|Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by villagecraft: 3:14pm
Happened just now on Abuja road, by Jere, a ghastly accident involving a Toyota Highlander jeep and a pick up truck. The Highlander jeep was on its way to Abuja. All lives were lost. Please SHARE to create awareness. About eleven corpses on the ground, from the pick up truck to the Highlander jeep
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by villagecraft: 3:15pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by sekundosekundo: 3:16pm
Why is it that in Nigeria no one dies naturally?.
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Nairalodge(m): 3:16pm
beyond joke, may them rest in peace if they are of good fellow
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Nwodosis(m): 3:45pm
Humans are the bravest of all creatures, humans can plan how they will live their lives for the next 50years without knowing what will happen in the next second of their lives!
For us that are alive, we are not better than them that have gone but we are just lucky to have a rethink of how we live our lives.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by 666Antichrist: 4:34pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Fraih(f): 6:09pm
Ile Aye, Ile Asan!!!
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by merits(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by CastroTbb(m): 6:51pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by damilolammm(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by oyinbayode(m): 6:51pm
May we not die prematurely IJN
Like to claim yours
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by kings09(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by sakalisis(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by AntiWailer: 6:52pm
sekundosekundo:
Wrong conclusion.
I hope seun can remove all these pictures.
It is not good that their people see the dead bodies online first.
RIP folks.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by IpobExposed: 6:52pm
Oh My God.
R.I.P from IpobExposed
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by vickydyke(m): 6:52pm
villagecraft:. RIP to them. Too bad
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Mouthgag: 6:52pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by point5: 6:52pm
Everyday bad news in Nigeria...God please help us
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by clems88(m): 6:53pm
It is well
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by joseo: 6:53pm
God save us from untimely death
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Nikeruka(m): 6:53pm
Death's everywhere. Call to everyone to take heeds...no one knows when. Do go deeds and right your wrong before you leave. May the Lord forgive them of their sins.
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Exponental(m): 6:53pm
Lord have mercy! Pls let's drive safely, stupidity causes death.
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Ezedon(m): 6:54pm
APC administration, full of bad news
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 6:55pm
Very very sad.
Death, be not proud, though some have called thee
Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so;
For those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow
Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me.
From rest and sleep, which but thy pictures be,
Much pleasure; then from thee much more must flow,
And soonest our best men with thee do go,
Rest of their bones, and soul's delivery.
Thou art slave to fate, chance, kings, and desperate men,
And dost with poison, war, and sickness dwell,
And poppy or charms can make us sleep as well
And better than thy stroke; why swell'st thou then?
One short sleep past, we wake eternally
And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.
John Donne(1573-1631)
Source:https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems-and-poets/poems/detail/44107
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by sorry1(m): 6:55pm
May their souls rest in peace, Amen.
Dying by accident is the worst kinda death may it never be our portion, Amen.
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by lfleak: 6:55pm
the deceased would be alive this time yesterday, not knowing they will die today... death!
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by zicoraads(m): 6:56pm
Jere! I know Jere very well. This is so sad. They left without knowing this would be their last journey. May God have mercy on them and forgive them their sins. RIP!
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by akigbemaru: 6:56pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by lazsnaira(m): 6:57pm
R.I.P ...JUST IMAGINE how empty life really is, all these dead people had dreams, aspirations, problems and hopes and one ill and good feeling or the other just seconds before they unwillingly and unknowingly and choicelessly let it all fly away...and there they lay now aware of nothing...SUCH IS THE TRANSIENCY OF LIFE. HUMANS ARE NOTHING BUT AIR!
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by Abeyjide: 6:58pm
at OP, pls use too graphic not very cos is a bad news. rip
|Re: Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) by annnikky(f): 6:58pm
Na wah oo
Today wey be april one
Rip to d dead
