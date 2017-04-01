Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) (18520 Views)

http://www.naaija.com/video-truck-crush-highlander-jeep-way-abuja-lives-lost/ Happened just now on Abuja road, by Jere, a ghastly accident involving a Toyota Highlander jeep and a pick up truck. The Highlander jeep was on its way to Abuja. All lives were lost. Please SHARE to create awareness. About eleven corpses on the ground, from the pick up truck to the Highlander jeep

Why is it that in Nigeria no one dies naturally?. 12 Likes

beyond joke, may them rest in peace if they are of good fellow beyond joke, may them rest in peace if they are of good fellow 1 Like 1 Share

Humans are the bravest of all creatures, humans can plan how they will live their lives for the next 50years without knowing what will happen in the next second of their lives!

For us that are alive, we are not better than them that have gone but we are just lucky to have a rethink of how we live our lives.

RIP to the dead 90 Likes 1 Share

Ile Aye, Ile Asan!!! 1 Like

RIP to the dead 2 Likes

May we not die prematurely IJN

Wrong conclusion.



I hope seun can remove all these pictures.





It is not good that their people see the dead bodies online first.



RIP folks. Wrong conclusion.I hope seun can remove all these pictures.It is not good that their people see the dead bodies online first.RIP folks. 6 Likes 1 Share

Oh My God.



R.I.P from IpobExposed

Everyday bad news in Nigeria...God please help us

It is well

God save us from untimely death 1 Like

Death's everywhere. Call to everyone to take heeds...no one knows when. Do go deeds and right your wrong before you leave. May the Lord forgive them of their sins. 1 Like

Lord have mercy! Pls let's drive safely, stupidity causes death.

Death, be not proud, though some have called thee

Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so;

For those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow

Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me.

From rest and sleep, which but thy pictures be,

Much pleasure; then from thee much more must flow,

And soonest our best men with thee do go,

Rest of their bones, and soul's delivery.

Thou art slave to fate, chance, kings, and desperate men,

And dost with poison, war, and sickness dwell,

And poppy or charms can make us sleep as well

And better than thy stroke; why swell'st thou then?

One short sleep past, we wake eternally

And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.



John Donne(1573-1631)

Source: Very very sad.John Donne(1573-1631)Source: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems-and-poets/poems/detail/44107 1 Like 1 Share

May their souls rest in peace, Amen.

Dying by accident is the worst kinda death may it never be our portion, Amen. 2 Likes





the deceased would be alive this time yesterday, not knowing they will die today... death! RIPthe deceased would be alive this time yesterday, not knowing they will die today... death!

I know Jere very well. This is so sad. They left without knowing this would be their last journey. May God have mercy on them and forgive them their sins. RIP! Jere!I know Jere very well. This is so sad. They left without knowing this would be their last journey. May God have mercy on them and forgive them their sins. RIP!

R.I.P

Graphic accident scenes!

R.I.P ...JUST IMAGINE how empty life really is, all these dead people had dreams, aspirations, problems and hopes and one ill and good feeling or the other just seconds before they unwillingly and unknowingly and choicelessly let it all fly away...and there they lay now aware of nothing...SUCH IS THE TRANSIENCY OF LIFE. HUMANS ARE NOTHING BUT AIR!

