatment, if not, I would have waited till this yr, now that I am even 30.
My concern is my baby, she is growing seriously lean by the day, she lacks attention and my boss doesn’t care. She has had persistent rashes and big boils for over a month she resumed day care and its totally driving me crazy.
I went to see my Local govt inspector to complain only for him to chicken out just because a military woman lambasted him on phone, leaving me to my fate.
If something bad happens to my 5-month old daughter, NYSC wld say, "but why were u silent?"
It’s a military setting and really don’t know the process of lodging complaints. My boss seems to be a sadist, maybe not, but she has really never been nice to me.
A scenario; My baby was hot overnight and I felt I needed to watch her a little before dropping her at the day care, and I felt I needed to inform my boss. I called her, no response, sent her a text message of late coming, she didn’t respond only for me to get to work and she said all sorts.
Her own grown child fell ill, she took the day off. If this is what NYSC is all about, it is seriously not worth it! I have 2 months to complete NYSC, but I can’t help seeing my baby in this condition. Even at work, I lose focus.
Can u imagine what a doctor out of her senses can do?? Its tearing me apart!!
Am I taking it too personal or the treatment should be fairer? I am literally losing my mind and nobody is fighting my course.
WHAT DO I DO?
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by femcent2: 3:18pm
I think u shud talk better with the LGI
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by SuperSuave(m): 4:03pm
Lalasticlala she needs help biko
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by dingbang(m): 4:07pm
How can d op be a male yet be pregnant. Mchew
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Daslim180(m): 7:01pm
Ok
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by uzoclinton(m): 7:01pm
quitting is an option
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by cosmatika(m): 7:02pm
I honestly do not have any contributions to make. I only bought a plot here because I'm also a Dr & wud be going for service with d next batch. So I wanna learn one or two things from u ppl dat have already gone
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by AntiWailer: 7:02pm
Talk to your Zonal Inspector to post u out.
It cnt be that bad.
Plenty places need our service as a medical doctor.
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by uzoclinton(m): 7:02pm
dingbang:.there are logical explanations as to why he posted this...
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Abbeyme: 7:02pm
I'll comment soon
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by yomalex(m): 7:03pm
Chai
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by ademega(m): 7:03pm
Well, the only thing I think I can do its to help you give this your write up the widest publicity you can least imagined. Like copying it to all known social media, both local and international. Thou no name but they would definitely find you and the authority would come to your aid. With the following they would know say NA you.
1.copper doctor
2.military female boss
3.2 months to go copper
4.a copper with a baby
5.add yours.
I am a boy of nobody, the only help it's to let people know your condition through other social media so that somebody that knows someone can do something.
Oya... Aja one gbera lo si Facebook and Co
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by zangiff(m): 7:04pm
.....................................
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Micah360(m): 7:04pm
Brb
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by oyinbayode(m): 7:04pm
MALE NO DEY PREGNANT
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by RGem(f): 7:04pm
dingbang:
You are very observant.
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by negz1(m): 7:04pm
pray
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by nNEOo(m): 7:04pm
Same....
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by EWAagoyin(m): 7:05pm
Women are dere own worst enemies...my dear just manage do ur remaining and go.... Take heart pele
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Nicepoker(m): 7:05pm
Male op pregnant. The end is near for sure
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by nairalandfreak: 7:05pm
This is serious
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Freethought(m): 7:05pm
dingbang:
I wonder
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Abbeyme: 7:06pm
In the face of denial, hold the forte
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by bayocanny: 7:06pm
dingbang:Bro, the tin tire me I just weak ehn
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by BE811APP: 7:06pm
Nigeria sha..
When lots of countries put Nursing/Pregnant mothers first..
Some countries give 1 year maternity leave.. guess 9ja is getting there..
But I assure you.. If you boss is a man.. U will not have dis type of problems..
Women are their own problems..
I once worked in an organization were a woman was our boss.. a lady took her 3 months maternity leave earlier because of the complications that came with the pregnancy, do you know that... the lady's baby was not 2 months old.. when our boss started raining fire for her to return to work.. when the woman didnt come.. she reported her to the Area office then...
Last Bullet: Strive/Hold on/Endure/Stay Strong 2 months will soon come to an end... Meanwhile apply for some days off to take care of ur baby..
GoodLuck!
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Whoeppme(m): 7:06pm
Life First . don't forget that if you loose your baby the work still continues . to me I wld say just do ur work when u see it seems u need to be around ur baby bleeping let them know and proceed to tend to ur baby either with their permission or not.
When its court time even the judge will understand that u needed to attend to u little soul .
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by Gapsy101(m): 7:06pm
Sorry ma help on the way
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by spora(m): 7:06pm
I will comment when as a man, my wife give me belle and I born a baby girl...
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by sandland: 7:07pm
You can take a leave and continue when your baby is stronger. Write your office about it.
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by blezzymoore: 7:07pm
Women re enemy of themselves. they don't like themselves. l prefer working with men. Sister hold on two months is almost at hand .GOD will see u & ur baby through. Nothing will happen to her.
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by bayocanny: 7:07pm
cosmatika:For Google.
|Re: Doctor Corper Posted To A Military Hospital Cries Out For Help by SexyNairalander: 7:07pm
booked
